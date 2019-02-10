Grammys: 12 Looks That Rocked the Red Carpet
Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Michelle Obama and more made statements on the Grammys red carpet.
Even though skies in L.A. were gray for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, there was nothing in the least bit dreary about the dramatic and daring OTT fashion looks that showed up on the red carpet. The accent was on personal style as music’s biggest stars showcased custom sartorial creations and sparkled aplenty in metallics or with diamonds and multi-colored jewels decorating gowns, hats, evening jackets, pant suits and footwear (and that's not to mention all the blinged-out jewelry).
Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod reigned supreme—she in a dress and matching hat by Ralph & Russo decorated with vibrant jewels in an Aztec-inspired design; he in a statement pink-and-green jacquard evening jacket by Tom Ford. A-Rod joked on Instagram that he was “bringing back the pink suit!...sort of,” adding “Who is more flashy tonight? Me or Jen?”
Speaking of dazzle, former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance on stage (emerging as her own kind of rock star) in a shimmering sequined green custom pant suit with a cape-like top by New York-based fashion label Sachin & Babi that produces everything in their family-run factory in Mumbai.
But it was first-time Grammy winner (and first female artist to take home the Best Rap Album honor) Cardi B.who ultimately stole the show. Donning an archival 1995 haute couture runway gown by French fashion designer Thierry Mugler inspired by Boticelli’s iconic “Birth of Venus” painting, the hip-hop style star appeared to be rising out of a shell in the velvet, satin and sequined ensemble, accented with ropes of pearls. The look called for a team of five to extract her from car to carpet. Talk about a rock star entrance.
Lady Gaga
The Grammy winner kept up her red carpet winning streak in a shimmery strapless silver gown with a single oversize ruffle sleeve by L.A.-based designer Hedi Slimane for Celine, paired with over 100 carats-worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including 91 carats on the necklace alone, which took over a year to make.
Cardi B.
The first-time Grammy winner emerged from her Botticelli-inspired shell in a fall-winter 1995 Thierry Mugler haute couture runway gown pulled from the French fashion designer’s archives with a nude sequined top and black velvet skirt that bloomed into a pink satin-lined flounce with elbow-length pink satin gloves and a 28-karat diamond drop earrings by Gismondi1754.
Michelle Obama
The former First Lady made a surprise showing on stage in a sparkling green Sachin & Babi pant suit to kick off the show with a message of empowerment, along with host Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Bebe Rexha
The double nominee (who had a hard time finding anyone to dress her during awards season) arrived in a voluminous chiffon Monsoori gown with layered ruffles and a plunging neckline (a theme of the evening)--a look originally shown in pale pink in the fall-winter 2017 collection, with Giuseppe Zanotti Eva heels.
Post Malone
On the red carpet, during his performance, and later in the audience, the nominee rocked three equally OTT custom suits (in pale pink with all-over metallic studs, a skull-and-snake motif, and a third with dragon-themed decoration) all designed by his costume designer-turned-stylist Catherine Hahn.
Leon Bridges
The winner for best traditional R&B performance wore a one-of-a-kind custom corduroy look by Emily Bode’s New York-based menswear label Bode emblazoned with his name and hand-drawn motifs referencing some of his special memories.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
On the carpet prior to her performance, Lopez dazzled in a bejeweled pale mint crepe cady Ralph & Russo column gown and matching jewel-trimmed wide-brim hat paired with Jimmy Choo’s platform Max sandal; while A-Rod donned a Tom Ford look including a colorful pink-and-green Splash Jacquard Shelton evening jacket, currently available for $6590, with black trousers.
Anna Kendrick
In a bubblegum pink tulle mini gown crafted of devoré ostrich feather with panels of glittery silver crystal embroidery by Ralph & Russo (a label of choice at the 61st annual Grammys), the actress looked divine on stage as one of the night’s presenters.
Kylie Jenner
For her first awards show appearance with Travis Scott, Jenner donned a pale pink jumpsuit with a criss-cross halter top, glove sleeves and a glittery lace belt from the spring 2019 Balmain collection with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Black-ish star looked super-chic in a brilliant green wool crepe Ralph & Russo pant suit with an embroidered gold crystal serpent belt while supporting her mom Diana, who gave a special performance in a red princess dress on her 75th birthday.
Janelle Monae
The nominee for Dirty Computer rocked a cropped variation of a sharp-shouldered white Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2019 haute couture dress with aubergine trim and matching velvet pumps topped off with a square safety-pin embellished hat by Steve David.