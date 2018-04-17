Gracie Awards: Ashley Judd, Issa Rae, Reese Witherspoon Among 2018 Honorees (Exclusive)

3:30 AM 4/17/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

Winners will be honored at a gala set for May 22 in Los Angeles and at a luncheon taking place June 27 in New York.

From left: Ashley Judd, Issa Rae and Reese Witherspoon
From left: Ashley Judd, Issa Rae and Reese Witherspoon
Getty Images

Ashley Judd, Issa Rae and Reese Witherspoon, Hoda Kotb, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Katie Couric, Megan Mullally, Claire Danes and Norah O'Donnell are among the women who will be honored at the 43rd annual Gracie Awards.

Each year, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation spotlights "prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations."

"In a historic and momentous year for women, on and off the camera and in front of and behind the microphone, the Gracie Awards arrive at an important time to celebrate the storytellers who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries in the quest toward diversity and equality," said AWMF chair Christine Travaglini, who also is president of Katz Radio Group. "And as we enter our 43rd year, we at AWM, through the Gracies, are incredibly proud help usher in a new era by honoring and celebrating outstanding talent and content for, by and about women."

Winners will be honored at the 2018 gala — which supports the AWMF's educational programs and scholarship campaigns that benefit women in media — set for May 22 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, local and student award winners will be recognized later in the month at the Gracie Awards Luncheon, set for June 27 at Cipriani in New York.

Vicangelo Bulluck will serve as executive producer of the Gracies for a third consecutive year.

A complete list of honorees follows.

  • Television — Gala Honorees

    'Veep'
    'Veep'
    Courtesy of HBO

    ABC News - Ashley Judd Speaks
    Interview Special
    ABC News
     
    A Sex Abuse Scandal Rocks USA Gymnastics
    Investigative Feature
    NBC News
     
    GRAND AWARD: Big Little Lies
    Limited Series
    HBO
     
    Claire Danes (Homeland)
    Actress in a Leading Role - Drama
    Showtime Networks, Inc.
     
    Divided (60 Minutes)
    Interview Feature
    CBS News
     
    Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)
    Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama
    Showtime Networks, Inc.
     
    Elizabeth Smart (Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography)
    Producer - Non-Fiction
    A&E Network
     
    Felicia D. Henderson (The Quad)
    Producer - Entertainment
    BET Networks
     
    Forgotten Mothers (Global Business America)
    News Magazine
    CGTN America
     
    Great News
    Comedy
    Universal Television, NBC
     
    Hoda's Heroes Among Us: Superheroes (Today)
    Soft News Feature
    NBC News
     
    GRAND AWARD: Holding Court - Billie Jean King (CBS Sunday Morning)
    Soft News Feature
    CBS News Sunday Morning
     
    Ingrid Formanek (Global Warming: Arctic Melt)
    Producer – Documentry
    CNN
     
    Issa Rae (Insecure)
    Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical
    HBO
     
    GRAND AWARD: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
    Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical
    HBO
     
    Juju Chang (ABC News)
    Reporter/Correspondent
    ABC News
     
    Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
    Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical
    Universal Television, NBC
     
    Nella the Princess Knight
    Family Series
    Nickelodeon
     
    Niki Caro (Anne With an E)
    Director
    Northwood Entertainment
     
    Norah O'Donnell (CBS This Morning)
    On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine
    CBS This Morning / CBS News
     
    Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)
    Special
    TBS
     
    Pam Oliver (Fox Sports)
    On-Air Talent - Entertainment or Sports
    FOX Sports
     
    Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)
    Actress in a Breakthrough Role
    Showtime Networks, Inc.
     
    Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
    Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
    HBO
     
    Salma Abdelaziz (CNN)
    Producer - News
    CNN
     
    SC Featured: The Legacy of 261
    Sports Feature
    ESPN Features
     
    Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
    Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
    HBO
     
    States of Undress
    Non-Fiction or Reality
    Viceland
     
    The Family I Had
    Documentary
    Investigation Discovery
     
    The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
    Made for TV Movie
    HBO
     
    The Rundown With Robin Thede
    Variety
    BET Networks
     
    The View
    Talk Show - Entertainment
    ABC News
     
    This Is Us
    Drama
    20th Century Fox Television
     
    Top Of The Lake: China Girl
    Limited Series
    SundanceTV
     
    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    Ensemble Cast
    Universal Television, Netflix
     
    USA Gymnastics
    News Feature Series
    CBS News
     
    VICE News Tonight
    News Program
    VICE News
     
    VICE News Tonight's "Charlottesville: Race & Terror"
    Hard News Feature
    VICE News

  • Radio National — Gala Honorees

    Hoda Kotb
    Hoda Kotb
    John Lamparski/WireImage

    Hoda Kotb (The Hoda Show)
    Host/Personality
    SiriusXM
     
    Jill on Money
    Talk Show
    CBS News Radio
     
    Liana Huth (I’m Listening)
    Producer
    Entercom Communications Corp.
     
    On the Record
    Interview Feature
    American Urban Radio Network
     
    Shirley Strawberry (The Steve Harvey Morning Show)
    Co-host
    Premiere Networks
     
    The Big Time with Whitney Allen
    Crisis Coverage
    Westwood One /Oh I Gotta
     
    The Last Mile
    Special
    SiriusXM Radio
     
    The Reckoning Part 1
    News Feature
    SiriusXM Radio

  • Radio National Noncommercial — Gala Honorees

    Mary Louise Kelly
    Mary Louise Kelly
    Katarina Price

    Her Own Devices
    Investigative Feature – Noncommercial
    Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX in partnership with The Investigative Fund
     
    Mary Louise Kelly (All Things Considered)
    Reporter/Correspondent/Host – Non Commercial
    NPR News
     
    #MeToo: Conversations About Sexual Harassment (NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday)
    Series
    National Public Radio
     
    NPR’s National Desk Crisis Reporting
    Crisis Coverage – Non Commercial
    National Public Radio
     
    That’s When My Childhood Ended
    News Feature – Non Commercial
    Youth Radio

    The More Things Change: How a Husband and Wife Came to Love Each Other More as Wife and Wife.
    Radio: Documentary
    CBC Radio One
     
    Three Generations Reflect on Hollywood, Harassment and Hitchcock
    Radio: Interview Feature – Noncommercial
    National Public Radio
     
    White Coat, Black Art
    Radio: Public Affairs – Noncommercial
    CBC Radio One

  • Interactive Media — Gala Honorees

    Katie Couric
    Katie Couric
    Thos Robinson/Getty Images for the International Center of Photography

    Elise Tries
    Online Video Host or Correspondent
    National Public Radio
     
    Katie Couric (Katie Couric)
    Podcast Host
    Stitcher and Katie Couric Media
     
    NPR Music: Turning The Tables
    Blog
    NPR
     
    Refinery29
    Website - Information or Entertainment
    Refinery29
     
    Splash Sisters
    Original Online Programming - Standalone Video
    espnW
     
    TED Sincerely X: Rescued by Ritual
    Original Online Programming - Standalone Audio
    Audible, Inc.
     
    The Aftermath
    Original Online Programming - Video Series
    The Center for Investigative Reporting & Glassbreaker Films
     
    The Rohingya: World's Least-Wanted People
    Website - News
    Radio Free Asia
     
    Brenda Goodman (When A Mother Dies)
    Online Producer - News
    WebMD
     
    Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel
    Podcast
    Audible, Inc.
     
    Women in Latin America: Power and Resilience (Andrea Patiño Contreras)
    Original Online Programming - News or Documentary
    Univision News Network

  • Television Local — Luncheon Honorees

    CBS 13 News Live at Five
    News Program
    Sinclair Broadcast Group
     
    Erin Gutierrez (Atticus Investigates)
    Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live
    TEGNA
     
    Impact: Feeding Our Children
    Soft News Feature
    WUSA*9
     
    Insight with John Ferrugia: Traded and Trafficked
    Investigative Feature
    Rocky Mountain PBS
     
    Kelly Frey (WTAE)
    On-Air Talent
    WTAE
     
    Kristin Dickerson (My Sister From God)
    Director
    KXAS NBC-5
     
    KQED Newsroom: A Year of Remarkable Women
    News Magazine
    KQED
     
    Racing Towards Hope (Ashley Stroehlein)
    Sports Feature
    WBTV
     
    Raped in the Military
    Hard News Feature
    WUSA*9
     
    Selling Girls
    Documentary
    TEGNA

  • Television Local, Student — Luncheon Honorees

    Dragon Boat Club (Capital News Service, Maryland Newsline)
    Soft News Feature - Student
    University of Maryland, College Park

    Megan Smedley
    On-Air Talent - Student
    Capital News Service, University of Maryland, College Park
     
    ViewFinder (Strength and Shame)
    Hard News Feature – Student
    University of Maryland, College Park

  • Radio Local — Luncheon Honorees

    Ancient Voices
    Portrait/Biography – Non-Commercial Local
    KMFA 89.5 FM Austin, Texas
     
    A Miscarriage in ICE Detention
    News Feature – Non-Commercial Local
    KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
     
    Be Their Hope
    Public Service Announcement
    Beasley Media Group
     
    Child Care Crisis
    Hard News Feature
    WTOP Radio
     
    Jayde Donovan (Todd and Jayde in the Morning)
    Co-Host – Local
    Cumulus
     
    Keep Calm
    Special – Non-Commercial Local
    CBC Vancouver
     
    Kelly Prime (More Perfect: Enemy of Mankind)
    Producer - Non-Commercial Local
    WNYC Studios
     
    Manoush Zomorodi (Note to Self)
    Host/Anchor - Non-Commercial Local
    New York Public Radio
     
    Mina SayWhat
    Feature – Local
    iHeartMedia
     
    Natalie Vacca (Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning)
    Producer – Local
    iHeartMedia (WOR NY)
     
    Nina Hajian (Shoboy In The Morning)
    Host - Morning Drive - Local
    CBS Radio New York
     
    Rita Cosby Exclusive with Hillary Clinton
    Talk Interview Feature - Local
    WABC Radio/ Cumulus Network
     
    Shelley Rome (Shelley Rome Show)
    Host – Non-Morning Drive - Local
    iHeartMedia
     
    Slay the Gander
    Documentary – Noncommercial Local
    CBC Radio, Wanita Bates
     
    The Cooper Lawrence Show
    Interview Feature - Local
    Cox Media Group
     
    The Joan Hamburg Show
    Talk Show - Local
    Cumulus Media
     
    TJ Taormina/The TJ Show
    Soft News Feature - Local
    Entercom Boston
     
    Think Out Loud
    Talk Show – Noncommercial Local
    OPB
     
    Violinista Alasha Al-Qudwah: 'You Don’t Need Anything But Your Heart to Play This Music'
    Interview Feature- Non-Commercial Local
    West Virginia Public Broadcasting
     
    Voices with Pebbles
    Public Affairs - Local
    Beasley Media Group
     
    WMAL- Mornings on The Mall w/Mary & Vince
    Crisis Coverage - Local
    CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
     

  • Radio Local, Student — Luncheon Honorees

    A League of Our Own
    Talk Show - Student
    Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
     
    Combating Mental Health Issues in Public Schools
    News Feature - Student
    WFUV / Fordham University
     
    Empowering Women To Enter Careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math)
    Public Affairs - Student
    Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
     
    I Am that Girl Alexis Jones Interview
    Interview Feature - Student
    Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
     
    Maria Santana (A League of Our Own, Hofstra Morning Wake up Call & Newsline)
    Producer - Student
    Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

  • Interactive Media, Student — Luncheon Honorees

    Ali Reid (The Reid Feed)
    Online Video Host or Correspondent
    Ali Reid
     
    Kacie Candela (Prickly Politics)
    Podcast Host
    WFUV / Fordham University
     
    Murugi Thande (Black and Missing)
    Online Producer
    Murugi Thande
     
    RadioActive Youth Media
    Podcast
    RadioActive Youth Media
     
    ViewFinder (Strong Women)
    Original Online Programming
    University of Maryland, College Park

comments powered by Disqus