Golden Globes TV: Who Should Win, Who Will Win

SHOULD WIN: Succession

This should be the moment HBO's Succession moves from critical and social media darling to being recognized as TV's most scathing, best-acted drama (one that's actually a dark comedy).

WILL WIN: The Crown

Big Little Lies dominated the Globes when it was last eligible. The Morning Show is the shiny new toy. Succession has yet to be crowned a big winner. And The Crown's four noms leads all dramas. Slight edge to the past winner with European flavor.