Golden Globes Film: Who Should Win, Who Will Win
The Hollywood Reporter chief film critic Todd McCarthy makes his case while awards analyst Scott Feinberg calculates the odds as both agree that 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' should expect to take home awards Sunday night.
Best Picture, Drama
SHOULD WIN: The Irishman
Martin Scorsese is one of two or three preeminent American directors of the past half-century. And The Irishman is one of his top five films in the gangster genre, an unquestioned career-capper.
WILL WIN: The Irishman
Forget Joker. It will be WWI epic 1917 or one of three Netflix titles: The Two Popes; Marriage Story, which leads all films with six noms; or The Irishman, the category's only nominee with director and screenplay noms.
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
SHOULD WIN: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the best American film of the year, unlike any other and one so rich with inventiveness that it measurably improves on repeated viewings.
WILL WIN: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
No other musical or comedy matched Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's five noms or nabbed both director and screenplay noms. Dolemite Is My Name, Knives Out, Rocketman and Jojo Rabbit have to hope for acting awards.
Best Director
SHOULD WIN: Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
All the nominees are protean works by experienced directors working at somewhere near the peak of their powers, but if the logic follows that the best film is the one that has been best directed, I cast my lot with Tarantino.
WILL WIN: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
The nom count suggests this is between The Irishman's Martin Scorsese and Once Upon a Time's Quentin Tarantino — but I would watch out for Parasite's Bong Joon Ho, whose film, which was ineligible for best pic, is very popular with the HPFA.
Best Actor, Drama
SHOULD WIN: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Few actor-director collaborations are as vital as that between Antonio Banderas and Pedro Almodóvar. Their seventh collaboration, Pain and Glory, is unquestionably the profound payoff.
WILL WIN: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Joker's Joaquin Phoenix and Marriage Story's Adam Driver are out front, but don't rule out a foreigner with the HFPA: Pain and Glory's Antonio Banderas, a Spaniard, or The Two Popes' Jonathan Pryce, both great in popular pics.
Best Actress, Drama
SHOULD WIN: Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
There is something positively uncanny about the way Charlize Theron not just inhabits but seems to become Megyn Kelly in Bombshell that eliminates the line between performance and immersion.
WILL WIN: Renée Zellweger (Judy)
The HFPA loves stars, and Bombshell's Charlize Theron and Marriage Story's Scarlett Johansson are the category's biggest. But it also loves music-centric perfs and comeback stories, and in terms of those, nobody tops Judy's Renée Zellweger.
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
SHOULD WIN: Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
As a blaxploitation director so bad, he's great in Dolemite Is My Name, Eddie Murphy stages a very welcome return that displays his outrageousness, timing and comic smarts at their best.
WILL WIN: Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Contenders include Once Upon a Time A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio; Rocketman breakout Taron Egerton; or Dolemite vet Eddie Murphy. Egerton and Murphy have campaigned hard, the former for a true musical and the latter for a true comedy.
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
SHOULD WIN: Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Sweeping, snapping and swanning above the film's script problems, Emma Thompson delivers comic energy and attitude galore as a veteran TV talk show host in Late Night.
WILL WIN: Awkwafina (The Farewell)
It's hard to imagine Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein winning when her film's other half, Kaitlyn Dever, wasn't nominated. So it's either Knives Out's sexy scene-stealer Ana de Armas or first-time dramatist Awkwafina, who carries The Farewell.
Best Supporting Actor
SHOULD WIN: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Every actor in this category was at the top of his game and created an indelible characterization, and most of them were borderline co-leads. However, for the pure bliss emanating from the frame every moment he was onscreen, Brad Pitt hijacks it.
WILL WIN: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood's Tom Hanks and Irishman's Al Pacino each have four Globes, whereas Once Upon a Time's Brad Pitt has just one — but unlike Hanks, Pitt is in a pic they love, and unlike Pacino, he is not up against a co-star.
Best Supporting Actress
SHOULD WIN: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
These characterizations created by these exceptional actresses could scarcely be more different. All the same, Laura Dern in Marriage Story had the benefit of a dynamite monologue in defense of the wife in a divorce case that puts her performance over the top.
WILL WIN: Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
The HFPA loves Laura Dern (a Miss Golden Globe who has won four prizes) and Marriage Story — but I suspect they would love even more to be the first to crown A-lister Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers. It's hard to imagine anyone else winning.
Best Screenplay
SHOULD WIN: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
This feels like the most tightly contested category of all, with a legitimate case to be made for each nominee. The Two Popes boasts the best dialogue, but I give the edge to Tarantino for sheer originality and the vibrance of his spoken words.
WILL WIN: Marriage Story
Any of the nominees — but especially Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite — seems a plausible winner. But because Marriage Story's Noah Baumbach can't be honored for directing, I suspect voters will honor him here.
Best Animated Film
SHOULD WIN: Toy Story 4
This is the biggest no-brainer of all the categories, as all the nominees carry serious liabilities other than for Toy Story 4. Disney/Pixar's miraculous franchise has done the seemingly impossible in this day and age by not forcing a new entry in this series before its time; only when all the creative parts were up to snuff did it move ahead, and very satisfyingly so.
WILL WIN: Toy Story 4
This award was created in 2006, after the first two Toy Story pics had been released. Toy Story 3 won nine years ago and Toy Story 4 seems poised to do the same, although The Lion King — not entered for the corresponding Oscar — is a wild card.
Best Foreign-Language Film
SHOULD WIN: Les MisérablesAside from The Farewell, which displays none of the filmmaking skill so highly abundant in the other nominees, a case could be made for them all, but while Parasite will most assuredly win, Les Misérables is the nominee that has most firmly stuck in my mind by taking me someplace real I'd never been before.
WILL WIN: Parasite
The Farewell and Pain and Glory each have an acting nom, which Parasite does not, but the South Korean phenomenon has directing and writing noms, which neither of other two do, and few non-English-language Globe nominees ever have had.
-
SHOULD WIN: 1917
As fine and fleet as Alexandre Desplat’s score for Little Women may be, Thomas Newman carried a heavier load in helping sustain the dramatic intensity and breathtaking sweep of 1917. He indisputably rose to the challenging occasion with one of the most memorable scores this prolific veteran has created.
WILL WIN: Marriage Story
Little Women's Alexandre Desplat has been nominated for 11 Globes, winning two, but it's probably between the Newman cousins, both of whom are seeking their first wins: Marriage Story's Randy (for nom No. 7) and 1917's Thomas (for nom No. 4).
-
SHOULD WIN: "Spirit" (The Lion King)
There can be little doubt that Beyoncé will walk away with this prize, and deservedly so, for "Spirit" from The Lion King, which she sells like crazy with her performance of it. But one of the few good things you can say about Cats is that Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” is actually pretty good in and of itself.
WILL WIN: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)
The HFPA, of course, loves big names, so they are likely to go for either Taylor Swift (Cats' "Beautiful Ghosts"), Elton John (Rocketman's "I'm Gonna Love Me Again") or Beyoncé (The Lion King's "Spirit"). Flip a coin.
