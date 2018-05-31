Golden Trailer Awards: 'Black Panther,' Netflix Top Winners List
'Black Panther' took home the top honor and the most awards of any one film at the 19th annual ceremony, while 'Stranger Things' and 'Westworld' won big in the television category.
Black Panther took home the top honor and the most awards of any one film at the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards, which celebraties the best in film and television marketing, on Thursday night. The film's best of Show award winner, "Crown" from Create, also won best action trailer during the ceremony. Black Panther additionally racked up wins for best action TV spot (AV Squad's "Entourage") and best music TV spot (Tiny Hero's "Women of Wakanda") as well.
Big winners in television at the ceremony, held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A., included the second seasons of Stranger Things and Westworld, which took home best fantasy adventure, best music and best sound editing for a television series and best drama, best original score and best trailer for a television series, respectively. In the video game category, Call of Duty: WWII earned the most statuettes with three wins.
The big winners of the night were Netflix, Fox (including FX and Fox Searchlight) and Warner Bros. (with HBO and New Line Cinema under its umbrella), with 13 trophies collected by each. Trailer Park earned the highest number of statuettes for a trailer vendor — nine — while Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones earned seven each.
The awards, founded in 1999, honor 108 categories of marketing, though only 17 were publicly honored on Thursday night. Hosted by Late Night Whenever Podcast's Michelle Buteau, the awards welcomed some 1,000 entertainment professionals and movie fans to celebrate exellence in film marketing.
“It was another amazing year for marketers and for moviegoers who love trailers,” the awards' co-founder Evelyn Watters said in a statement. “Congratulations go out to all of this year’s honorees, but especially to the teams at Create, Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Fox, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones, who created the most impactful and memorable trailers and marketing materials of the year. The judges couldn’t have been more wowed by their ingenuity and outstanding work.”
See a selection of the winners below. To view the full list, and some of the winning trailers, visit the Golden Trailer website.
Best of Show
WINNER Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Best Action
WINNER Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
Tomb Raider, “Survivor,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm
Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Rampage, "Battle," Warner Bros., Aspect
Best Animation/Family
WINNER Isle of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions
The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, "Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT
Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN
Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
Best Comedy
WINNER Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions
Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN
Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon
Best Documentary
WINNER Won't You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot
City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon
Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot
Best Drama
WINNER The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
All the Money in the World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road
Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN
Best Fantasy Adventure
WINNER Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT
Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, "Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero
Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house
Best Horror
WINNER A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition
Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad
Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer
WINNER I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot
The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive
The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive
Best Music
WINNER Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
All the Money in the World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Ocean's 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer
WINNER Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Ocean's 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm
Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Teaser
WINNER Deadpool 2, “Cable Red,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Murder on the Orient Express, “Suspect,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Red Sparrow, “Program,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Mortal Engines, “London,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Avengers: Infinity War, “Balance,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Best Thriller
WINNER Unsane, “Believe,” Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones
Annihilation, “Mission,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
The Commuter, “The Commuter,” Lionsgate, AV Squad
It Comes at Night, “It Comes at Night,” A24, AV Squad
Sicario: Day of the Soldado, “Win,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN
Best Video Game Trailer
WINNER Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty: WWII – Reveal Trailer,” Activision, gnet
Assassin's Creed: Origins, “Order of the Ancients,” Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative
Assassin's Creed: Origins, “Legend,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Far Cry 5, “Story Trailer,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Outlast Series Switch Trailer, “Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch,” Red Barrels, Altar Creative
Golden Fleece
WINNER The Meg, “Carnage,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Proud Mary, “Rolling, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Flatliners, “Relax,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones
Death Wish, “Reaper,” Annapurna Pictures, Create Advertising Group
The Snowman, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions
Most Original Trailer
WINNER Deadpool 2, “Paintings - Bob Ross Trailer,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture
Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive
Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad
Patti Cake$, “PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy
Best Action (For a Series)
WINNER Narcos: S3 "Cocaine, Inc.," Netflix, TRANSIT
-
Best Animation/Family (For a Series)
WINNER Bojack Horseman S4 "Missing," Netflix, Aspect
-
Best Comedy (For a Series)
WINNER GLOW "Become," Netflix, Buddha Jones
-
Best Documentary/Reality (For a Series)
WINNER One Strange Rock, National Geographic, Agency: 2C Creative, 2C Creative
-
Best Drama (For a Series)
WINNER Westworld Season 2 "Locked Inside," HBO, Jax
-
Best Fantasy Adventure (For a Series)
WINNER Stranger Things Season 2 "Darkness," Netflix, Trailer Park
-
Best Horror/Thriller (For a Series)
WINNER Rellik "What You Deserve," Cinemax, Buddha Jones
-
Best Music (For a Series)
WINNER Stranger Things Season 2 "Darkness," Netflix, Trailer Park
-
Most Original (For a Series)
WINNER American Vandal "Conspiracy," Netflix, Zealot