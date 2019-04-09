The Cast of 'Go': Where Are They Now?

April 9 marks the 20th anniversary of Go, which debuted in theaters in 1999.

The cult favorite film follows the aftermath of a drug deal told from the perspective of three different people. After supermarket employee Ronna (Sarah Polley) is recruited by soap opera actors Adam (Scott Wolf) and Zack (Jay Mohr) to buy 20 hits of ecstasy, she is forced to leave her friend Claire (Katie Holmes) as collateral when she is unable to pay for the drugs. Following Ronna's version of events, the story begins again and is told from the perspective of her co-worker and drug dealer Simon (Desmond Askew). Finally, the drug deal is recounted by Adam and Zack.

The Doug Liman-directed film also starred William Fichtner, Timothy Olyphant, Taye Diggs, Jane Krakowski and Melissa McCarthy, who made her movie debut with her role as Sandra, whom Adam and Zack briefly encounter as they search for a man named Jimmy.

Read on to see what the cast of Go has been up to since the conclusion of the drug deal.