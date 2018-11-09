In Theaters This Weekend: 'The Girl in the Spider's Web,' 'The Grinch' and 'Overlord'

The continuation of the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series hits theaters on Friday, starring The Crown's Claire Foy as the discreet computer hacker and motorcycle aficionado, Lisbeth Salander.

In addition to the nationwide release of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, theatergoers will also be able to see the World War II horror flick, Overlord, produced by J.J. Abrams. And as Christmas nears, the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch will be added to the holiday movie slate.

Read on to see what critics for The Hollywood Reporter had to say about this week's offerings.