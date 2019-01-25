GLAAD Media Awards: The Complete List of Nominees

Blockers, Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, The Girl in the Spider's Web and Love, Simon were among the Hollywood titles who received nods on the nominations list for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards, announced Friday morning in Park City, Utah.

The GLAAD Media Awards recognizes "media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues." Though the final roster of nominees — a list that singles out films, television shows, magazine articles, comic books, video games, blogs, publications and more — already made headlines on Thursday, when it was confirmed that Bryan Singer's Bohemian Rhapsody was removed from contention by GLAAD, it was a day of celebration for those who did make the cut.

That list includes The Hollywood Reporter, which was singled out for Outstanding Magazine Article for a feature titled "21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready," written by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein and Bryan White. THR will compete in the category with "Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?" by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly); "Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay" by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People); "Lena Waithe is Changing the Game" by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair) and "They are the Champions" by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine).

In the top film category, honoring an outstanding film in wide release, which could have tapped Bohemian Rhapsody, the nominees are Blockers (Universal), Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.), Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox), The Girl in the Spider's Web (Sony Pictures), and Love, Simon (20th Century Fox).

The 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards, presented by Delta Air Lines, Gilead and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, will be held in Los Angeles on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton and in New York on May 4 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The nominations were announced during the Sundance Film Festival, where they were revealed during a special live ceremony inside the AT&T Hello Lounge hosted by Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians).

The full list of nominees can be found below.