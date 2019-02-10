Grammys: 14 Most Memorable Moments

2019 Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys brought along some notable ladies to help her open the show and bring the Grammy audience to their feet.

Joining the multi-Grammy winner was Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama. Each of the guests shared their connections with music and how it holds an important place in their lives.

"Music is what we cry to, it's what we march to...it's what we make love to," said Keys, beginning the segment. "When you want to say something you say it with a song."

Lady Gaga stated how music encouraged her to continue with her career as it also led her to believe in herself. Jennifer Lopez said that music allows her to feel connected to her personal backgrounds as it also takes her to new places.

Before starting her part, Obama received resounding cheers from the Staples Center audience members. "We have a show to do," the former first lady joked, trying to silence the crowd.

"Music has always helped me tell my story, and I'm sure that's true for everybody here," she said. "Music helps us share ourselves...it allows us to hear one another."