Watch Golden Globe Nominees Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and More on Hollywood Reporter Roundtables

Seven film actors from the latest season of Close-Up With the Hollywood Reporter were recognized with Golden Globe nominations on Monday for their work in 2019.

Nominees include Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Renée Zellweger (Judy) along with Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, all for Marriage Story.

Watch all the nominated actors on the roundtable clips below.