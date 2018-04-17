Gracie Awards: Ashley Judd, Issa Rae, Reese Witherspoon Among 2018 Honorees (Exclusive)

Ashley Judd, Issa Rae and Reese Witherspoon, Hoda Kotb, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Katie Couric, Megan Mullally, Claire Danes and Norah O'Donnell are among the women who will be honored at the 43rd annual Gracie Awards.

Each year, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation spotlights "prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations."

"In a historic and momentous year for women, on and off the camera and in front of and behind the microphone, the Gracie Awards arrive at an important time to celebrate the storytellers who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries in the quest toward diversity and equality," said AWMF chair Christine Travaglini, who also is president of Katz Radio Group. "And as we enter our 43rd year, we at AWM, through the Gracies, are incredibly proud help usher in a new era by honoring and celebrating outstanding talent and content for, by and about women."

Winners will be honored at the 2018 gala — which supports the AWMF's educational programs and scholarship campaigns that benefit women in media — set for May 22 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, local and student award winners will be recognized later in the month at the Gracie Awards Luncheon, set for June 27 at Cipriani in New York.

Vicangelo Bulluck will serve as executive producer of the Gracies for a third consecutive year.

A complete list of honorees follows.