The Stars of 'Ghostbusters': Where Are They Now?

It's been 35 years since Ghostbusters answered the question, "Who you gonna call?" when the sci-fi comedy hit theaters on June 8, 1984.

The movie follows three former parapsychology professors and a retired Marine who create a unique business to remove ghosts for their clients. Bill Murray starred as the group's leader Peter Venkman, while Dan Aykroyd portrayed Ray Stantz, Harold Ramis starred as Egon Spengler and Ernie Hudson played Winston Zeddemore.

The film also starred Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts and David Margulies.

Following the critical praise and box office success of the 1984 film, Ghostbusters II debuted in theaters on June 16, 1989 with many of the original castmembers reprising their roles.

Aykroyd and Ramis penned the screenplays for both films, while Ivan Reitman directed.

The franchise has remained relevant over the years and has inspired a number of related projects, including the 2016 female-fronted reboot, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. That film, which was directed by Paul Feig, received intense online backlash from fans of the original films who didn't want to see Ghostbusters remade with female characters.

Jason Reitman, who is the son of original Ghostbusters helmer Reitman, is set to direct the latest film in the franchise.

Read on to see what the cast of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II have been up to since Venkman, Ray and Egon opened their paranormal business.