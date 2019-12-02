Gotham Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Gotham Independent Film Awards are being handed out Monday night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Marriage Story, The Farewell, Uncut Gems and The Last Black Man in San Francisco went into the awards with a leading three nominations each.

Marriage Story, The Farewell and Uncut Gems were nominated for best feature, along with Hustlers and Waves. Waves castmember Taylor Russell was also nominated for breakthrough actor.

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, the Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver starrer about a divorcing couple negotiating custody of their son, was also nominated for best screenplay, which Baumbach also wrote, and best actor (Driver). Similarly, Lulu Wang's semiautobiographical The Farewell, a comedy-drama about the daughter of Chinese immigrants forced to go along with the family's deception of her grandmother back home, was up for best screenplay (for Wang) and best actress (for star Awkwafina). The Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems, a crime thriller about a diamond dealer (Adam Sandler) in over his head, was also up for best actor (Sandler) and breakthrough actor (Julia Fox).

While Last Black Man in San Francisco didn't earn a best feature nod, the Joe Talbot-helmed film is up for best director, screenplay (Talbot, Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert) and breakthrough actor (Jonathan Majors).

Films nominated for two awards include Clemency, Diane, High Flying Bird and Midsommar.

On the TV side, programs nominated for breakthrough series longform are Chernobyl, David Makes Man, My Brilliant Friend, Unbelievable and When They See Us.

Breakthrough series shortform nominees are PEN15, Ramy, Russian Doll, Tuca & Bertie and Undone.

Previously announced tribute awards will be given to actors Laura Dern and Sam Rockwell; director Ava DuVernay; and FilmNation CEO Glen Basner. Dern has a supporting role in Marriage Story, while DuVernay wrote, directed and executive produced When They See Us. Additionally, Emmy-winning filmmaker and disability rights activist Jason DaSilva will receive a Made in New York award.

Gotham Award nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films determine the final award recipients.

The final competitive film category, the audience award, was voted on by IFP members and comprises the 15 films nominated for best feature, best documentary and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award.

Recent Gotham Award winners have included Oscar nominees and winners Call Me by Your Name, Moonlight, Spotlight, Birdman, Boyhood, Citizenfour, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Act of Killing, Moonrise Kingdom, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Beginners, The Tree of Life, Winter’s Bone and The Hurt Locker.