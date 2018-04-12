GLAAD Media Awards: 'This Is Us,' 'A Fantastic Woman' Among Winners

The GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night welcomed television stars such as the cast of This is Us and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and many of whom wearing blue "&" pins, all showing their support of acceptance and equality for women, Muslims, immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

Film winners included A Fantastic Woman, named best feature in limited release, which earlier this year won the Oscar for best foreign-language movie. This Is Us was named best drama series, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine won for best comedy. Andi Mack and Master of None also were among the TV winners.

Special honorees were Britney Spears, honored with a Vanguard prize, and Jim Parsons with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

GLAAD announced a Special Recognition Award for Jay-Z’s song and music video “Smile,” featuring his mother, Gloria Carter, who used the song to come out as a lesbian. The animated short film In a Heartbeat also was the recipient of a Special Recognition Award.

The 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards will air on Logo on Wednesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Thursday's ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton. Winners in the remaining categories will be presented in a New York ceremony set for May 5 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

A list of winners announced Thursday follows. The rest of the categories will be announced (and updated) May 5.