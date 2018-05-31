Golden Trailer Awards: 'Black Panther,' Netflix Top Winners List

Black Panther took home the top honor and the most awards of any one film at the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards, which celebraties the best in film and television marketing, on Thursday night. The film's best of Show award winner, "Crown" from Create, also won best action trailer during the ceremony. Black Panther additionally racked up wins for best action TV spot (AV Squad's "Entourage") and best music TV spot (Tiny Hero's "Women of Wakanda") as well.

Big winners in television at the ceremony, held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A., included the second seasons of Stranger Things and Westworld, which took home best fantasy adventure, best music and best sound editing for a television series and best drama, best original score and best trailer for a television series, respectively. In the video game category, Call of Duty: WWII earned the most statuettes with three wins.

The big winners of the night were Netflix, Fox (including FX and Fox Searchlight) and Warner Bros. (with HBO and New Line Cinema under its umbrella), with 13 trophies collected by each. Trailer Park earned the highest number of statuettes for a trailer vendor — nine — while Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones earned seven each.

The awards, founded in 1999, honor 108 categories of marketing, though only 17 were publicly honored on Thursday night. Hosted by Late Night Whenever Podcast's Michelle Buteau, the awards welcomed some 1,000 entertainment professionals and movie fans to celebrate exellence in film marketing.

“It was another amazing year for marketers and for moviegoers who love trailers,” the awards' co-founder Evelyn Watters said in a statement. “Congratulations go out to all of this year’s honorees, but especially to the teams at Create, Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Fox, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones, who created the most impactful and memorable trailers and marketing materials of the year. The judges couldn’t have been more wowed by their ingenuity and outstanding work.”

See a selection of the winners below. To view the full list, and some of the winning trailers, visit the Golden Trailer website.