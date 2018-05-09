Golden Trailer Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things,' 'Westworld' Among Nominees

Trailers for Black Panther, Stranger Things and Westworld are among the nominees for the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards, which honor the best in film and TV marketing.

The Shape of Water and Hitman’s Bodyguard earned the most nominations of any film by title with eight nominations each, followed by Black Panther, Thoroughbreds and Westworld, each of which scored seven noms.

Overall, Netflix and Warner Bros. lead the nominees with a total of 61 noms apiece. Top trailer houses in include Buddha Jones with 30 nominations, Trailer Park with 29 and Mark Woollen & Associates with 23.

The awards will be handed out May 31 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Monica Brady will serve as executive producer, with comedienne-actress Michelle Buteau (The Tick) set to host.

Seven awards will be presented live onstage, including best summer 2018 blockbuster trailer, best of show and the Golden Fleece Award, given to the best trailer for the film where the marketing was considered better than the film itself. Vying for the latter will be trailers for Proud Mary, Flatliners, Death Wish, The Meg and Snowman. Overall, awards in more than 108 categories will be handed out.

Said Evelyn Watters, executive director of the Golden Trailer Awards: "The major story line heading in to Cannes this year was 'No Netflix.' In the Golden Trailer competition, Netflix and Warner Bros. are tied with 61 nominations. This is the new world, where art intersects with commerce on demand, and the 'Netflix Effect' on the industry cannot be ignored."

Added Brady: “This is the first year that a streaming service has been such a force in our competition so congratulations to Netflix and to Warner Bros., and to all of our amazingly talented nominees. Each year, this competition gets harder and harder. Not just because of the sheer number of entries our judges have to consider. The artistry and skill that goes into perfecting great trailers, commercials and posters deserves our fullest recognition and appreciation. They are the cornerstone of what drives our awareness of movies and great entertainment week after week and they are one of the most important components of marketing campaigns."

A list of nominees that will be announced onstage follows. For a full list of nominees, click here.