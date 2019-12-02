Gotham Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
'Marriage Story,' 'The Farewell' and 'Uncut Gems' went into the night with three nominations each, including a nod for best feature.
The Gotham Independent Film Awards are being handed out Monday night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
Marriage Story, The Farewell, Uncut Gems and The Last Black Man in San Francisco went into the awards with a leading three nominations each.
Marriage Story, The Farewell and Uncut Gems were nominated for best feature, along with Hustlers and Waves. Waves castmember Taylor Russell was also nominated for breakthrough actor.
Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, the Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver starrer about a divorcing couple negotiating custody of their son, was also nominated for best screenplay, which Baumbach also wrote, and best actor (Driver). Similarly, Lulu Wang's semiautobiographical The Farewell, a comedy-drama about the daughter of Chinese immigrants forced to go along with the family's deception of her grandmother back home, was up for best screenplay (for Wang) and best actress (for star Awkwafina). The Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems, a crime thriller about a diamond dealer (Adam Sandler) in over his head, was also up for best actor (Sandler) and breakthrough actor (Julia Fox).
While Last Black Man in San Francisco didn't earn a best feature nod, the Joe Talbot-helmed film is up for best director, screenplay (Talbot, Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert) and breakthrough actor (Jonathan Majors).
Films nominated for two awards include Clemency, Diane, High Flying Bird and Midsommar.
On the TV side, programs nominated for breakthrough series longform are Chernobyl, David Makes Man, My Brilliant Friend, Unbelievable and When They See Us.
Breakthrough series shortform nominees are PEN15, Ramy, Russian Doll, Tuca & Bertie and Undone.
Previously announced tribute awards will be given to actors Laura Dern and Sam Rockwell; director Ava DuVernay; and FilmNation CEO Glen Basner. Dern has a supporting role in Marriage Story, while DuVernay wrote, directed and executive produced When They See Us. Additionally, Emmy-winning filmmaker and disability rights activist Jason DaSilva will receive a Made in New York award.
Gotham Award nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films determine the final award recipients.
The final competitive film category, the audience award, was voted on by IFP members and comprises the 15 films nominated for best feature, best documentary and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award.
Recent Gotham Award winners have included Oscar nominees and winners Call Me by Your Name, Moonlight, Spotlight, Birdman, Boyhood, Citizenfour, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Act of Killing, Moonrise Kingdom, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Beginners, The Tree of Life, Winter’s Bone and The Hurt Locker.
-
Best Feature
The Farewell
Lulu Wang, director; Daniele Melia, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng, Lulu Wang, Anita Gou, producers (A24)
Hustlers
Lorene Scafaria, director; Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, producers (STXfilms)
Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach, director; Noah Baumbach, David Heyman, producers (Netflix)
Uncut Gems
Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, directors; Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear McClard, producers (A24)
Waves
Trey Edward Shults, director; James Wilson, Kevin Turen, Trey Edward Shults, producers (A24)
-
Best Documentary
American Factory (WINNER)
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, directors; Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert, Julie Parker Benello, producers (Netflix)
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller, director; Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Baxley Petersen, Evan Krauss, producers (NEON and CNN Films)
The Edge of Democracy
Petra Costa, director; Petra Costa, Tiago Pavan, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, producers (Netflix)
Midnight Traveler
Hassan Fazili, director; Emelie Mahdavian, Su Kim, producers (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
One Child Nation
Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, directors; Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, producers (Amazon Studios)
-
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for The Mustang (Focus Features)
Kent Jones for Diane (IFC Films)
Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
Olivia Wilde for Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)
Phillip Youmans for Burning Cane (ARRAY Releasing)
-
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach (Netflix) (WINNER)
The Farewell, Lulu Wang (A24)
High Flying Bird, Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)
Midsommar, Ari Aster (A24)
-
Best Actor
Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse (A24)
Adam Driver in Marriage Story (Netflix)
Aldis Hodge in Clemency (NEON)
André Holland in High Flying Bird (Netflix)
Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems (A24)
-
Best Actress
Awkwafina in The Farewell (A24)
Elisabeth Moss in Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky)
Mary Kay Place in Diane (IFC Films)
Florence Pugh in Midsommar (A24)
Alfre Woodard in Clemency (NEON)
-
Breakthrough Actor
Julia Fox in Uncut Gems (A24)
Aisling Franciosi in The Nightingale (IFC Films)
Chris Galust in Give Me Liberty (Music Box Films)
Noah Jupe in Honey Boy (Amazon Studios)
Jonathan Majors in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
Taylor Russell in Waves (A24)
-
Breakthrough Series - Long Format
Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, creator; Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, executive producers (HBO)
David Makes Man, Tarell Alvin McCraney, creator; Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Denitria Harris-Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, executive producers (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
My Brilliant Friend, Saverio Costanzo, creator; Domenico Procacci, Mario Gianani, Guido De Laurentiis, Elena Recchia, Jennifer Schuur, Paolo Sorrentino, executive producers (HBO)
Unbelievable, Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko, Ayelet Waldman & Michael Chabon, Katie Couric, Richard Tofel, Neil Barsky, Robyn Semien, Marie, executive producers (Netflix)
When They See Us, Ava DuVernay, creator; Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, executive producers (Netflix)
-
Breakthrough Series - Short Format
PEN15, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, creators; Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, Debbie Liebling, Gabe Liedman, Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, Jordan Levin, executive producers (Hulu)
Ramy, Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, creators; Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Ravi Nandan, Bridget Bedard, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, executive producers (Hulu)
Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, creators; Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Allison Silverman, executive producers (Netflix)
Tuca & Bertie, Lisa Hanawalt, creator; Lisa Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, executive producers (Netflix)
Undone, Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creators; Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tommy Pallotta, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)
-
Audience Award
Voted on by IFP members; nominees comprise the 15 films nominated for best feature, best documentary and breakthrough director