The Cast of 'Go': Where Are They Now?
The cult favorite about the aftermath of a drug deal — that starred Katie Holmes, Timothy Olyphant, Scott Wolf and others — hit theaters 20 years ago.
April 9 marks the 20th anniversary of Go, which debuted in theaters in 1999.
The cult favorite film follows the aftermath of a drug deal told from the perspective of three different people. After supermarket employee Ronna (Sarah Polley) is recruited by soap opera actors Adam (Scott Wolf) and Zack (Jay Mohr) to buy 20 hits of ecstasy, she is forced to leave her friend Claire (Katie Holmes) as collateral when she is unable to pay for the drugs. Following Ronna's version of events, the story begins again and is told from the perspective of her co-worker and drug dealer Simon (Desmond Askew). Finally, the drug deal is recounted by Adam and Zack.
The Doug Liman-directed film also starred William Fichtner, Timothy Olyphant, Taye Diggs, Jane Krakowski and Melissa McCarthy, who made her movie debut with her role as Sandra, whom Adam and Zack briefly encounter as they search for a man named Jimmy.
Read on to see what the cast of Go has been up to since the conclusion of the drug deal.
Sarah Polley (Ronna)
Polley starred as Ronna, a supermarket employee in jeopardy of being evicted. In order to make some extra cash, Ronna agrees to participate in a drug deal that leads her to use her own friend as collateral, puts her face to face with a gunman and ultimately gets her hit by a car. Since starring as Ronna, Polley has gone on to appear in the films The Weight of Water, My Life Without Me, Dawn of the Dead, Splice and Mr. Nobody. She made her feature directorial debut in 2006 with the film Away From Her, which earned her a Genie Award for best achievement in direction. She also directed the 2011 film Take This Waltz. Polley has also worked behind the scenes as a producer and writer, most recently for the Netflix miniseries Alias Grace. She is next set to write for the Hulu series Looking for Alaska.
William Fichtner (Burke)
Fichtner starred as Burke, a stranger that accompanies Ronna, Adam and Zack to the drug deal. The group quickly grows suspicious of him when he presses Ronna for the ecstasy. It is later revealed that he is an undercover cop. Since portraying Burke, Fichtner has appeared in the films Crash, Blades of Glory, Black Hawk Down, The Longest Yard, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Dark Knight, Date Night, The Lone Ranger, Elysium, Independence Day: Resurgence and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. His television credits include the starring roles of Sheriff Tom Underlay in the short-lived ABC series Invasion and as Carl Hickman in the NBC series Crossing Lines. He currently stars as Adam Janikowski in the CBS sitcom Mom.
Scott Wolf (Adam)
Wolf starred as soap opera actor Adam. After he and Zack are busted for drug possession, they are forced to work for police detective Burke to catch their dealer in the act. Wolf has since appeared in the films Emmett's Mask and Such Good People. The Party of Five actor has also starred as Dr. Jake Hartman on Everwood, as Jeremy Kates on The Nine, as Chad Decker on V, as Raiden Pierce-Okamoto on Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters and as Donny Ryan on Perception. Wolf most recently portrayed Dr. Scott Clemmens on The Night Shift, which aired on NBC from 2014 to 2017.
Jay Mohr (Zack)
Mohr portrayed soap opera star Zack. While he is introduced as a desperate actor in search of ecstasy, it is later revealed that he was recruited by a detective to catch his dealer in the act. Since Go, Mohr has acted in the films Pay It Forward, The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Are We There Yet?, Street Kings, Hereafter and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone. His most recent film credit is from the 2018 comedy-drama All About Nina, in which he portrayed Mike. On the small screen, the former Saturday Night Live actor starred in Fox's half-hour showbiz comedy Action in 1999, hosted the NBC reality talent competition show Last Comic Standing from 2003 to 2006, starred on the CBS series Ghost Whisperer as Professor Rick Payne from 2006 to 2008 and played the titular character on the CBS comedy Gary Unmarried from 2008 to 2010. Mohr has guest starred on shows including The West Wing, Monk, Outlaw, Suburgatory, American Housewife and The Mick.
Timothy Olyphant (Todd Gaines)
When Zack and Adam are unable to score the ecstasy from Simon, they are forced to go straight to his dealer Todd. Since starring as the drug dealer, Olyphant has appeared in the films A Man Apart, The Girl Next Door, Catch and Release, Hitman, Live Free or Die Hard, A Perfect Getaway and The Crazies. The actor has made notable guest appearances on the television shows Damages, The Office, The Mindy Project and The Grinder. Olyphant starred as Seth Bullock in the HBO series Deadwood, which ran for 3 seasons on HBO and will be followed up with a film in May 2019. He also starred as Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens in FX's Justified, which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2011. Olyphant currently stars as Joel Hammond on the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet and is set to appear in the Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Katie Holmes (Claire Montgomery)
The Dawson's Creek star portrayed Claire, Ronna's friend who's used as collateral when Ronna is unable to pay Todd the full amount due for the ecstasy. Since starring in Go, Holmes has acted in the films Wonder Boys, The Gift, Abandon, Phone Booth, The Singing Detective, Pieces of April, Batman Begins, Thank You for Smoking, Mad Money, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, Jack and Jill, Miss Meadows, Woman in Gold, Touched with Fire and Logan Lucky. Holmes made her directorial debut with the 2016 film All We Had, which she also starred in. Aside from her role as Joey on Dawson's Creek, her most notable television credit is her leading role as Jackie Kennedy in the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys and its 2017 follow-up series The Kennedys: After Camelot. Holmes will next star in the horror film The Boy 2, which will hit theaters in July.
Taye Diggs (Marcus)
Diggs portrayed Marcus, Simon's friend that he attends a trip to Las Vegas with. The two cause trouble when they steal a car from their hotel after Marcus is mistaken for a valet. Since appearing in Go, Diggs has starred in films including The Best Man, The Way of the Gun, Brown Sugar, Chicago, Drum, Baggage Claim, Opening Night, 'Til Death Do Us Part and Set It Up. In 1996, Diggs originated the role of Benny in the Broadway adaption of Rent. He went on to play the same character in the 2005 film. The actor is no stranger to television and has starred as the titular character on the UPN series Kevin Hill, as Dr. Sam Bennett on ABC's Private Practice and as Inspector Terrance English on TNT's Murder in the First. He currently stars as Assistant Coach Billy Baker on The CW series All American.
Jane Krakowski (Irene)
Krakowski appeared as Irene, Burke's wife who pitched a multi-level marketing company to Adam and Zack over Christmas dinner. Since her role in Go, Krakowski appeared in the films The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Marci X, Alfie, Pretty Persuasion, The Rocker, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, Adult Beginners, Big Stone Gap and Henchmen. Krakowski starred as Elaine Vassal on Ally McBeal from 1997 to 2002 and later starred as Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013. She recently appeared as Jacqueline White on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which aired its fourth and final season on Netflix in Jan. 2019. In addition to her roles in film and television, Krakowski has also appeared in many live theater productions including Nine, Guys and Dolls, Damn Yankees and She Loves Me.