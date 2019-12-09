Watch Golden Globe Nominees Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and More on Hollywood Reporter Roundtables
Additional talent includes Scarlett Johansson, Awkwafina and Laura Dern.
Seven film actors from the latest season of Close-Up With the Hollywood Reporter were recognized with Golden Globe nominations on Monday for their work in 2019.
Nominees include Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Renée Zellweger (Judy) along with Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, all for Marriage Story.
Watch all the nominated actors on the roundtable clips below.
Jennifer Lopez, 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez earned her second career Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in Hustlers, from director Lorene Scafaria. She was previously nominated for her title role in Selena.
Tom Hanks
The two-time Oscar winner (Forrest Gump, Philadelphia) and three-time Oscar nominee Tom Hanks picked up his sixth Golden Globe nomination for his supporting role as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Hanks has won four Globes in his career for Cast Away, Forrest Gump, Philadelphia and Big.
Awkwafina, 'The Farewell'
Awkwafina earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her leading role and dramatic debut in The Farewell from director Lulu Wang.
Adam Driver, 'Marriage Story'
Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver earned his second career Golden Globe nomination for his leading role in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. He was previously nominated for his supporting role in Spike Lee's BlackKklansman for both a Globe and an Oscar.
Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'
Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain), earned her fourth career Golden Globe nomination for her title role as Judy Garland in Judy. She has previously won three Golden Globes (Cold Mountain, Chicago, Nurse Betty) and earned two additional Oscar nominations.
Scarlett Johansson, 'Marriage Story'
Scarlett Johansson earned her fifth Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. She has previously been nominated for her work in Match Point, A Love Song for Bobby Long, Girl with a Pearl Earring and Lost in Translation.
Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story'
Laura Dern, a four-time Golden Globe winner and two-tine Oscar nominee, picked up her fourth Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in Noah Baubach's Marriage Story. Dern stars along with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.