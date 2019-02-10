2019 Grammy Winners: Complete List (Updating Live)

Pop music's biggest annual awards day is getting underway. The 61st annual Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, are being held at the Staples Center complex in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised portion featuring the top categories begins at 5 pm pacific time.

The most nominated artists include Kendrick Lamar (8), Drake (7), Boi-1Da and Brandi Carlile (6 each); and Mike Bozzi, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Maren Morris and Sounwave (5 each).

For the year's top category, the album of the year honor, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves will all face off against Marvel's blockbuster Black Panther soundtrack (various artists).

Meanwhile, Cardi B, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott will compete in the best rap album category. In the best rock album category, Alice In Chains, Fall Out Boy, Ghost, Greta Van Fleet and Weezer are vying for the honor.

The record of the year category includes “I Like It” (Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin), “The Joke” (Brandi Carlile), “This Is America” (Childish Gambino), “God’s Plan” (Drake), “Shallow” (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), “Rockstar” (Post Malone featuring 21 Savage) and “The Middle” (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey).

The complete list of nominees is below. Winners from the televised and non-televised honors will be updated live as categories are unveiled.