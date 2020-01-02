Golden Globes Film: Who Should Win, Who Will Win

SHOULD WIN: The Irishman

Martin Scorsese is one of two or three preeminent American directors of the past half-century. And The Irishman is one of his top five films in the gangster genre, an unquestioned career-capper.

WILL WIN: The Irishman

Forget Joker. It will be WWI epic 1917 or one of three Netflix titles: The Two Popes; Marriage Story, which leads all films with six noms; or The Irishman, the category's only nominee with director and screenplay noms.