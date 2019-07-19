From Gordon Ramsay to Padma Lakshmi: 20 Power Players of Food Media

The legendary chef, activist and food ambassador has come a long way since arriving in the U.S. in 1991 with $50 in his pocket — from hosting Made in Spain, the 26-part PBS series that shot him to celebrity status a decade ago, to consulting on what a modern-day Dr. Lecter might serve for NBC's Hannibal. Andrés, 50, oversees an empire of more than 30 restaurants, including three Bazaars, the Michelin-starred Somni at the SLS Beverly Hills and the new $40 million, 35,000-square-foot Mercado Little Spain food hall in New York's Hudson Yards. A constant guest presence on the morning shows, he lately has also made headlines for activism, pulling out of a restaurant at D.C.'s Trump Hotel over the president's Mexico policies, feeding furloughed workers during the government shutdown, and serving more than 3.7 million meals to victims of Puerto Rico's Hurricane Maria. No wonder he was featured onstage at the Oscars alongside Common and nine other activists and introduced best picture nominee Roma (with Diego Luna).

DISH HE'LL NEVER SERVE AGAIN "At the original Jaleo [in Washington D.C.] I used to serve shark, which is traditional in southern Spain. Even if it's not an endangered one, 'shark' on the menu doesn't look good."