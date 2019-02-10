2019 Grammy Winners: Complete List (Updating Live)

10:50 AM 2/10/2019

by THR Staff

Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead the way among nominees.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Pop music's biggest annual awards day is getting underway. The 61st annual Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, are being held at the Staples Center complex in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised portion featuring the top categories begins at 5 pm pacific time. 

The most nominated artists include Kendrick Lamar (8), Drake (7), Boi-1Da and Brandi Carlile (6 each); and Mike Bozzi, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Maren Morris and Sounwave (5 each). 

For the year's top category, the album of the year honor, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves will all face off against Marvel's blockbuster Black Panther soundtrack (various artists). 

Meanwhile, Cardi B, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott will compete in the best rap album category. In the best rock album category, Alice In Chains,  Fall Out Boy, Ghost, Greta Van Fleet and Weezer are vying for the honor. 

The record of the year category includes “I Like It”  (Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin), “The Joke” (Brandi Carlile), “This Is America” (Childish Gambino), “God’s Plan” (Drake), “Shallow” (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), “Rockstar” (Post Malone featuring 21 Savage) and “The Middle” (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey).

The complete list of nominees is below. Winners from the televised and non-televised honors will be updated live as categories are unveiled. 

  • Album of the Year

    Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

    Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
    Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers
    Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters
    Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

    By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
    Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers
    Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers
    Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
    Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

    Scorpion, Drake
    Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers
    Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters
    Chris Athens, mastering engineer

    H.E.R., H.E.R.
    Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Jeff Robinson, producers
    Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer
    Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters
    Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

    Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
    Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers
    Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers
    Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters
    Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

    Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae
    Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monae Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, producers
    Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monae Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, engineers/mixers
    Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monae Robinson, songwriters
    Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

    Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
    Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers
    Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers
    Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters
    Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

    Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By, (Various Artists)
    Kendrick Lamar, featured artist
    Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers
    Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer
    Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters
    Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

  • Record of the Year

    Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

    "I Like It," Cardi B
    Bad Bunny & J Balvin Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman & Tainy, producers
    Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers
    Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

    "The Joke," Brandi Carlile
    Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers
    Tom Elmhirst & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers
    Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

    "This Is America," Childish Gambino
    Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers
    Derek “MixedByAli” Ali & Riley Mackin, engineers/mixers
    Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

    "God's Plan," Drake
    Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young Exclusive, producers
    Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers
    Chris Athens, mastering engineer

    "Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
    Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice, producers
    Tom Elmhirst, engineer/mixer
    Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

    "All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    Al Shux & Sounwave, producers
    Sam Ricci & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers
    Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

    "Rockstar," Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
    Louis Bell & Tank God, producers
    Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers
    Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

    "The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
    Grey, Monsters & Strangerz & Zedd, producers
    Grey, Tom Morris, Ryan Shanahan & Zedd, engineers/mixers
    Mike Marsh, mastering engineer

  • Song of the Year

    A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "All the Stars"
    Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters
    (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

    "Boo'd Up"
    Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters
    (Ella Mai)

    "God's Plan"
    Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters
    (Drake)

    "In My Blood"
    Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters
    (Shawn Mendes)

    "The Joke"
    Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
    (Brandi Carlile)

    "The Middle"
    Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters
    (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

    "Shallow"
    Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters
    (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

    "This is America"
    Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters
    (Childish Gambino)

  • Best New Artist

    For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

    Chloe x Hale

    Luke Combs

    Greta van Fleet

    H.E.R.

    Dua Lipa

    Margo Price

    Bebe Rexha

    Jorja Smith

  • Best Pop Solo Performance

    "Colors," Beck

    "Havana(Live)," Camila Cabello

    "God Is A Woman," Ariana Grande

    "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)," Lady Gaga

    "Better Now," Post Malone

  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

    For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

    "Fall in Line," Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

    "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Backstreet Boys

    "'S Wonderful," Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

    "Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

    "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

    "Say Something," Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

    "The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

  • Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

    Love is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

    My Way, Willie Nelson

    Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter

    Standards (Deluxe), Seal

    The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, Barbra Streisand

  • Best Pop Vocal Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

    Camila, Camila Cabello

    Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson

    Sweetner, Ariana Grande

    Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

    Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

    Reputation, Taylor Swift

  • Best Dance Recording

    For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

    "Northern Soul," Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
    Above & Beyond, producers
    Above & Beyond, mixers

    "Ultimatum," Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
    Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers Guy Lawrence, mixer

    "Losing It," Fisher
    Paul Nicholas Fisher, producer
    Kevin Granger, mixer

    "Electricity," Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
    Silk City, producers
    Josh Gudwin, mixer

    "Ghost Voices," Virtual Self
    Porter Robinson, producer
    Porter Robinson, mixer

  • Best Dance/Electronic Album

    For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

    Singularity, Jon Hopkins

    Woman Worldwide, Justice

    Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

    Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, Sophie

    Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

  • Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

    For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

    The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

    Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

    Modern Lore, Julian Lage

    Laid Black, Marcus Miller

    Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

  • Best Rock Performance

    For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

    "Four Out Of Five," Arctic Monkeys

    "When Bad Does Good," Chris Cornell

    "Made an America," The Fever 333

    "Highway Tune," Greta Van Fleet

    "Uncomfortable," Halestorm

  • Best Metal Performance

    "Condemned To The Gallows," Between The Buried And Me

    "Honeycomb," Deafheaven

    "Electric Messiah," High On Fire

    "Betrayer," Trivium

    "On My Teeth," Underoath

  • Best Rock Song

    A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "Black Smoke Rising"
    Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters
    (Greta Van Fleet)

    "Jumpsuit"
    Tyler Joseph, songwriter
    (Twenty One Pilots)

    "Mantra"
    Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters
    (Bring Me The Horizon)

    "Masseduction"
    Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters
    (St. Vincent)

    "Rats"
    Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters
    (Ghost)

  • Best Rock Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

    Rainer Fog, Alice In Chains

    Mania, Fall Out Boy

    Prequelle, Ghost

    From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

    Pacific Daydream, Weezer

  • Best Alternative Music Album

    Vocal or Instrumental.

    Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys

    Colors, Beck

    Utopia, Bjork

    American Utopia, David Byrne

    Masseduction, St. Vincent

  • Best R&B Performance

    For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

    "Long As I Live," Toni Braxton

    "Summer," The Carters

    "Y O Y," Lalah Hathaway

    "Best Part," H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

    "First Began," PJ Morton

  • Best Traditional R&B Performance

    For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

    "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand," Leon Bridges

    "Don'T Fall Apart On Me Tonight," Bettye LaVette

    "Honest," MAJOR.

    "How Deep Is Your Love," PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

    "Made For Love," Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

  • Best R&B Song

    A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "Boo'd Up"
    Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters
    (Ella Mai)

    "Come Through And Chill"
    Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters
    (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

    "Feels Like Summer"
    Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters
    (Childish Gambino)

    "Focus"
    Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters
    (H.E.R.)

    "Long As I Live"
    Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters
    (Toni Braxton)

  • Best Urban Contemporary Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

    Everything Is Love, The Carters

    The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle

    Chris Dave And The Drumhedz, Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

    War & Leisure, Miguel

    Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello

  • Best R&B Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

    Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton

    Good Thing, Leon Bridges

    Honestly, Lalah Hathaway

    H.E.R., H.E.R.

    Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton

  • Best Rap Performance

    For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

    "Be Careful," Cardi B

    "Nice For What," Drake

    "King's Dead," Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

    "Bubblin," Anderson .Paak

    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

  • Best Rap/Sung Performance

    For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

    "Like I Do," Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

    "Pretty Little Fears," 6lack Featuring J. Cole

    "This is America," Childish Gambino

    "All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA

    "Rockstar," Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

  • Best Rap Song

    A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "God's Plan"
    Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters
    (Drake)

    "King's Dead"
    Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters
    (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

    "Lucky You"
    R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, -songwriters
    (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

    "Sicko Mode"
    Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers,Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters
    (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

    "Win"
    K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters
    (Jay Rock)

  • Best Rap Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

    Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

    Swimming, Mac Miller

    Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle

    Daytona, Pusha T

    ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

  • Best Country Solo Performance

    For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

    "Wouldn't It Be Great?," Loretta Lynn

    "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters," Maren Morris

    "Butterflies," Kacey Musgraves

    "Millionaire," Chris Stapleton

    "Parallel Line," Keith Urban

  • Best Country Duo/Group Performance

    For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

    "Shoot Me Straight," Brothers Osborne

    "Tequila," Dan + Shay

    "When Someone Stops Loving You," Little Big Town

    "Dear Hate," Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

    "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

  • Best Country Song

    A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "Break Up In The End"
    Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters
    (Cole Swindell)

    "Dear Hate"
    Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters
    (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

    "I Lived It"
    Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters
    (Blake Shelton)

    "Space Cowboy"
    Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters
    (Kacey Musgraves)

    "Tequila"
    Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters
    (Dan + Shay)

    "When Someone Stops Loving You,"
    Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters
    (Little Big Town)

  • Best Country Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

    Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

    Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

    Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

    Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

    From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

  • Best New Age Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

    Hiraeth, Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

    Beloved, Snatam Kaur

    Opium Moon, Opium Moon

    Molecules of Motion, Steve Roach

    Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island, Jim Kimo West

  • Best Improvised Jazz Solo

    For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter's name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

    "Some Of That Sunshine," Regina Carter, soloist
    Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)

    "Don't Fence Me In," John Daversa, soloist
    Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)

    "We See," Fred Hersch, soloists

    "De-Dah," Brad Mehldau, soloist
    Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)

    "Cadenas,: Miguel Zenon, soloist
    Track from: Yo Soy La Tradicion (Miguel Zenon Featuring Spektral Quartet)

  • Best Jazz Vocal Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

    My Mood Is You, Freddy Cole

    The Questions, Kurt Elling

    The Subject Tonight Is Love, Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

    If You Really Want, Raul Midon With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

    The Window, Cecile McLorin Salvant

  • Best Jazz Instrumental Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

    Diamond Cut, Tia Fuller

    Live In Europe, Fred Hersch Trio

    Seymour Reads The Constitution!, Brad Mehldau Trio

    Still Dreaming, Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

    Emanon, The Wayne Shorter Quartet

  • Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

    All About That Basie, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

    American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom, John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

    Presence, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

    All Can Work, John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

    Barefoot Dances And Other Visions, Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

  • Best Latin Jazz Album

    For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

    Heart Of Brazil, Eddie Daniels

    Back To The Sunset, Dafnis Prieto Big Band

    West Side Story Reimagined, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

    Cinque, Elio Villafranca

    Yo Soy La Tradicion, Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

  • Best Gospel Performance/Song

    This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

    "You Will Win," Jekalyn Carr
    Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters

    "Won't He Do It," Koryn Hawthorne

    "Never Alone," Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin
    Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters

    "Cycles," Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE
    Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter

    "A Great Work," Brian Courtney Wilson
    Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters

  • Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

    This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

    Reckless Love, Cory Asbury
    Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

    You Say, Lauren Daigle
    Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

    JOY., for KING & COUNTRY
    Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

    Grace Got You, MercyMe Featuring John Reuben
    David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

    Known, Tauren Wells
    Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

  • Best Gospel Album

    One Nation Under God, Jekalyn Carr

    Hiding Place, Tori Kelly

    Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds

    The Other Side, The Walls Group

    A Great Work, Brian Courtney Wilson

  • Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

    "Look Up Child," Lauren Daigle

    "Hallelujah Here Below," Elevation Worship

    "Living With A Fire," Jesus Culture

    "Surrounded," Michael W. Smith

    "Survivor: Live From Harding Prison," Zach Williams

  • Best Roots Gospel Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

    Unexpected, Jason Crabb

    Clear Skies, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

    Favorites: Revisited By Request, The Isaacs

    Still Standing, The Martins

    Love Love Love, Gordon Mote

  • Best Latin Pop Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

    Prometo, Pablo Alboran

    Sincera, Claudia Brant

    Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2, Natalia Lafourcade

    2:00 AM, Raquel Sofía

    Vives, Carlos Vives

  • Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.

    Claroscura, Aterciopelados

    Coasticity, Coasticity

    Encanto Tropical, Monsieur Perine

    Gourmet, Orishas

    Aztlan, Zoe

  • Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteno, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

    Primero Soy Mexicana, Angela Aguilar

    Mitad Y Mitad, Calibre 50

    Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II, Aida Cuevas

    Cruzando Borders, Los Texmaniacs

    Leyendas De Mi P.ueblo, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

    ¡Mexico Por Simpre!, Luis Miguel

  • Best Tropical Latin Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

    Pa' Mi Gente, Charlie Aponte

    Legado, Formell Y Los Van Van

    Orquestra Akokan, Orquesta Akokan

    Ponle Actitud, Felipe Pelaez

    Anniversary, Spanish Harlem Orchestra

  • Best American Roots Performance

    For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

    "Kick Rocks," Sean Ardoin

    "Saint James Infirmary Blues," Jon Batiste

    "The Joke," Brandi Carlile

    "All On My Mind," Anderson East

    "Last Man Standing," Willie Nelson

  • Best American Roots Song

    A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "All The Trouble"
    Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters
    (Lee Ann Womack)

    "Build a Bridge"
    Jeff Tweedy, songwriter
    (Mavis Staples)

    "The Joke"
    Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
    (Brandi Carlile)

    "Knockin' On Your Screen Door"
    Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters
    (John Prine)

    "Summer's End"
    Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters
    (John Prine)

  • Best Americana Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

    By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

    Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette

    The Tree Of Forgiveness, John Prine

    The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, Lee Ann Womack

    One Drop Of Truth, The Wood Brothers

  • Best Bluegrass Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

    Portraits In Fiddles, Mike Barnett

    Sister Sadie II, Sister Sadie

    Rivers And Roads, Special Consensus

    The Travelin' McCourys, The Travelin' McCourys

    North Of Despair, Wood & Wire

  • Best Traditional Blues Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

    Something Smells Funky 'Round Here, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

    Benton County Relic, Cedric Burnside

    The Blues Is Alive And Well, Buddy Guy

    No Mercy In This Land, Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite

    Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues Of Blue Lu Barker), Maria Muldaur

  • Best Contemporary Blues Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

    Please Don't Be Dead, Fantastic Negrito

    Here In Babylon, Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps

    Cry No More, Danielle Nicole

    Out Of The Blues, Boz Scaggs

    Victor Wainwright And The Train, Victor Wainwright And The Train

  • Best Folk Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

    Whistle Down the Wind, Joan Baez

    Black Cowboys, Dom Flemons

    Rifles & Rosary Beads, Mary Gauthier

    Weed Garden, Iron & Wine

    All Ashore, Punch Brothers

  • Best Regional Roots Music Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

    Kreole Rock and Soul, Sean Ardoin

    Spyboy, Cha Wa

    Aloha From Na Hoa, Na Hoa

    NO 'Ane'I, Kalani Pe'a

    Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs, Young Spirit

  • Best Reggae Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

    As the World Turns, Black Uhuru

    Reggae Forever, Etana

    Rebellion Rises, Ziggy Marley

    A Matter Of Time, Protoje

    44/876, Sting & Shaggy

  • Best World Music Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

    Deran, Bombino

    Fenfo, Fatoumata Diawara

    Black Times, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

    Freedom, Soweto Gospel Choir

    The Lost Songs of World War II, Yiddish Glory

  • Best Children's Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

    All The Sounds, Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

    Building Blocks, Tim Kubart

    Falu's Bazaar, Falu

    Giants Of Science, The Pop Ups

    The Nation of Imagine, Frank & Deane

  • Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

    Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

    Accessory To War (Neil DeGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang), Courtney B. Vance

    Calypso, David Sedaris

    Creative Quest, Questlove

    Faith - A Journey For All, Jimmy Carter

    The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish

  • Best Comedy Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

    Annihilation, Patton Oswalt

    Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle

    Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan

    Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen

    Tamborine, Chris Rock

  • Best Musical Theater Album

    For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

    The Band's Visit
    Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists
    Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers
    David Yazbek, composer & lyricist
    (Original Broadway Cast)

    Carousel
    Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists
    Steven Epstein, producer
    (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist)
    (2018 Broadway Cast)

    Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
    Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Gronwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists
    Harvey Mason, Jr., producer
    (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist)
    (Original Television Cast)

    My Fair Lady
    Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists
    Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel & Ted Sperling, producers
    (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist)
    (2018 Broadway Cast)

    Once On This Island
    Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists
    Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers
    (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist)
    (New Broadway Cast)

  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

    Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

    Call Me By Your Name, (Various Artists)

    Deadpool 2, (Various Artists)

    The Greatest Showman, (Various Artists)

    Lady Bird, (Various Artists)

    Stranger Things, (Various Artists)

  • Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

    Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

    Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson, composer

    Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

    Coco, Michael Giacchino, composer

    The Shape Of Water, Alexandre Desplat, composer

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams, composer

  • Best Song Written for Visual Media

    A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "All The Stars," Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters
    (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
    Track from: Black Panther

    "Mystery Of Love," Sufjan Stevens, songwriter
    (Sufjan Stevens)
    Track from: Call Me By Your Name

    "Remember Me," Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters
    (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
    Track from: Coco

    "Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters
    (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
    Track from: A Star Is Born

    "This Is Me," Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters
    (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
    Track from: The Greatest Showman

  • Best Instrumental Composition

    A Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

    "Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)," Terence Blanchard, composer
    (Terence Blanchard)

    "Chrysalis," Jeremy Kittel, composer
    (Kittel & Co.)

    "Infinity War," Alan Silverstri, composer
    (Alan Silvestri)

    "Mine Mission," John Powell & John Williams, composers
    (John Powell & John Williams)

    "The Shape Of Water," Alexandre Desplat, composer
    (Alexandre Desplat)

  • Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

    An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "Batman Theme (TV)," Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson, arrangers
    (Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis)

    "Change The World," Mark Kibble, arranger
    (Take 6)

    "Madrid Finale," John Powell, arranger
    (John Powell)

    "The Shape Of Water," Alexandre Desplat, arranger
    (Alexandre Desplat)

    "Stars And Stripes Forever," John Daversa, arranger
    (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)

  • Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals

    An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "It Was A Very Good Year," Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson, arrangers
    (Willie Nelson)

    "Jolene," Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis, arrangers
    (Dan Pugach)

    "Mona Lisa," Vince Mendoza, arranger
    (Gregory Porter)

    "Nina," Gonzalo Grau, arranger
    (Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider)

    "Spiderman Theme," Randy Waldman, arranger
    (Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter)

  • Best Recording Package

    Be The Cowboy, Mary Banas, art director
    (Mitski)

    Love Yourself: Tear, HuskyFox, art director
    (BTS)

    Masseduction, Willo Perron, art director
    (St. Vincent)

    The Offering, Qing-Yang Xiao, art director
    (The Chairman)

    Well Kept Thing, Adam Moore, art director
    (Foxhole)

  • Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

    Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box), Arian Buhler, Charles Dooher, Jeff Fura, Scott Sandler & Matt Taylor, art directors
    (Guns N' Roses)

    I'll Be Your Girl, Carson Ellis, Jeri Heiden & Glen Nakasako, art directors
    (The Decemberists)

    Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings, Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Roy Henry Vickers, art directors
    (Grateful Dead)

    Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovic, art directors
    ("Weird Al" Yankovic)

    Too Many Bad Habits, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors
    (Johnny Nicholas)

  • Best Album Notes

    Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924, James P. Leary, album notes writer
    (Various Artists)

    4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recording Of America's Iconic Instrument, Richard Martin & Ted Olson, album notes writers
    (Charles A. Asbury)

    The 1960 Time Sessions, Ben Ratliff, album notes writer
    (Sonny Clark Trio)

    The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reeese Europe's Society Orchestra, David Gilbert, album notes writer
    (Various Artists)

    Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition), Amanda Petrusich, album notes writer
    (Bob Dylan)

    Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris, David Evans, album notes writer
    (Various Artists)

  • Best Historical Album

    Any Other Way, Rob Bowman, Douglas Mcgowan, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers
    Jeff Lipton, mastering engineer
    (Jackie Shane)

    At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight..., Martin Hawkins, compilation producer
    Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer
    (Various Artists)

    Battleground Korea: Songs and Sounds Of America's Forgotten War, Hugo Keesing, compilation producer
    Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer
    (Various Artists)

    A Rhapsody In Blue - The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant, Robert Russ, compilation producer
    Andreas K. Meyer & Rebekah Wineman, mastering engineers
    (Oscar Levant)

    Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris, William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers
    Michael Graves, mastering engineer
    (Various Artists)

  • Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

    An Engineer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

    All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do, Ryan Freeland & Kenneth Pattengale, engineers
    Kim Rosen, mastering engineer
    (The Milk Carton Kids)

    Colors, Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David “Elevator” Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp & Cassidy Turbin, engineers
    Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers
    (Beck)

    Earthtones, Robbie Lackritz, engineer
    Philip Shaw Bova, mastering engineer
    (Bahamas)

    Head Over Heels, Nathaniel Alford, Jason Evigan, Chris Galland, Tom Gardner, Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Tony Hoffer, Derek Keota, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Macklovitch, Amber Mark, Manny Marroquin, Vaughn Oliver, Chris "TEK" O'Ryan, Morgan Taylor Reid & Gian Stone, engineers
    Chris Gehringer & Michelle Mancini, mastering engineers
    (Chromeo)

    Voicenotes, Manny Marroquin & Charlie Puth, engineers
    Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
    (Charlie Puth)

  • Producer of the Year — Non-Classical

    A Producer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

    Boi-1da
    • Be Careful (Cardi B) (T)
    • Diplomatic Immunity (Drake) (S)
    • Friends (The Carters) (T)
    • God's Plan (Drake) (S)
    • Heard About Us (The Carters) (T)
    • Lucky You (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas) (T)
    • Mob Ties (Drake) (T)
    • No Limit (G-Eazy Featuring A$AP Rocky & Cardi B) (S)

    Larry Klein
    • All These Things (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
    • Anthem (Madeleine Peyroux) (A)
    • The Book Of Longing (Luciana Souza) (A)
    • Can I Have It All (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
    • Junk (Hailey Tuck) (A)
    • Look At What We've Done (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
    • Meaning To Tell Ya (Molly Johnson) (A)

    Linda Perry
    • Harder Better Faster Stronger (Willa Amai) (S)
    • Served Like A Girl (Music From And Inspired By The Documentary Film) (Various Artists) (A)
    • 28 Days In The Valley (Dorothy) (A)

    Kanye West
    • Daytona (Pusha T) (A)
    • Kids See Ghosts (Kids See Ghosts) (A)
    • K.T.S.E. (Teyana Taylor) (A)
    • Nasir (Nas) (A)
    • Ye (Kanye West) (A)

    Pharrell Williams
    • Apes*** (The Carters) (T)
    • Man Of The Woods (Justin Timberlake) (A)
    • No One Ever Really Dies (N.E.R.D) (A)
    • Stir Fry (Migos) (T)
    • Sweetener (Ariana Grande) (A)

  • Best Remixed Recording

    A Remixer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

    "Audio (CID Remix)," CID, remixer
    (LSD)

    "How Long (EDX'S Dubai Skyline Remix)," Maurizio Colella, remixer
    (Charlie Puth)

    "Only Road, (Cosmic Gate Remix), Stefan Bossems & Claus Terhoeven, remixers
    (Gabriel & Dresden Featuring Sub Teal)

    "Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)," Kaskade, remixer
    (Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso)

    "Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)," Alex Crossan, remixer
    (Haim)

  • Best Immersive Audio Album

    For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).

    Eye In The Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition, Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer
    Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers
    Alan Parsons, surround producer
    (The Alan Parsons Project)

    Folketoner, Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer
    Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer
    Morten Lindberg, surround producer
    (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

    Seven Words From The Cross, Daniel Shores, surround mix engineer
    Daniel Shores, surround mastering engineer
    Dan Merceruio, surround producer
    (Matthew Guard & Skylark)

    Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg, Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer
    Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer
    Morten Lindberg, surround producer
    (Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir)

    Symbol, Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround mix engineers
    Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer
    Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround producers
    (Engine-Earz Experiment)

  • Best Engineered Album, Classical

    An Engineer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

    Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs
    Mark Donahue & Dirk Sobotka, engineers;
    Mark Donahue, mastering engineer
    (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

    Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss Concerto No. 1
    Mark Donahue, engineer
    Mark Donahue, mastering engineer
    (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

    John Williams At The Movies
    Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers
    Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer
    (Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds)

    Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music Of James M. Stephenson
    Bill Maylone & Mary Mazurek, engineers
    Bill Maylone, mastering engineer
    (John Bruce Yeh)

    Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11
    Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers
    Tim Martyn, mastering engineer
    (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

    Visions and Variations
    Tom Caulfield, engineer
    Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer
    (A Far Cry)

  • Producer of the Year — Classical

    A Producer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

    Blanton Alspaugh
    • Arnesen: Infinity - Choral Works
    (Joel Rinsema & Kantorei)
    • Aspects Of America
    (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
    • Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes
    (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)
    • Gordon, R.: The House Without A Christmas Tree
    (Bradley Moore, Elisabeth Leone, Maximillian Macias, Megan Mikailovna Samarin, Patricia Schuman, Lauren Snouffer, Heidi Stober, Daniel Belcher, Houston Grand Opera Juvenile Chorus & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra)
    • Haydn: The Creation
    (Andres Orozco-Estrada, Betsy Cook Weber, Houston Symphony & Houston Symphony Chorus)
    • Heggie: Great Scott
    (Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
    • Music Of Faure, Buide & Zemlinsky
    (Trio Selene)
    • Paterson: Three Way - A Trio Of One-Act Operas
    (Dean Williamson, Daniele Pastin, Courtney Ruckman, Eliza Bonet, Melisa Bonetti, Jordan Rutter, Samuel Levine, Wes Mason, Matthew Trevino & Nashville Opera Orchestra)
    • Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade To Music; Flos Campi
    (Peter Oundjian & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

    David Frost
    • Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Volume 7
    (Jonathan Biss)
    • Mirror In Mirror
    (Anne Akiko Meyers, Kristjan Jarvi & Philharmonia Orchestra)
    • Mozart: Idomeneo
    (James Levine, Alan Opie, Matthew Polenzani, Alice Coote, Nadine Sierra, Elza van den Heever, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
    • Presentiment
    (Orion Weiss)
    • Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier
    (Sebastian Weigle, Reeée Fleming, Elīna Garanca, Erin Morley, Günther Groissbock, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

    Elizabeth Ostrow
    • Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs
    (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
    • The Road Home
    (Joshua Habermann & Santa Fe Desert Chorale)

    Judith Sherman
    • Beethoven Unbound
    (Llyr Williams)
    • Black Manhattan Volume 3
    (Rick Benjamin & Paragon Ragtime Orchestra)
    • Bolcom: Piano Music
    (Various Artists)
    • Del Tredici: March To Tonality
    (Mark Peskanov & Various Artists)
    • Love Comes In At The Eye
    (Timothy Jones, Stephanie Sant'Ambrogio, Jeffrey Sykes, Anthony Ross, Carol Cook, Beth Rapier & Stephanie Jutt)
    • Meltzer: Variations On A Summer Day & Piano Quartet
    (Abigail Fischer, Jayce Ogren & Sequitur)
    • Mendelssohn: Complete Works For Cello And Piano
    (Marcy Rosen & Lydia Artymiw)
    • New Music For Violin And Piano
    (Julie Rosenfeld & Peter Miyamoto)
    • Reich: Pulse/Quartet
    (Colin Currie Group & International Contemporary Ensemble)

    Dirk Sobotka
    • Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1
    (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
    • Lippencott: Frontier Symphony
    (Jeff Lippencott & Ligonier Festival Orchestra)
    • Mahler: Symphony No. 8
    (Thierry Fischer, Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Utah Symphony)
    • Music Of The Americas
    (Andres Orozco-Estrada & Houston Symphony)

  • Best Orchestral Performance

    Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

    Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1, Manfred Honeck, conductor
    (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

    Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 & Symphony No. 4, Thomas Dausgaard, conductor
    (Seattle Symphony)

    Ruggles, Stucky & Harbison: Orchestral Works, David Alan Miller, conductor
    (National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)

    Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
    (San Francisco Symphony)

    Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11, Andris Nelsons, conductor
    (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

  • Best Opera Recording

    Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

    Adams: Doctor Atomic, John Adams, conductor
    Aubrey Allicock, Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley & Brindley Sherratt
    Friedemann Engelbrecht, producer
    (BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)

    Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs, Michael Christie, conductor
    Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edwards Parks, Garrett Sorenson & Wei Wu
    Elizabeth Ostrow, producer
    (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

    Lully: Alceste, Christophe Rousset, conductor
    Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro & Judith Van Wanroij
    Maximilien Ciup, producer
    (Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur)

    Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier, Sebastian Weigle, conductor
    Renee Fleming, Elina Garanca, Gunther Groissbock & Erin Morley
    David Frost, producer
    (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

    Verdi: Rigoletto, Constantine Orbelian, conductor
    Francesco Demuro, Dmitri Hvorostovsky & Nadine Sierra
    Vilius Keras & Aleksandra Keriene, producers
    (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir)

  • Best Choral Performance

    Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

    "Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes," Vladimir Gorbik, conductor
    (Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)

    "Kastalsky: Memory Eternal," Steven Fox, conductor
    (The Clarion Choir)

    "McLoskey: Zealot Canticles," Donald Nally, conductor
    (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

    "Rachmaninov: The Bells"
    Mariss Jansons, conductor; Peter Dijkstra, chorus master
    (Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

    "Seven Words From The Cross," Matthew Guard, conductor
    (Skylark)

  • Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

    For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

    "Anderson, Laurie: Landfall," Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

    "Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach," The Danish String Quartet

    "Blueprinting," Aizuri Quartet

    "Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos," Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-Andre Hamelin

    "Visions And Variations," A Far Cry

  • Best Classical Instrumental Solo

    Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

    Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 2, Yuja Wang
    Simon Rattle, conductor
    (Berliner Philharmoniker)

    Biber: The Mystery Sonatas, Christina Day Martinson
    Martin Pearlman, conductor
    (Boston Baroque)

    Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 In G Minor, Op. 26. Joshua Bell
    (The Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields)

    Glass: Three Pieces In The Shape Of A Square, Craig Morris

    Kernis: Violin Concerto, James Ehnes
    Ludovic Morlot, conductor
    (Seattle Symphony)

  • Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

    Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

    ARC, Anthony Roth Costanzo
    Jonathan Cohen, conductor
    (Les Violons Du Roy)

    The Handel Album, Philippe Jaroussky
    Artaserse, ensemble

    Mirages, Sabine Devieilhe
    François-Xavier Roth, conductor
    (Alexandre Tharaud; Marianne Crebassa & Jodie Devos; Les Siecles)

    Schubert: Winterreise, Randall Scarlata
    Gilbert Kalish, accompanist

    Song Of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D'India & Landi, Karim Sulayman
    Jeannette Sorrell, conductor
    Apollo's Fire, ensembles

  • Best Classical Compendium

    Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

    Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems of Life, Glacier, Rush, JoAnn Falletta, conductor
    Tim Handley, producer

    Gold, The King's Singers
    Nigel Short, producer

    The John Adams Edition, Simon Rattle, conductor
    Christoph Franke, producer

    John Williams At The Movies, Jerry Junkin, conductor
    Donald J. McKinney, producer

    Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade To Music; FLos Campi, Peter Oundjian, conductor
    Blanton Alspaugh, producer

  • Best Contemporary Classical Composition

    A Composer's Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

    Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs, Mason Bates, composer
    Mark Campbell, librettist
    (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

    Du Yum: Air Glow, Du Yun, composer
    (International Contemporary Ensemble)

    Heggie: Great Scott Jake Heggie, composer
    Terrence McNally, librettist
    (Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Perez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

    Kernis: Violin Concerto, Aaron Jay Kernis, composer
    (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

    Mazzoli: Vespers For Violin, Missy Mazzoli, composer
    (Olivia De Prato)

  • Best Music Video

    Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

    "Apes***," The Carters
    Ricky Saiz, video director
    Melodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

    "This Is America," Childish Gambino
    Hiro Murai, video director
    Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

    "I'm Not Racist," Joyner Lucas
    Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors
    Joyner Lucas, video producer

    "Pynk," Janelle Monae
    Emma Westenberg, video director
    Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

    "Mumbo Jumbo," Tierra Whack
    Marco Prestini, video director
    Sara Nassim, video producer

  • Best Music Film

    For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

    Life In 12 Bars, (Eric Clapton)
    Lili Fini Zanuck, video director
    John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers

    Whitney, (Whitney Houston)
    Kevin Macdonald, video director
    Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers

    Quincy, (Quincy Jones)
    Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors
    Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer

    Itzhak, (Itzhak Perlman)
    Alison Chernick, video director
    Alison Chernick, video producer

    The King, (Elvis Presley)
    Eugene Jarecki, video director
    Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers