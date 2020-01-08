GLAAD Media Awards: 'Booksmart,' 'Bombshell,' 'Rocketman' Among Nominees

Nominations for the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards were revealed Wednesday, and while it's easy to fixate on the top-tier categories — outstanding films in wide and limited release, outstanding documentary and all the top TV shows — the field includes a long list of creators that the organization is singling out for "fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues."

Included this year are 176 nominees across 30 categories. As part of the news, GLAAD said that the organization is bringing back an award for outstanding Broadway production in addition to expanding the outstanding kids and family programming category due to the boost in LGBTQ images in that genre.

Awards will be doled out at a pair of events (presented by Gilead, Hyundai and Ketel One family-made vodka) in New York and Los Angeles, starting with the Big Apple at the Hilton Midtown on March 19 followed by L.A. at the Beverly Hilton on April 16. For the latter ceremony, Taylor Swift and Janet Mock are already confirmed as featured honorees.

About those top categories, titles competing for trophies include headline-making projects like Bombshell, Booksmart, Downton Abbey, Judy and Rocketman in wide release, while on the TV drama side, contenders include Batwoman, Billions, Euphoria, Killing Eve, The L Word: Generation Q, The Politican, Pose, Shadowhunters, Star Trek: Discovery and Supergirl. For comedy, the nominees are Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dear White People, Dickinson, One Day at a Time, The Other Two, Schitt's Creek, Sex Education, Superstore, Vida and Work in Progress.

"There are more nominees for the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards than ever before not only because LGBTQ diversity and inclusion has progressed, but because GLAAD's work to forward LGBTQ visibility has never been more important," said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO. "Media stories and storylines that shed light on LGBTQ people of different backgrounds, genders, races, religions and more, are needed to counter the current politically and culturally divisive moment."

Also as part of Wednesday's announcement: GLAAD will deliver a special recognition award for Netflix's Special, a shortform coming-of-age comedy series about a gay man with cerebral palsy created by and starring Ryan O'Connell. A similar prize will go to LGBTQ journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal for their individual work.

A full list of nominees follows. Watch the video below for more information about this year's nominees.