GLAAD Media Awards: 'Love, Simon,' 'Vida,' 'Queer Eye' Among Winners

Love, Simon, Vida and Queer Eye are among the winners for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards, many of which were handed out Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton.

Love, Simon was named best film (wide release), while Starz's Vida was tapped as best comedy series and Queer Eye was named best reality show at the show, which honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Winners in 15 out of 27 categories were announced Thursday night, while the rest will be handed out at a New York ceremony May 4.

Also at the ceremony, Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted the organization's Vanguard Award, speaking out for LGBTQ acceptance, while Sean Hayes was presented with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for making a difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance, by Allison Janney.

They were joined by presenters and special guests including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lena Waithe, Olivia Munn, Janet Mock, Jake Borelli, Barbara Corcoran, Erika Jayne, Hayley Kiyoko, Alex Landi, Adam Rippon, Meghan Trainor, the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Gigi Gorgeous, Jameela Jamil, Shangela, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Nico Santos, Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon. Lizzo is set to perform during the event, opening the show with her single "Juice."

Other winners included Cartoon Network's Steven Universe for best kids and family programming, HBO's Believer for best documentary and TBS' The Guest Book for best individual episode in a series without a regular LGBTQ character. The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset won the inaugural award for best video game.

Meanwhile, Netflix's Nanette, Logo's TransMilitary and INTOmore.com's House of Mamis all received a special recognition.

At the event, celebrities sported blue “&” pins for GLAAD's Together movement — which represents the organizations work on intersectional issues including immigration, racial justice, women’s rights and LGBTQ acceptance.

This year, The Hollywood Reporter was nominated for its first-ever GLAAD Media Award this year, nabbing a nom for best magazine article for a 2018 feature titled "21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready,'" written by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein and Bryan White.

Ross Mathews hosted the ceremony, which will be followed by a similar show in New York show in May, where Madonna will be honored with the Advocate for Change Award, and Andy Cohen will receive the Vito Russo Award from Sarah Jessica Parker. The New York ceremony will be broadcast for the first time, airing at 8 p.m. on Logo on Sunday, May 12.

A list of winners announced Thursday night in Los Angeles follows.