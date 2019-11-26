Golden Globes: Weighing the Odds in the Best Comedy-Musical Category
The Hollywood Reporter breaks down the nomination chances for six comedies and musicals in the running to win the coveted award.
-
'Booksmart'
Most fans of Olivia Wilde's coming-of-age high school comedy are probably quite a bit younger than the average HFPA member, but I wouldn't rule out noms for one or both of the Annapurna pic's leading ladies, Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein — or its screenplay, either.
-
'Hustlers'
The true story of a group of strippers who banded together to enrich themselves was a surprise hit out of the Toronto film festival, thanks in large part to Jennifer Lopez's showstopping turn as the ringleader. There's no way the HFPA won't invite her (and A-Rod) to its party.
-
'Jojo Rabbit'
It's been 21 years since a Holocaust film was pushed as a musical or comedy. With real Nazis on the march again, not everyone is responding to Taika Waititi's satire, but it captured the Toronto audience award, which Green Book also won en route to three Globe trophies.
-
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Some voters may take issue with a film somewhat about the Manson family being labeled a musical or comedy, but most will support this Quentin Tarantino pic wherever it goes — not least because it boasts one of the most star-studded casts in recent memory.
-
'Rocketman'
This musical biopic of the legendary Elton John, a Golden Globe winner in 1995, is sure to resonate with a voting body that loves anything with music — dramas and musicals or comedies — and not only in the best original song category, where John himself is on the ballot.
-
'Uncut Gems'
The Safdie brothers make polarizing films, none of which has heretofore been embraced by the HFPA. But this one features a star turn from Adam Sandler that's unlike anything audiences have seen him do before, and it is well within the realm of possibility that he'll be nominated.
