In Theaters This Weekend: 'The Girl in the Spider's Web,' 'The Grinch' and 'Overlord'
An icy thriller and an animated Christmas classic will hit theaters this weekend.
The continuation of the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series hits theaters on Friday, starring The Crown's Claire Foy as the discreet computer hacker and motorcycle aficionado, Lisbeth Salander.
In addition to the nationwide release of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, theatergoers will also be able to see the World War II horror flick, Overlord, produced by J.J. Abrams. And as Christmas nears, the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch will be added to the holiday movie slate.
Read on to see what critics for The Hollywood Reporter had to say about this week's offerings.
-
'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch'
Release Date: Nov. 9
The classic Grinch tale gets an animated refresh this weekend, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the green curmudgeon. The rest of the voice cast includes Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, Cameron Seely and Pharrell Williams.
"Much closer in spirit to the beloved book and the evergreen 1966 TV special than the soulless lump of coal that was the 2000 Ron Howard-Jim Carrey collaboration, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is a vibrant, amusing CG animated feature that gives the big mean, green guy a kinder, gentler makeover," writes THR critic Michael Rechtshaffen in his review.
-
'Overlord'
Release Date: Nov. 9
Australian director Julius Avery helms this WWII horror film, which stars Fences actor Jovan Adepo as an American paratrooper who lands in Normandy just before D-Day. Him and his fellow soldiers then stumble across a bunker housing horrifying Nazi experiments.
"Pairing some of the spirit of schlocky Nazi-sploitation fare with a top-flight young cast and better-than-solid filmmaking, the movie is more mainstream that the midnight fare it sounds like on paper, if only by a bit," writes THR critic John DeFore. "Horror fans should cheer, as will admirers of the ensemble's up-and-coming cast."
-
'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
Release Date: Nov. 9
Claire Foy follows in the footsteps of Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace, who have portrayed Lisbeth Salander in the English and Swedish-language adaptations of the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo films, respectively. The Girl in the Spider's Web reboots the series with a new backstory for Salander and the introduction of a long-lost sister.
"Her big wounded eyes belying a tough guy appearance, the athletic Foy does quite a respectable job following in the footsteps of Rooney Mara and, in the Swedish films, Noomi Rapace, though she doesn’t outpace them," THR critic Deborah Young writes of the actress.