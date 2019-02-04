Grammy Awards 2019: Complete Guide to Events and Parties
From Kacey Musgraves and Dolly Parton to Alicia Keys and Kendrick Lamar, find out where music stars will be partying in the days leading up to the Feb. 10 Grammys.
-
Saturday, Feb. 2
Grammy Nominees Reception
Delilah, 7969 Santa Monica Blvd., 11a.m.
-
Monday, Feb. 4
Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton Opening Night
Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd.
Dolly Parton’s signature style will be on display in what marks the first exhibition the eight-time Grammy winner has had outside of namesake theme park Dollywood. Parton will open the exhibit — which features costumes and accessories from her personal collection — with a talk at the Clive Davis Theater.
Grammy Music Education Coalition
Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd.
-
Tuesday. Feb. 5
An Evening with Kacey Musgraves at the Grammy Museum
Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. 7:30 p.m.
Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves will be giving a special benefit performance to kick off Grammy week. The three-time, No. 1 Billboard Top Country artist chart-topper is nominated for four Grammys this year: Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Golden Hour, Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies,” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.”
Motown Presents: New Faces of Motown Showcase
Peppermint Club, 8713 Beverly Blvd. 8 p.m.
Billboard Industry Nights Showcase
Location TBD, West Hollywood, 4:30-8 p.m.
Confirmed to Perform: Maggie Lindemann, Broods, Dinah Jane, A R I Z O N A
-
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Honors Willie Nelson
The Village Studios, 1616 Butler Ave.
Ben Platt Performance + Album Playback
The Nice Guy, 401 N. La Cienega Blvd., 7 p.m.
NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase (Geoff Warburton, Cobi, Amy Allen)
Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails, 8117 Sunset Boulevard, 7-9 p.m
BMG @ No Name
No Name, 432 N. Fairfax Ave., 7 p.m.
Billboard Industry Nights Showcase
Location TBD, West Hollywood, CA 90069, 4:30pm-8pm
Confirmed to Perofrm: Zhavia Ward, Ari Lennox, Tierra Whack, Lauren Jauregui
Los Angeles Confidential
Doheny Room, 9077 Santa Monica Blvd., 8-10 p.m.
Hosted by cover star G-Eazy and featuring Casamigos bar and hors d'oeuvres. Music by DJ Politik.
-
Thursday, Feb. 7
Billboard Power 100
Avra Beverly Hills, 233 N. Beverly Dr., 6-10 p.m.
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party
Nomad Hotel, 649 S. Olive St., 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Attendees expected include Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Dave Cobb, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Kendrick Lamar, Khalif Brown, Weezer.
Spotify’s Best New Artist Party
Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd.
Confirmed to Perform: Bebe Rexha, Chloe X Halle, Dua Lipa, H.E.R., Jorja Smith, Margo Price
Pink Citi Sound Vault show
Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., 7:30 p.m.
SOCAN Grammy Nominee Cocktail Party
Sunset Marquis (Villa 20 Patio); 1200 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood, 7-10 p.m.
D’USSE Re-Mixer with 9th Wonder
Venue TBD, 7-10 p.m.
Olé Cocktail Party, with Jose Feliciano performance
Sunset Marquis, 1200 Alta Loma Road, 6-9 p.m.
Delta Air Lines’ 2019 Grammy Party
The Mondrian Hotel, 8440 Sunset Blvd., 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Confirmed to Perform: Ella Mai
Downtown Music Publishing Brunch
Palihouse West Hollywood, 8465 Holloway Dr., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
-
Friday, Feb. 8
Janelle Monáe X Instagram "Fem the Future" Brunch
Location TBD, 12 p.m.
Host Janelle Monáe and the nominated women in music of this year’s awards. Names to be announced.
MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute Honoring Dolly Parton
LA Convention Center, West Hall, 5 p.m. arrivals, 8 p.m. dinner 9 p.m., concert and awards presentation
MusicCares will present the country star with another accolade at their pre-Grammys gala: The MusiCares Person of the Year Award. A diverse array of artists across genres such as P!nk, Shawn Mendes, Nelson and Musgraves and Lauren Daigle will honor Parton with performances of her greatest hits. Proceeds from the gala will be donated to MusiCares which helps those in the industry with their medical, financial or personal needs.
Def Jam Pre-Grammy Celebration
Catch, 8715 Melrose Ave., 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Morrison Hotel Gallery Presents - A Grammy Celebration: Iconic Album Covers & Special Exhibit Honoring The Queen Of Soul
Morrison Hotel Gallery at The Sunset Marquis Hotel, 1200 Alta Loma Road, 7-10 p.m.
Entertainment Law Initiative Event & Scholarship Presentation honoring Dina LaPolt
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, 101 Wilshire Blvd., 11 a.m.
The Roots Jam Session, Night 1
Venue TBD
Empire Celebrates the Grammys
Clifton’s, 648 S. Broadway, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Confirmed to Perform: Empire Grammy nominees & special guests PJ Morton, Coastcity, Major., !llmind, and others.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse and Bentley Motors' Grammy Soiree
Del Frisco's, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.-12 .m.
In honor of the grand opening of the restaurant and in support of the Grammy Museum Foundation.
-
Saturday, Feb. 9
Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala
The Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
Honoring Clarence Avant.
Bulova x The Recording Academy Annual Grammy Weekend Brunch
Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd.,10:45 a.m. arrivals,11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Q&A and performance,12:30– 3 p.m. brunch
Confirmed to Perform: Chaka Khan and appearances by Grandmaster Caz and Melle Mel.
Sir Lucian Grainge’s Artist Showcase
The Row, DTLA, 777 Alameda St., 12-3 p.m.
Grainge and his Universal Music Group colleagues welcome nominees, collaborators and friends for an intimate music showcase spotlighting the label's shining new stars who take the stage along with UMG superstars.
Muse Citi Sound Vault show
Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., 8 p.m.
The Roots Jam Session, Night 2
Venue TBD
Grammy Fund Brunch With Ziggy Marley
Venue TBD, Beverly Hills, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Family Tree Entertainment's 9th Annual Music Managers Pre-Grammy Brunch
LP Rooftop, 603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For his annual event, Family Tree's Blue Williams honors managers Michael Mauldin, Chaka Zulu, Jeff Dixon and Andy Tadic. Also features the launch of BEMAA, Black Entertainment Managers & Agents Association. Confirmed to attend are Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wo, Major, Mali Music, Cheryl Flowers-Briggs, Mona Scott-Young and Nick Cannon. More to be expected.
-
Sunday, Feb. 10
61st Annual Grammy Awards
Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 5 p.m. live telecast
Hosted by Alicia Keys, performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Diana Ross and many more.
Steven Tyler’s Grammy Viewing Party
Raleigh Studio, 5300 Melrose Ave., 5-9 p.m.
Music legend and humanitarian Steven Tyler welcomes guests for a VIP viewing party to benefit Janie’s Fund and presented by Live Nation. Hosted by Jane Lynch, the exclusive event will feature performance by Aerosmith, VIP cocktail reception and dinner, and more.
Universal Music Group
The Row, 777 Alameda St., Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
Presented by Citi, the UMG after party will feature label talent, colleagues and celebrities. Previous attendees have included Rihanna, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Beck, Darren Criss, Dave Chappelle, Julia Michaels, Nick Jonas and Sarah Silverman.
Mack Avenue’s Awards After Party
The Globe Theater, 740 S. Broadway, 8-11 p.m.
Chris Stapleton Citi Sound Vault show
Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., 8:30 p.m.
Concord Grammy Awards Celebration
The Palm, 1100 S. Flower St., 7 p.m.-1 a.m.