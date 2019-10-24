Gotham Awards: 'Marriage Story,' 'The Farewell,' 'Uncut Gems' Lead Nominations

Marriage Story, The Farewell, Uncut Gems and The Last Black Man in San Francisco each earned a leading three nominations for the 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Marriage Story, The Farewell and Uncut Gems are all nominated for best feature, along with Hustlers and Waves. Waves castmember Taylor Russell is also nominated for breakthrough actor.

Noah Baumbach's Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver starrer Marriage Story, about a divorcing couple negotiating custody of their son, is also nominated for best screenplay, which Baumbach also wrote, and best actor (Driver). Similarly, Lulu Wang's semiautobiographical The Farewell, about the daughter of Chinese immigrants forced to go along with the family's deception of her grandmother back home, is up for best screenplay, from Wang, and best actress for star Awkwafina. The Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems, about a diamond dealer (Adam Sandler) in over his head is also up for best actor (Sandler) and breakthrough actor (Julia Fox).

While The Last Black Man in San Francisco didn't earn a best feature nod, the Joe Talbot film is up for best director; best screenplay (Talbot, Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert); and breakthrough actor (Jonathan Majors).

Films nominated for two awards at the independent film ceremony include Clemency, Diane, High Flying Bird and Midsommar.

Four years after the Gotham Awards began recognizing small-screen fare with its breakthrough series awards, this year it seems to have adjusted the time limits for longform and shortform breakthrough series, with the former applying to shows longer than 40 minutes and the latter applying to programs shorter than 40 minutes. Chernobyl, David Makes Man, My Brilliant Friend, Unbelievable and When They See Us are nominated for the breakthrough series – longform award. PEN15, Ramy, Russian Doll, Tuca & Bertie and Undone are nominated for the breakthrough series – shortform award.

Previously announced tribute awards will be given to actors Laura Dern and Sam Rockwell, director Ava DuVernay and FilmNation CEO Glen Basner. Dern has a supporting role in Marriage Story and DuVernay wrote, directed and executive produced When They See Us.

The Gotham Award nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films will determine the final award recipients.

IFP members can vote online, starting Nov. 25, for the winner in the final competitive category, the audience award. The 15 films nominated for best feature, best documentary and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award make up the nominees in that category.

"We congratulate the 2019 IFP Gotham Award nominees and are excited to recognize these artists on Dec. 2 here in New York, a city known for its great tradition of independent storytelling," Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of IFP, which presents the Gotham Awards, and the Made in NY Media Center said Thursday in a statement. "This year has been filled with brilliant performances and dynamic work across film and television and we look forward to celebrating these achievements together."

Recent Gotham Award winners have included Oscar nominees and winners Call Me by Your Name, Moonlight, Spotlight, Birdman, Boyhood, Citizenfour, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Act of Killing, Moonrise Kingdom, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Beginners, The Tree of Life, Winter’s Bone and The Hurt Locker.

The 2019 Gotham Awards are set to be held Monday, Dec. 2, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The full list of this year's nominees follows.

Full disclosure: The Hollywood Reporter's reviews editor Jon Frosch and chief TV critic Dan Fienberg were part of the nominating committees for breakthrough actor (Frosch) and breakthrough series (Fienberg), respectively.

Best Feature

The Farewell

Lulu Wang, director; Daniele Melia, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng, Lulu Wang, Anita Gou, producers (A24)

Hustlers

Lorene Scafaria, director; Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, producers (STXfilms)

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach, director; Noah Baumbach, David Heyman, producers (Netflix)

Uncut Gems

Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, directors; Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear McClard, producers (A24)

Waves

Trey Edward Shults, director; James Wilson, Kevin Turen, Trey Edward Shults, producers (A24)

Best Documentary

American Factory

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, directors; Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert, Julie Parker Benello, producers (Netflix)

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller, director; Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Baxley Petersen, Evan Krauss, producers (NEON and CNN Films)

The Edge of Democracy

Petra Costa, director; Petra Costa, Tiago Pavan, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, producers (Netflix)

Midnight Traveler

Hassan Fazili, director; Emelie Mahdavian, Su Kim, producers (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

One Child Nation

Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, directors; Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, producers (Amazon Studios)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre for The Mustang (Focus Features)

Kent Jones for Diane (IFC Films)

Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Olivia Wilde for Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)

Phillip Youmans for Burning Cane (ARRAY Releasing)

Best Screenplay

The Farewell, Lulu Wang (A24)

High Flying Bird, Tarell Alvin McCraney (Netflix)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert (A24)

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

Midsommar, Ari Aster (A24)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse (A24)

Adam Driver in Marriage Story (Netflix)

Aldis Hodge in Clemency (NEON)

André Holland in High Flying Bird (Netflix)

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems (A24)

Best Actress

Awkwafina in The Farewell (A24)

Elisabeth Moss in Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky)

Mary Kay Place in Diane (IFC Films)

Florence Pugh in Midsommar (A24)

Alfre Woodard in Clemency (NEON)

Breakthrough Actor

Julia Fox in Uncut Gems (A24)

Aisling Franciosi in The Nightingale (IFC Films)

Chris Galust in Give Me Liberty (Music Box Films)

Noah Jupe in Honey Boy (Amazon Studios)

Jonathan Majors in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Taylor Russell in Waves (A24)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, creator; Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, executive producers (HBO)

David Makes Man, Tarell Alvin McCraney, creator; Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Denitria Harris-Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, executive producers (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

My Brilliant Friend, Saverio Costanzo, creator; Domenico Procacci, Mario Gianani, Guido De Laurentiis, Elena Recchia, Jennifer Schuur, Paolo Sorrentino, executive producers (HBO)

Unbelievable, Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko, Ayelet Waldman & Michael Chabon, Katie Couric, Richard Tofel, Neil Barsky, Robyn Semien, Marie, executive producers (Netflix)

When They See Us, Ava DuVernay, creator; Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, executive producers (Netflix)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

PEN15, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, creators; Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, Debbie Liebling, Gabe Liedman, Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, Jordan Levin, executive producers (Hulu)

Ramy, Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, creators; Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Ravi Nandan, Bridget Bedard, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, executive producers (Hulu)

Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, creators; Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Allison Silverman, executive producers (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie, Lisa Hanawalt, creator; Lisa Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, executive producers (Netflix)

Undone, Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creators; Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tommy Pallotta, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)

