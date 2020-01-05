Golden Globes: Top 15 Best-Dressed Stars
Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Billy Porter made the cut.
The 77th annual Golden Globes celebrated awards season with a burst of exuberant fashion on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton. Many of Hollywood’s leading ladies opted for clothes that felt like a joyful antidote to ominous news.
"All I can see is Australia and Iran; I think what the red carpets do is try to give people some relief," said Hollywood power stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who dressed Jodie Comer, Saoirse Ronan and Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician star's "naked" dress lit up Twitter.) "It’s fun to create and it’s fun to get dressed up. ... and it gives people on the outside a folly, a minute of relief from the headlines!"
Trends of the night included vibrant color, from crimson red (worn to perfection by Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman) to pretty pastels (Cate Blanchett's creamy yellow and Renee Zellweger's cornflower blue) to Jodie Comer's emerald green gown paired with fuschia and canary yellow accessories. Voluminous sleeves (Comer and Blanchett, both in Mary Katrantzou) and tuxedo looks (Billy Porter and Phoebe Waller-Bridge) were other key statements.
The guys tended to play it safer in more polished, classic looks. Opting out of the classic penguin suit pack were Chris Evans in a corduroy tux and Jason Moma in a soft emerald velvet.
And leave it to best actor nominee Porter to lead the peacocking in an over-the-top white feathered tuxedo look with a 14-yard train by fashion designer Alex Vinash, embellished with 4000 Swarovski crystals and paired with a $4 million diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. Bravo!
See all of the best-dressed stars on the Golden Globes red carpet below.
-
Scarlett Johansson
Styled by Molly Dickson, the lead actress nominee for her role in Marriage Story went for old Hollywood glamour in a custom Vera Wang gown. The strapless silk faille gown had as much drama in the back with bow trim and a train, and the crimson color popped.
-
Billy Porter
Up for a best actor award for his role on Pose, Porter once again brought drama to the red carpet with help from his stylist Sam Ratelle. Shared first exclusively with THR, Porter "came full circle," said Ratelle, in a feathered tuxedo look by Alex Vinash boasting a six-foot train and embellished with over 4,000 Swarovski crystals, topped off with a $2 million diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co.
-
Margot Robbie
A Chanel ambassador since 2018, the best supporting actress nominee for her role as Kayla in Bombshell made a style statement in the label, with a ivory satin column skirt and a sequined, beaded metallic bustier top. (The embroidery alone took 225 hours to complete). She accessorized with Chanel's Coco Crush diamond earrings and Brins de Printemps earrings of diamonds, aquamarines, tourmalines and peridots. Stylist Kate Young tells THR, "We loved this Chanel couture runway look because of the couture embroidery and the cool girl ease of the look."
-
Jodie Comer
The Killing Eve best actress nominee (who teams with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman) looked sensational in an elegant, emerald-colored gown in duchesse satin with statement sleeves by London-based fashion designer Mary Kantrantzou. The look is “fashion-y in a sense, but so regal,” Saltzman told THR. She accessorized with fuchsia heels with diamante trim by Nicholas Kirkland (a repeat wear from Saturday) and ribbon-like diamond earrings, rings and dainty tennis bracelets on each arm, all by Tiffany & Co.
-
Nicole Kidman
A best actress nominee for her role in Big Little Lies, Kidman looked positively on point per usual, with the help of long-time stylist Julia Von Boehm. Her red bespoke Versace gown was designed with a bias cut, high slit and long train for what the fashion house said was "inspired by an old-Hollywood, glamorous aesthetic." Kidman also showed off one-of-a-kind Hanut Singh gold chandelier earrings.
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Fleabag creator, who took home the best actor and best comedy prizes, rocked a Chantilly lace power tuxedo from Ralph and Russo's fall 2019 couture collection (jacket complete with silk lapels and ribbon applique). Backstage, Waller-Bridge promised to auction it off and donate the funds to Australia relief efforts.
-
Saoirse Ronan
For her fourth round of awards season, the Little Women best actress nominee (styled by Elizabeth Saltzman) moved in a new, more understated direction, wearing a custom Celine dress by L.A.-based fashion designer Hedi Slimane. The color of the pewter-gold slip-style gown (heavily embellished with crystals) set off “her beautiful porcelain skin,” added Saltzman. “It almost feels relaxed, the opposite of her look on Little Women." She accessorized with Swarovski Atelier jewelry.
-
Jason Momoa
The Aquaman star donned an emerald Tom Ford jacket with Valentino trousers. Stylist Jeanne Yang added a Cartier brooch and watch, along with a green Tribal Adornments statement necklace and Christian Louboutin shoes. "We decided to make it very Jason by doing no shirt, but to add a little bit of bling, we decided to do the Cartier [pieces]," Yang told THR. Indeed, Momoa later ditched the jacket to reveal his tank top at dinner.
-
Cate Blanchett
Best actress nominee for her starring role in Where'd You Go, Bernadette?, Blanchett also took to the stage as a presenter after stunning on the red carpet. With the help of stylist Elizabeth Stewart, she chose a yellow all-over-pleated gown with dramatic, fanned sleeves and an embellished corset top, designed by British designer Mary Katrantzou.
-
Taika Waititi
Who says a director's style can't rival that of the stars? "We decided to go super old-school with Taika and I was totally inspired by Cary Grant," says his stylist Jeanne Yang. The Jojo Rabbit director went for high contrast in a subtly patterned Ermenegildo Zegna XXX cream satin shawl collar jacket paired with a black tuxedo shirt, black trousers and a black satin bowtie. Yang added Tod's patent lace-ups, a Panerai watch, David Yurman cufflinks and Oliver People's sunglasses.
-
Ana de Armas
A first-time nominee as best actress for her role in Knives Out, de Armas (styled by Karla Welch) had a memorable style moment in custom Ralph and Russo: a navy sequined, strapless ballgown (with practical pockets), paired with a bold red lip for her big debut.
-
Renée Zellweger
The best actress winner for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy (styled by Petra Flannery) stepped out in a strapless pastel Armani gown (that slit!) with a bracelet and ring from David Webb, as well as matching Jimmy Choo heels.
-
Chris Evans
Captain America stood out from the pack by mixing things up in a burgundy corduroy tuxedo by Isaia burgundy with satin lapels; his stylist Ilaria Urbinati accessorized the ensemble with Christian Louboutin shoes, an Omega watch, Montblanc cufflinks and a navy bowtie.
-
Reese Witherspoon
The best actress nominee for her role as an anchor in Apple’s The Morning Show teamed with her stylist Petra Flannery to walk the red carpet in a white asymmetrical dress by Roland Mouret — plus a Jimmy Choo clutch, Christian Louboutin heels and a Tiffany & Co. gold diamond cuff bangle and earrings.
-
Ansel Elgort
Known for his fashion risk-taking on the red carpet — as well as sharing handbags and jewelry with his girlfriend — Elgort (a presenter at the ceremony) worked with stylist John Tan on his Tom Ford suit. The petrol blue velvet suit was worn with William Tassel navy loafers and a diamond butterfly brooch by Tiffany Enchant.