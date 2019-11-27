Golden Globes: Weighing the Odds of 16 New Comedies and Dramas
From 'The Morning Show' to 'The Mandalorian,' The Hollywood Reporter's awards analyst breaks down the chances for the rookie contenders that may pique the HFPA's interest.
'Back to Life'
Showtime
This British "humiliation comedy" from Fleabag's producers was co-written by and stars Daisy Haggard as a woman recently released from years in prison trying to readjust to civilian life.
'His Dark Materials'
HBO
This series, based on Philip Pullman's fantasy novels about humans and the animal companions who reflect their souls, stars Dafne Keene, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff and Clarke Peters.
'Russian Doll'
Netflix
Natasha Lyonne is the multihyphenate behind — and in front of — the camera in this dramedy about a woman experiencing the same events over and over again, Groundhog Day-style.
'Shrill'
Hulu
Aidy Bryant is executive producer, writer and principal star of this deeply personal and moving dramedy about being overweight in 21st century America, which was inspired by Lindy West's 2016 memoir.
'On Becoming a God in Central Florida'
Showtime
Golden Globe nominee Kirsten Dunst stars in this 1990s-set single-camera dark comedy about a low-income water park employee who schemes her way to riches.
'Living With Yourself'
Netflix
In this high-concept, strongly reviewed comedy from The Daily Show writer Timothy Greenberg, Paul Rudd plays a depressed man who comes away from treatment with a clone.
'Dead to Me'
Netflix
Golden Globe nominee Christina Applegate's return to television, playing opposite Green Book star Linda Cardellini as a fellow grieving woman in therapy, has already earned her an Emmy nom.
'Dickinson'
Apple TV+
A show about Emily Dickinson sounds dry for HFPA members' tastes, but this black comedy is just the opposite thanks to Hailee Steinfeld, a Globe nominee for 2016's The Edge of Seventeen.
'Euphoria'
HBO
Zendaya leads a cast of top young performers in this disturbing but gripping new drama about high school students dealing with matters of sex, drugs and trauma.
'The Mandalorian'
Disney+
This first live-action Star Wars-inspired series — and the highest-profile show on Disney's new streaming service — was written and produced by Jon Favreau and stars Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal.
'Modern Love'
Amazon
John Carney's romantic anthology series, inspired by a New York Times weekly column, features tons of stars, including Golden Globe winners Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey.
'The Politician'
Netflix
Ryan Murphy's first series for Netflix stars Ben Platt as an ambitious high schooler and Golden Globe winners Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange as characters in his orbit.
'Stumptown'
ABC
This crime drama, one of the few new awards-caliber network shows this year, is based on the Portland, Oregon-set comic books of the same name and stars Cobie Smulders as a military vet turned P.I.
The Righteous Gemstones'
HBO
Religion gets a sendup in this comedy about a family of megachurch televangelists that stars John Goodman, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Edi Patterson and standout Danny McBride.
'Watchmen'
HBO
Alan Moore's graphic novel is brought to the small screen by Damon Lindelof, the TV auteur behind Lost and The Leftovers. The cast includes 2019 Golden Globe winner Regina King.
