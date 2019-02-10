Grammys: 12 Looks That Rocked the Red Carpet

Even though skies in L.A. were gray for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, there was nothing in the least bit dreary about the dramatic and daring OTT fashion looks that showed up on the red carpet. The accent was on personal style as music’s biggest stars showcased custom sartorial creations and sparkled aplenty in metallics or with diamonds and multi-colored jewels decorating gowns, hats, evening jackets, pant suits and footwear (and that's not to mention all the blinged-out jewelry).

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod reigned supreme—she in a dress and matching hat by Ralph & Russo decorated with vibrant jewels in an Aztec-inspired design; he in a statement pink-and-green jacquard evening jacket by Tom Ford. A-Rod joked on Instagram that he was “bringing back the pink suit!...sort of,” adding “Who is more flashy tonight? Me or Jen?”

Speaking of dazzle, former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance on stage (emerging as her own kind of rock star) in a shimmering sequined green custom pant suit with a cape-like top by New York-based fashion label Sachin & Babi that produces everything in their family-run factory in Mumbai.

But it was first-time Grammy winner (and first female artist to take home the Best Rap Album honor) Cardi B.who ultimately stole the show. Donning an archival 1995 haute couture runway gown by French fashion designer Thierry Mugler inspired by Boticelli’s iconic “Birth of Venus” painting, the hip-hop style star appeared to be rising out of a shell in the velvet, satin and sequined ensemble, accented with ropes of pearls. The look called for a team of five to extract her from car to carpet. Talk about a rock star entrance.