GLAAD Media Awards: 'Love, Simon,' 'Vida,' 'Queer Eye' Among Winners
Also at the ceremony, special honors went to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, along with Sean Hayes.
Love, Simon, Vida and Queer Eye are among the winners for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards, many of which were handed out Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton.
Love, Simon was named best film (wide release), while Starz's Vida was tapped as best comedy series and Queer Eye was named best reality show at the show, which honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Winners in 15 out of 27 categories were announced Thursday night, while the rest will be handed out at a New York ceremony May 4.
Also at the ceremony, Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted the organization's Vanguard Award, speaking out for LGBTQ acceptance, while Sean Hayes was presented with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for making a difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance, by Allison Janney.
They were joined by presenters and special guests including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lena Waithe, Olivia Munn, Janet Mock, Jake Borelli, Barbara Corcoran, Erika Jayne, Hayley Kiyoko, Alex Landi, Adam Rippon, Meghan Trainor, the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Gigi Gorgeous, Jameela Jamil, Shangela, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Nico Santos, Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon. Lizzo is set to perform during the event, opening the show with her single "Juice."
Other winners included Cartoon Network's Steven Universe for best kids and family programming, HBO's Believer for best documentary and TBS' The Guest Book for best individual episode in a series without a regular LGBTQ character. The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset won the inaugural award for best video game.
Meanwhile, Netflix's Nanette, Logo's TransMilitary and INTOmore.com's House of Mamis all received a special recognition.
At the event, celebrities sported blue “&” pins for GLAAD's Together movement — which represents the organizations work on intersectional issues including immigration, racial justice, women’s rights and LGBTQ acceptance.
This year, The Hollywood Reporter was nominated for its first-ever GLAAD Media Award this year, nabbing a nom for best magazine article for a 2018 feature titled "21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready,'" written by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein and Bryan White.
Ross Mathews hosted the ceremony, which will be followed by a similar show in New York show in May, where Madonna will be honored with the Advocate for Change Award, and Andy Cohen will receive the Vito Russo Award from Sarah Jessica Parker. The New York ceremony will be broadcast for the first time, airing at 8 p.m. on Logo on Sunday, May 12.
A list of winners announced Thursday night in Los Angeles follows.
-
Outstanding Film - Wide Release
WINNER Love, Simon (20th Century Fox)
Blockers (Universal)
Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)
Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox)
The Girl in the Spider's Web (Sony Pictures)
-
Outstanding Film - Limited Release
1985 (Wolfe Releasing)
Boy Erased (Focus Features)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)
Disobedience (Bleecker Street)
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky)
A Kid Like Jake (IFC Films)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise)
Saturday Church (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
We the Animals (The Orchard)
-
Outstanding Drama Series
Billions (Showtime)
Black Lightning (The CW)
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Instinct (CBS)
Pose (FX)
Shadowhunters (Freeform)
Star (Fox)
Supergirl (The CW)
Wynonna Earp (Syfy)
-
Outstanding Comedy Series
WINNER Vida (Starz)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)*
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Dear White People (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Superstore (NBC)
This Close (Sundance Now)
Will & Grace (NBC)
*Note: Brooklyn Nine-Nine now airs on NBC
-
Outstanding Individual Episode
(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"Someplace Other Than Here," The Guest Book (TBS)
"King in the North," Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
"Prom," Fuller House (Netflix)
"Service," Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)
"She," The Good Doctor (ABC)
-
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Life-Size 2 (Freeform)
Sense8 (Netflix)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime)
-
Outstanding Documentary
WINNER Believer (HBO)
Call Her Ganda (Breaking Glass Pictures)
My House (Viceland)
Quiet Heroes (Logo)
When the Beat Drops (Logo)
-
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)
Anne with an E (Netflix)
She-Ra (Netflix)
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
-
Outstanding Reality Program
WINNER Queer Eye (Netflix)
American Idol (ABC)
I Am Jazz (TLC)
Love & Hip Hop (VH1)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
-
Outstanding Music Artist
Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (Low Country Sound/Elektra)
Brockhampton, Iridescence (RCA)
Christine and the Queens, Chris (Because Music)
Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations (Atlantic)
Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer (Bad Boy Records)
Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1 (BunHead)
Shea Diamond, Seen It All (Asylum Worldwide)
Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides (Future Classics)
Troye Sivan, Bloom (Capitol Records)
Years & Years, Palo Santo (Polydor)
-
Outstanding Comic Book
WINNER Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell (DC Comics)
Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins (DC Comics)
Bingo Love, written by Tee Franklin (Image Comics)
Fence, written by C.S. Pacat (BOOM! Studios)
Iceman, written by Sina Grace (Marvel Comics)
Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, written by Lilah Sturges (BOOM! Studios)
Oh S#!t It's Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Comics)
Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier (Marvel Comics)
Strangers in Paradise XXV, written by Terry Moore (Abstract Studio)
-
Outstanding Video Game
WINNER The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Bethesda Softworks)
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Ubisoft)
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire (ArenaNet)
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Versus Evil)
The Sims Mobile (Electronic Arts)
-
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode
"Mike Pence and A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
"NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems" Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (HBO)
"Trans Rights Under Attack" Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
"Troye Sivan Hopes 'Boy Erased' Reaches All Parents" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
"Valedictorian Seth Owen" The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)
-
Outstanding TV Journalism - Newsmagazine
"Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows," CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
"Gender: The Space Between," CBS News (CBS)
"Legacy of Hope," Nightline (ABC)
"Respect," SC Featured (ESPN)
"South Texas Pride," [series] KSAT News (KSAT-TV [San Antonio, Texas])
-
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year," NBC Nightly News (NBC)
"Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade," Vice News Tonight (HBO)
"Olympian Adam Rippon," New Day (CNN)
"Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling," CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)
"Trump: 'Looking Very Seriously' at Changing Transgender Definition," Velshi & Ruhle (MSNBC)
-
Outstanding Newspaper Article
"He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn't Get Disability Insurance." by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)
"LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China" by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee (Reuters)
"'More Than Fear': Brazil's LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency" by Marina Lopes (The Washington Post)
"Pistons' Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: 'I see y'all as people that I love'" by Malika Andrews (Chicago Tribune)
"Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here's What Happened." by Caitlin Emma (Politico)
-
Outstanding Magazine Article
WINNER "Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?" by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)
"21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready'" by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White (The Hollywood Reporter)
"Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay" by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People)
"Lena Waithe is Changing the Game" by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair)
"They are the Champions" by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine)
-
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
WINNER Variety
Billboard
Ebony
Entertainment Weekly
GQ
-
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
"Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews" by Julie Compton (NBCNews.com)
"Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships" by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)
"Deadnamed" by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke (ProPublica.org)
"LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana" by Sarah Kinosian (INTOmore.com)
"Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future" by Samantha Allen (TheDailyBeast.com)
-
Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia
"I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt" by Amro Helmy (Buzzfeed Video)
"The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border" by Paola Ramos (Vice.com)
"March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: 'They're definitely linked for me,' says Emma Gonzalez" by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)
"Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro's Brazil" by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow (TheGuardian.com)
"Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway" (NowThis)
-
Outstanding Blog
Gays With Kids
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
TransGriot
-
Outstanding Special Recognition
WINNER Nanette (Netflix)
WINNER TransMilitary (Logo)
-
Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language)
Spanish-Language Nominees
Elite (Netflix)
Mi familia perfecta (Telemundo)
Mi marido tiene mas familia (Univision)
Papa a toda madre (Univision)
-
Outstanding TV Journalism Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language)
Spanish-Language Nominees
WINNER "Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day" Despierta America (Univision)
"Denuncian trabas migratorias contra la comunidad transgenero" Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)
"No es fácil en EEUU ser un gay latino" Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)
"La primera escuela para niños transgenero de Chile" Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Espanol)
-
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish-Language)a
Spanish-Language Nominees
"Entrevista con Pat 'Cacahuate' Manuel" NoticiasYa Tampa Bay (Univision)
"LAFC Pride Republic" Noticiero Univision Los Angeles (Univision)
"Madre hispana lucha contra un agresivo cáncer seno" Noticias Univision Arizona (Univision)
"Primera Pareja Gay en Casarse en un Consulado Mexicano" Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)
"Transpesina" Univision 21 Fresno (Univision)
-
Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language)
Spanish-Language Nominees
WINNER "Asi pinta la television hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representacion preocupante" por Daniel Shoer Roth (ElNuevoHerald.com)
"Apoyo y recursos para jovenes LGBTQ y sus familias" por Virginia Gaglianone (LaOpinion.com)
"Dallas: Para jivenes LGBT con DACA, la lucha ha sido salir de dos closets" por Jenny Manrique (AlDiaDallas.com)
"De la censura a la celebracion: la historia de una exposición queer en Brasil" por Ernesto Londono (NewYorkTimes.com/es)
"Desaliento y miedo en medio de celebración del Orgullo LGBT en NYC" por Jose Martinez (ElDiarioNY.com)
-
Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)
House of Mamis (INTOmore.com)