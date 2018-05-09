Golden Trailer Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things,' 'Westworld' Among Nominees
Netflix and Warner Bros. lead all noms with 61 apiece.
Trailers for Black Panther, Stranger Things and Westworld are among the nominees for the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards, which honor the best in film and TV marketing.
The Shape of Water and Hitman’s Bodyguard earned the most nominations of any film by title with eight nominations each, followed by Black Panther, Thoroughbreds and Westworld, each of which scored seven noms.
Overall, Netflix and Warner Bros. lead the nominees with a total of 61 noms apiece. Top trailer houses in include Buddha Jones with 30 nominations, Trailer Park with 29 and Mark Woollen & Associates with 23.
The awards will be handed out May 31 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Monica Brady will serve as executive producer, with comedienne-actress Michelle Buteau (The Tick) set to host.
Seven awards will be presented live onstage, including best summer 2018 blockbuster trailer, best of show and the Golden Fleece Award, given to the best trailer for the film where the marketing was considered better than the film itself. Vying for the latter will be trailers for Proud Mary, Flatliners, Death Wish, The Meg and Snowman. Overall, awards in more than 108 categories will be handed out.
Said Evelyn Watters, executive director of the Golden Trailer Awards: "The major story line heading in to Cannes this year was 'No Netflix.' In the Golden Trailer competition, Netflix and Warner Bros. are tied with 61 nominations. This is the new world, where art intersects with commerce on demand, and the 'Netflix Effect' on the industry cannot be ignored."
Added Brady: “This is the first year that a streaming service has been such a force in our competition so congratulations to Netflix and to Warner Bros., and to all of our amazingly talented nominees. Each year, this competition gets harder and harder. Not just because of the sheer number of entries our judges have to consider. The artistry and skill that goes into perfecting great trailers, commercials and posters deserves our fullest recognition and appreciation. They are the cornerstone of what drives our awareness of movies and great entertainment week after week and they are one of the most important components of marketing campaigns."
A list of nominees that will be announced onstage follows. For a full list of nominees, click here.
-
Best Action
Kingsman: The Golden Circle, “Team,” 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
Black Panther, “Crown,” Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Tomb Raider, “Survivor,” Warner Bros., Ant Farm
Avengers: Infinity War, “Millions,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Rampage, "Battle," Warner Bros., Aspect
-
Best Animation/Family
The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, "Clara,” Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT
Peter Rabbit, “Home,” Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, “Wired Refresh,” Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN
Isle Of Dogs, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions
Despicable Me 3, “Mojo,” Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
-
Best Comedy
Game Night, “Welcome,” New Line Cinema, MOCEAN
Uncle Drew, “Uncle Drew,” Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Sorry to Bother You, “Voice,” Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Lady Bird, “Domestic Trailer #1,” A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions
Gringo, “Friendly,” Amazon, GrandSon
-
Best Documentary
The China Hustle, “Trailer,” Magnolia, Zealot
City of Ghosts, “Promise,” Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Icarus, “Distance,” Netflix, GrandSon
Won't You Be My Neighbor, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Three Identical Strangers, “Reunited,” Neon, Zealot
-
Best Drama
All The Money In The World, “Power,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Darkest Hour, “Trailer,” Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Shape of Water, “Escape,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
Megan Leavey, “Mission,” Bleecker Street, Open Road
Chappaquiddick, “Conspiracy,” Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN
-
Best Fantasy Adventure
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, “New World,” Sony, TRANSIT
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus,” Warner Bros., Jax
Thor: Ragnarok, “New Journey,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, "Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer,” Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero
Solo: A Star Wars Story, “Something,” Disney, Disney In-house
-
Best Horror
A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen,” Paramount, Ignition
Insidious: The Last Key, “Family,” Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Mother!, “Puzzle,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
A Quiet Place, “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, AV Squad
Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad
-
Best Independent Trailer
The Florida Project, “Trailer,” A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
I, Tonya, “Haters,” Neon, Zealot
Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive
The Shape of Water, “Connection,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
Under the Silver Lake, “Trailer 1,” A24, Motive
-
Best Music
The Greatest Showman, “Imagination,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
All The Money In The World, “True Story,” Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Ocean's 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Pacific Rim: Uprising, “Untouchable,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
-
Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer
Ocean's 8, “7 People,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “CHOICE,” Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm
The Incredibles 2, “Illegal,” Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Deadpool 2, “Comeback,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Kingdom,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
-
Best Teaser
Murder on the Orient Express, “Suspect,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Red Sparrow, “Program,” 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Deadpool 2, “Cable Red,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Mortal Engines, “London,” Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Avengers: Infinity War, “Balance,” Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
-
Best Thriller
Annihilation, “Mission,” Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Unsane, “Believe,” Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones
The Commuter, “The Commuter,” Lionsgate, AV Squad
It Comes At Night, “It Comes at Night,” A24, AV Squad
Sicario Day of the Soldado, “Win,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN
-
Best Video Game Trailer
Assassin's Creed :Origins, “Order of The Ancients,” Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative
Assassin's Creed: Origins, “Legend,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Far Cry 5, “Story Trailer,” Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Call of Duty: WWII, “Call of Duty:WWII - Reveal Trailer,” Activision, gnet
Outlast Series Switch Trailer, “Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch,” Red Barrels, Altar Creative
-
Golden Fleece
Proud Mary, “Rolling, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Flatliners, “Relax,” Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones
Death Wish, “Reaper,” Annapurna Pictures, Create Advertising Group
The Meg, “Carnage,” Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Snowman, “Domestic Trailer #1,” Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions
-
Most Original Trailer
Thoroughbreds, “Red Band Trailer,” Focus Features, Motive
Baby Driver, “Tekillyah,” Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Deadpool 2, “Paintings - Bob Ross Trailer,” 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture
Hereditary, “Hereditary,” A24, AV Squad
Patti Cake$, “PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video,” Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy