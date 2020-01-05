Golden Globes: Top 15 Best-Dressed Stars

The 77th annual Golden Globes celebrated awards season with a burst of exuberant fashion on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton. Many of Hollywood’s leading ladies opted for clothes that felt like a joyful antidote to ominous news.

"All I can see is Australia and Iran; I think what the red carpets do is try to give people some relief," said Hollywood power stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who dressed Jodie Comer, Saoirse Ronan and Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician star's "naked" dress lit up Twitter.) "It’s fun to create and it’s fun to get dressed up. ... and it gives people on the outside a folly, a minute of relief from the headlines!"

Trends of the night included vibrant color, from crimson red (worn to perfection by Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman) to pretty pastels (Cate Blanchett's creamy yellow and Renee Zellweger's cornflower blue) to Jodie Comer's emerald green gown paired with fuschia and canary yellow accessories. Voluminous sleeves (Comer and Blanchett, both in Mary Katrantzou) and tuxedo looks (Billy Porter and Phoebe Waller-Bridge) were other key statements.

The guys tended to play it safer in more polished, classic looks. Opting out of the classic penguin suit pack were Chris Evans in a corduroy tux and Jason Moma in a soft emerald velvet.

And leave it to best actor nominee Porter to lead the peacocking in an over-the-top white feathered tuxedo look with a 14-yard train by fashion designer Alex Vinash, embellished with 4000 Swarovski crystals and paired with a $4 million diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. Bravo!

See all of the best-dressed stars on the Golden Globes red carpet below.