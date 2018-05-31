Golden Trailer Awards: 'Black Panther,' Netflix Top Winners List

10:30 PM 5/31/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

'Black Panther' took home the top honor and the most awards of any one film at the 19th annual ceremony, while 'Stranger Things' and 'Westworld' won big in the television category.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios ; Fox Searchlight Pictures; Courtesy of Warner Bros.; Photofest

Black Panther took home the top honor and the most awards of any one film at the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards, which celebraties the best in film and television marketing, on Thursday night. The film's best of Show award winner, "Crown" from Create, also won best action trailer during the ceremony. Black Panther additionally racked up wins for best action TV spot (AV Squad's "Entourage") and best music TV spot (Tiny Hero's "Women of Wakanda") as well.

Big winners in television at the ceremony, held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A., included the second seasons of Stranger Things and Westworld, which took home best fantasy adventure, best music and best sound editing for a television series and best drama, best original score and best trailer for a television series, respectively. In the video game category, Call of Duty: WWII earned the most statuettes with three wins.

The big winners of the night were Netflix, Fox (including FX and Fox Searchlight) and Warner Bros. (with HBO and New Line Cinema under its umbrella), with 13 trophies collected by each. Trailer Park earned the highest number of statuettes for a trailer vendor — nine — while Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones earned seven each.

The awards, founded in 1999, honor 108 categories of marketing, though only 17 were publicly honored on Thursday night. Hosted by Late Night Whenever Podcast's Michelle Buteau, the awards welcomed some 1,000 entertainment professionals and movie fans to celebrate exellence in film marketing.

“It was another amazing year for marketers and for moviegoers who love trailers,” the awards' co-founder Evelyn Watters said in a statement. “Congratulations go out to all of this year’s honorees, but especially to the teams at Create, Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Fox, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones, who created the most impactful and memorable trailers and marketing materials of the year. The judges couldn’t have been more wowed by their ingenuity and outstanding work.”

See a selection of the winners below. To view the full list, and some of the winning trailers, visit the Golden Trailer website.

  • Best of Show

    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    WINNER Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

  • Best Action

    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    WINNER Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

    Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group

    Tomb Raider, “Survivor,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm

    Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

    Rampage, "Battle," Warner Bros., Aspect

  • Best Animation/Family

    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

    WINNER Isle of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions

    The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, "Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT

    Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group

    Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN

    Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative

  • Best Comedy

    'Lady Bird'
    'Lady Bird'
    A24

    WINNER Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions

    Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN

    Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

    Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

    Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon

  • Best Documentary

    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    WINNER Won't You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

    The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot

    City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN

    Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon

    Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot

  • Best Drama

    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

    WINNER The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

    All the Money in the World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

    Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

    Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road

    Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN

  • Best Fantasy Adventure

    Courtesy of Warner Bros.

    WINNER Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT

    Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, "Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero

    Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house

  • Best Horror

    'A Quiet Place'
    'A Quiet Place'
    Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures

    WINNER A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition

    Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

    Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

    A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad

    Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad

  • Best Independent Trailer

    'I, Tonya'
    'I, Tonya'
    Courtesy of NEON and 30WEST

    WINNER I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot

    The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

    Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

    The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

    Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive

  • Best Music

    Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures

    WINNER Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

    The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

    All the Money in the World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV

    Ocean's 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.

    Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

  • Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

    WINNER Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

    Ocean's 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

    Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm

    Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

    Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

  • Best Teaser

    Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

    WINNER Deadpool 2, “Cable Red,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN

    Murder on the Orient Express, “Suspect,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

    Red Sparrow, “Program,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

    Mortal Engines, “London,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job

    Avengers: Infinity War, “Balance,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN

  • Best Thriller

    WINNER Unsane, “Believe,” Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones

    Annihilation, “Mission,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

    The Commuter, “The Commuter,” Lionsgate, AV Squad

    It Comes at Night, “It Comes at Night,” A24, AV Squad

    Sicario: Day of the Soldado, “Win,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN

  • Best Video Game Trailer

    'Call of Duty'
    'Call of Duty'

    WINNER Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty: WWII – Reveal Trailer,” Activision, gnet

    Assassin's Creed: Origins, “Order of the Ancients,” Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative

    Assassin's Creed: Origins, “Legend,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

    Far Cry 5, “Story Trailer,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones

    Outlast Series Switch Trailer, “Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch,” Red Barrels, Altar Creative

  • Golden Fleece

    Courtesy of Warner Bros.

    WINNER The Meg, “Carnage,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

    Proud Mary, “Rolling, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

    Flatliners, “Relax,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones

    Death Wish, “Reaper,” Annapurna Pictures, Create Advertising Group

    The Snowman, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions

  • Most Original Trailer

    WINNER Deadpool 2, “Paintings - Bob Ross Trailer,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture

    Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive

    Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

    Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad

    Patti Cake$, “PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy

  • Best Action (For a Series)

    Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix

    WINNER Narcos: S3 "Cocaine, Inc.," Netflix, TRANSIT

  • Best Animation/Family (For a Series)

    Courtesy of Netflix

    WINNER Bojack Horseman S4 "Missing," Netflix, Aspect

  • Best Comedy (For a Series)

    Courtesy of Erica Parise/Netflix

    WINNER GLOW "Become," Netflix, Buddha Jones

  • Best Documentary/Reality (For a Series)

    Courtesy of National Geographic

    WINNER One Strange Rock, National Geographic, Agency: 2C Creative, 2C Creative

  • Best Drama (For a Series)

    John P. Johnson/HBO

    WINNER Westworld Season 2 "Locked Inside," HBO, Jax

  • Best Fantasy Adventure (For a Series)

    Courtesy of Netflix

    WINNER Stranger Things Season 2 "Darkness," Netflix, Trailer Park

  • Best Horror/Thriller (For a Series)

    Courtesy of Cinemax

    WINNER Rellik "What You Deserve," Cinemax, Buddha Jones

  • Best Music (For a Series)

    Courtesy of Netflix

    WINNER Stranger Things Season 2 "Darkness," Netflix, Trailer Park

  • Most Original (For a Series)

    Courtesy of Netflix

    WINNER American Vandal "Conspiracy," Netflix, Zealot

