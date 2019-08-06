'Game of Thrones' Stars' Stylists Reveal Secrets Behind Their Red-Carpet Looks
The pros who work with Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner weigh in on the actresses' classic glam and edgy and daring style, respectively.
-
Sheer Simplicity
Emilia Clarke sported a sleeveless black couture gown by Dior with embroidered patches of vibrant flowers on the flesh bodice and full skirt at the 2018 Emmys. “Even though it was black, there was a sheerness to it which created this light feel,” her stylist Petra Flannery tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Sometimes simplicity goes a long way.”
-
Lady in Red
The Time 100 Gala honoree wore strappy red Dolce & Gabbana at the April 23 event. Clarke completed the look with rings and earrings from Taffin Jewelry, a New York-based brand. “I really love the combination of the dress being tulle and very feminine and using the jewelry from Taffin because [they] have modern bold pieces,” says Flannery.
-
Black and White
For the Dark Phoenix premiere in June, Sophie Turner donned a fresh take on a black-and-white look with stripes by Louis Vuitton (she’s an ambassador for the brand) from the Resort 2020 Cruise collection. Her stylist Kate Young tells The Hollywood Reporter the look (with a beaded sweetheart bodice and floral design) was “edgy and tough, but also quite romantic.”
-
Crop It
Turner wore a daring Louis Vuitton fitted crop top with dramatic hardware at the London X-Men premiere in June. “When you have a massive press tour it can be tedious to keep seeing gowns,” says Young, who adds that it was her favorite look during the film’s tour. “This feels really true to Sophie’s personal style — fashion and a little edgy, but also really normal.”
-
Crystal Ball
At the Oscars in March, Clarke wore a custom lilac ensemble designed by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director for Balmain. “It was such a strong silhouette and it had a little bit of draping in just the right areas,” says Flannery. “Emilia always looks beautiful in color.” The sculptured and sleek gown was crafted with 300,000 Swarovski crystals.
-
Fire and Ice
At the April 8 New York premiere for Game of Thrones’ final season, the Mother of Dragons wore an ice-blue Valentino number with a dramatic neckline and bold sleeves. “I knew if anyone could pull it off it would be her,” says Flannery of Clarke. “It [was] a big moment, wrapping up so many episodes and years of hard work, and I wanted it to be a really special, glamorous moment.”
-
Clean Cut
At the Game of Thrones premiere at Waterfront Hall in Belfast, Turner turned heads in all-white Louis Vuitton. Young told The Hollywood Reporter that the goal of this look was to be clean and minimal.
