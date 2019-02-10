Grammys: 14 Most Memorable Moments
Moving speeches, vibrant performances and a controversal Motown tribute were just some of the night's most memorable moments.
The 2019 Grammy Awards celebrated this year's best and brightest musicians as it also spotlighted the new talent and legends of the music industry.
But amid the night's melodious performances, golden Grammy presentations and acceptance speeches were some of the night's most memorable moments.
Some of the evening's highlights include Lady Gaga's speech concerning mental health, a star-studded Dolly Parton tribute, Jennifer Lopez's controversial Motown tribute and more.
Read on for all the memorable moments from the 2019 Grammy Awards.
-
Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith Help Alicia Keys Open the Show
2019 Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys brought along some notable ladies to help her open the show and bring the Grammy audience to their feet.
Joining the multi-Grammy winner was Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama. Each of the guests shared their connections with music and how it holds an important place in their lives.
"Music is what we cry to, it's what we march to...it's what we make love to," said Keys, beginning the segment. "When you want to say something you say it with a song."
Lady Gaga stated how music encouraged her to continue with her career as it also led her to believe in herself. Jennifer Lopez said that music allows her to feel connected to her personal backgrounds as it also takes her to new places.
Before starting her part, Obama received resounding cheers from the Staples Center audience members. "We have a show to do," the former first lady joked, trying to silence the crowd.
"Music has always helped me tell my story, and I'm sure that's true for everybody here," she said. "Music helps us share ourselves...it allows us to hear one another."
-
Lady Gaga's "Shallow"
Accepting the best pop duo/group performance Grammy for her Star Is Born-duet "Shallow," Lady Gaga began her speech by thanking God and her co-star and director Bradly Cooper. She said she knew he wanted to be there, Gaga revealed he was absent because he was in London attending the BAFTA Awards.
The pop star, who remained emotional throughout her speech, then went on highlight how the film presented an opportunity to illustrate the mental health issues some entertainers face.
“I’m so proud to be part of a movie that addresses mental health issues,” she said. “A lot of artists deal with that. And we got to take care of each other.”
After lauding A Star Is Born as a positive moment for on-screen representation, she encouraged the audience to support one another and take care of themselves. "If you see something don’t look away,” she said.
-
Janelle Monae's Energetic "Make Me Feel" Performance
Janelle Monae took to the Grammys stage for the second time in her career, performing a colorful and energetic rendition of “Make Me Feel” off of the singer’s Grammy-nominated Dirty Computer album. Monae, whose style was consistent with her signature black-and-white ensembles, began the song flanked by an aura of purple light and a group of similarly-dressed dancers.
The over four-minute performance was a mix of tight choreography and suggestive physicality. It took Monae around the triangularly-shaped stage, eventually ending in the crowd, where Monae sang in line with a group of brass instrumentalists. But before leaving the stage’s purple-tinted cloud of smoke, she grooved with her growing collection of dancers, including a handful of whom wore pants reminiscent of those in the artist’s “Pynk” music video.
-
The Star-studded Dolly Parton Tribute
Music's brightest from Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus and more took to the Staples Center stage with some southern charm for the Dolly Parton tribute.
Parton, who is this year's MusiCares person of the year, performed her own hits on the Grammys stage.
The tribute began with Katy Perry and Musgraves donning matching red outfits. Parton then joined her goddaughter Cyrus to perform "Jolene."
After singing along with other stars, Parton closed off the tribute performing alongside Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild and the other stars with "9-5."
-
Alicia Keys Celebrates Songs She Wishes She Wrote
The Grammy Awards host brought the show back from a commercial break with a generous display of her piano skills.
First she played Scott Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag" on two different pianos — a feat she said she always wanted to perform. "I've been think so much about the people and the music that have inspired me," she said, "and I want to give a shouted out to [the late jazz pianist] Hazel Scott, because I always wanted to play two pianos."
After the introduction, Keys started playing the familiar tunes of songs she said she wished she wrote. Some of these songs included Robert Flack and The Fugees' "Killing Me Softly," King of Leon's "Use Somebody" and Lauryn HIll's "Doo Wop (That Thing)."
Keys also performed stripped down renditions of Drake's "In My Feelings" and other songs before transitioning into the song she did write, her hit with Jay-Z, "Empire State of Mind."
-
Drake's Powerful Acceptance Speech Cut Short by Commercial Break
While accepting the award for best rap song for “Gods Plan,” Drake used his speech to address aspiring musicians, kids and his peers, who he described as making music from the heart and doing things that tell the truth. The Grammy winner started by characterizing music industry awards as "an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport."
He went on to differentiate the night's wins from success in arenas like the NBA where at the end of the year you earn a trophy because “you made the right decisions or won the games.”
Continuing, Drake emphasized that walking away with a Grammy is not indicative of an artist’s success. Instead, it’s the “people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown.” If that's the case, he said about the Grammys trophy, "You don't need this right here, I promise you. You already won."
Towards the end of his speech, the rapper took a pause and was then seemingly cut off before finishing. (A backstage source said he was offered to continue his speech after the break, but said he was done).
-
Diana Ross Tribute
Diana Ross' tribute began with a short but sweet introduction from the music legend's grandson Raif.
“She is amazing. Young people like me can look up to her,” the star's grandson said of his grandmother. “She has shown the world that nothing is beyond reach.”
Diana Ross began her tribute singing "The Best Years (Of My Life)," donning a flowy red gown. After the number, she transitioned into her next number, "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" where she asked audience members to wave their hands in the air.
The tribute comes about a month before the singer's 75th birthday. Ross ended her tribute saying happy birthday to herself.
-
Lady Gaga Rocks Her 'Shallow' Performance
Lady Gaga brought a little bit of A Star Is Born to the 2019 Grammys stage with her solo performance of the film's hit song "Shallow."
The actress and musician took a slow rock twist to the moving song. She performed both hers and Bradley Cooper's parts. Cooper, she noted earlier in the evening, was unable to make it to the music awards show because he had attended the BAFTA Awards in the U.K. earlier that day.
-
Jennifer Lopez's Controversial Motown Tribute
During a night of performances and tributes, Jennifer Lopez's Motown tribute sparked some backlash.
Lopez danced across the Staples Center stage while singing some of the hits from the Motown era, like "Dancing in the Street" and "Please Mr. Postman." However her performance was met with criticism online questioning the fact that a black artist wasn't chosen to perform the tribute.
Just a few days after the 2019 Grammy Awards, another star-studded celebration of Motown and its coveted numbers and artists will take place at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater.
-
Cardi B Gets Emotional After Her Historic Win
Cardi B brought her husband, Offset, on stage with to accept the award for best rap album. The winner was visibly nervous and took a few moments to ready herself, beginning her 2019 Grammys acceptance speech by acknowledging her anxiety.
“The nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed,” joked Cardi B, the first solo female artist to win best rap album at the Grammys.
Her speech turned from funny to sentimental when she added her daughter to the list of people who helped her make her album. That thank-you was ultimately an acknowledgment of the conditions she had to work under in order to complete her album while pregnant.
“When I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete,” Cardi told the crowd. “I had like three songs I was for sure having. And then, you know. You know how it was. We was like, ‘We have to get this album done, so I can shoot these videos while I’m still not showing.’ It was very long nights.”
-
Dua Lipa Hints at Grammy President's Sexist Comment
After performing side by side with St. Vincent, Dua Lipa received the 2019 Grammy for best new artist.
Her acceptance speech consisted of the traditional elements like thanking producers, fellow artist, friends and family. However, the "New Rules" and "One Kiss" singer took the chance to refer to Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow's sexist 2018 comment about female artists.
The other nominees for best new artist included many female musicians like sister duo Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.
“I guess this year, we really stepped up," Dua Lipa said on being nominated with fellow female artists.
-
Alessia Cara and Bob Newhart Poke Fun at His Age
Last year's best new artist winner Alessia Cara and legendary comedian and Hollywood icon Bob Newhart shared the stage to present for best new artist at the 2019 Grammys.
Their monologue, which was one continuous joke, played on the duo's age gap, adding a little humor to a largely serious but celebratory night. After Newhart congratulated Cara on her win last year, the younger entertainer reminded the crowd that Newhart had also won best new artist in 1961 for his comedy album.
Cara then shared that her grandmother had all of Newhart's comedy records, before playfully correcting herself, saying, "I think it was my great-grandmother."
Newhart said to thank both women before Cara tried to correct herself again, to which Newhart jokingly responded, "Alright, alright!" before they went on to present the award.
-
Grammy President Neil Portnow Addresses Importance of Female Artists
Nearly after a year stating that female artists need to "step up" in order to be considered for Grammy nominations and awards, Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow said Sunday night that having female artists is crucial to help address issues.
"To me that only feels right because this past year I have been reminded that if coming face-to-face with an issue opens your eyes wide enough, it makes you more committed than ever to help address those issues," he said. "We must cease this unique moment to bring change within our own industry to ensure that there is diversity and inclusion in all that we do."
After the speech, Portnow introduced the ceremony's In Memoriam segment.
-
Aretha Franklin Tribute
Nearly six months after the Queen of Soul died, Fantasia, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams celebrated the work and life of Aretha Franklin at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Following the annual "In Memoriam" segment of the music awards ceremony, Fantasia started singing Franklin's memorable number "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." As the song progressed, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams performed the different verse of the number.