2019 Grammy Winners: Complete List (Updating Live)
Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead the way among nominees.
Pop music's biggest annual awards day is getting underway. The 61st annual Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, are being held at the Staples Center complex in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised portion featuring the top categories begins at 5 pm pacific time.
The most nominated artists include Kendrick Lamar (8), Drake (7), Boi-1Da and Brandi Carlile (6 each); and Mike Bozzi, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Maren Morris and Sounwave (5 each).
For the year's top category, the album of the year honor, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves will all face off against Marvel's blockbuster Black Panther soundtrack (various artists).
Meanwhile, Cardi B, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott will compete in the best rap album category. In the best rock album category, Alice In Chains, Fall Out Boy, Ghost, Greta Van Fleet and Weezer are vying for the honor.
The record of the year category includes “I Like It” (Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin), “The Joke” (Brandi Carlile), “This Is America” (Childish Gambino), “God’s Plan” (Drake), “Shallow” (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), “Rockstar” (Post Malone featuring 21 Savage) and “The Middle” (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey).
The complete list of nominees is below. Winners from the televised and non-televised honors will be updated live as categories are unveiled.
-
Album of the Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.
Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers
Belcalis Almanzar & Jorden Thorpe, songwriters
Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers
Dave Cobb & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
Scorpion, Drake
Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers
Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters
Chris Athens, mastering engineer
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Jeff Robinson, producers
Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer
Darhyl Camper Jr & H.E.R., songwriters
Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Louis Bell & Post Malone, producers
Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers
Louis Bell & Austin Post, songwriters
Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae
Chuck Lightning & Janelle Monae Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, producers
Mick Guzauski, Janelle Monae Robinson & Nate "Rocket" Wonder, engineers/mixers
Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Taylor Parks & Janelle Monae Robinson, songwriters
Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, producers
Craig Alvin & Shawn Everett, engineers/mixers
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters
Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By, (Various Artists)
Kendrick Lamar, featured artist
Kendrick Duckworth & Sounwave, producers
Matt Schaeffer, engineer/mixer
Kendrick Duckworth & Mark Spears, songwriters
Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
-
Record of the Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
"I Like It," Cardi B
Bad Bunny & J Balvin Invincible, JWhiteDidIt, Craig Kallman & Tainy, producers
Leslie Brathwaite & Evan LaRay, engineers/mixers
Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers
Tom Elmhirst & Eddie Spear, engineers/mixers
Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, producers
Derek “MixedByAli” Ali & Riley Mackin, engineers/mixers
Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
"God's Plan," Drake
Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young Exclusive, producers
Noel Cadastre, Noel "Gadget" Campbell & Noah Shebib, engineers/mixers
Chris Athens, mastering engineer
"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Lady Gaga & Benjamin Rice, producers
Tom Elmhirst, engineer/mixer
Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Al Shux & Sounwave, producers
Sam Ricci & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers
Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
"Rockstar," Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Louis Bell & Tank God, producers
Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers
Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Grey, Monsters & Strangerz & Zedd, producers
Grey, Tom Morris, Ryan Shanahan & Zedd, engineers/mixers
Mike Marsh, mastering engineer
-
Song of the Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"All the Stars"
Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters
(Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
"Boo'd Up"
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters
(Ella Mai)
"God's Plan"
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters
(Drake)
"In My Blood"
Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters
(Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke"
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
(Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle"
Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters
(Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
"Shallow"
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters
(Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
"This is America"
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters
(Childish Gambino)
-
Best New Artist
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
Chloe x Hale
Luke Combs
Greta van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
-
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Colors," Beck
"Havana(Live)," Camila Cabello
"God Is A Woman," Ariana Grande
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)," Lady Gaga
"Better Now," Post Malone
-
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
"Fall in Line," Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
"Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful," Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
"Say Something," Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
-
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
Love is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
-
Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetner, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift
-
Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
"Northern Soul," Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
Above & Beyond, producers
Above & Beyond, mixers
"Ultimatum," Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers Guy Lawrence, mixer
"Losing It," Fisher
Paul Nicholas Fisher, producer
Kevin Granger, mixer
"Electricity," Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
Silk City, producers
Josh Gudwin, mixer
"Ghost Voices," Virtual Self
Porter Robinson, producer
Porter Robinson, mixer
-
Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, Sophie
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
-
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
-
Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
"Four Out Of Five," Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good," Chris Cornell
"Made an America," The Fever 333
"Highway Tune," Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable," Halestorm
-
Best Metal Performance
"Condemned To The Gallows," Between The Buried And Me
"Honeycomb," Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah," High On Fire
"Betrayer," Trivium
"On My Teeth," Underoath
-
Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"Black Smoke Rising"
Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters
(Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit"
Tyler Joseph, songwriter
(Twenty One Pilots)
"Mantra"
Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters
(Bring Me The Horizon)
"Masseduction"
Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters
(St. Vincent)
"Rats"
Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters
(Ghost)
-
Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
Rainer Fog, Alice In Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
-
Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
Colors, Beck
Utopia, Bjork
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseduction, St. Vincent
-
Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
"Long As I Live," Toni Braxton
"Summer," The Carters
"Y O Y," Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part," H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began," PJ Morton
-
Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
"Bet Ain't Worth The Hand," Leon Bridges
"Don'T Fall Apart On Me Tonight," Bettye LaVette
"Honest," MAJOR.
"How Deep Is Your Love," PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
"Made For Love," Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
-
Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"Boo'd Up"
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters
(Ella Mai)
"Come Through And Chill"
Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters
(Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
"Feels Like Summer"
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters
(Childish Gambino)
"Focus"
Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters
(H.E.R.)
"Long As I Live"
Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters
(Toni Braxton)
-
Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz, Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
-
Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.
Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
Good Thing, Leon Bridges
Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton
-
Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
"Be Careful," Cardi B
"Nice For What," Drake
"King's Dead," Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
"Bubblin," Anderson .Paak
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
-
Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
"Like I Do," Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
"Pretty Little Fears," 6lack Featuring J. Cole
"This is America," Childish Gambino
"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstar," Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
-
Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"God's Plan"
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters
(Drake)
"King's Dead"
Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters
(Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
"Lucky You"
R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, -songwriters
(Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
"Sicko Mode"
Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers,Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters
(Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
"Win"
K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters
(Jay Rock)
-
Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha T
ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott
-
Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
"Wouldn't It Be Great?," Loretta Lynn
"Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters," Maren Morris
"Butterflies," Kacey Musgraves
"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton
"Parallel Line," Keith Urban
-
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
"Shoot Me Straight," Brothers Osborne
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
"When Someone Stops Loving You," Little Big Town
"Dear Hate," Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
-
Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"Break Up In The End"
Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters
(Cole Swindell)
"Dear Hate"
Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters
(Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
"I Lived It"
Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters
(Blake Shelton)
"Space Cowboy"
Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters
(Kacey Musgraves)
"Tequila"
Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters
(Dan + Shay)
"When Someone Stops Loving You,"
Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters
(Little Big Town)
-
Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
-
Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
Hiraeth, Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann
Beloved, Snatam Kaur
Opium Moon, Opium Moon
Molecules of Motion, Steve Roach
Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island, Jim Kimo West
-
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter's name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.
"Some Of That Sunshine," Regina Carter, soloist
Track from: Some Of That Sunshine (Karrin Allyson)
"Don't Fence Me In," John Daversa, soloist
Track from: American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)
"We See," Fred Hersch, soloists
"De-Dah," Brad Mehldau, soloist
Track from: Seymour Reads The Constitution! (Brad Mehldau Trio)
"Cadenas,: Miguel Zenon, soloist
Track from: Yo Soy La Tradicion (Miguel Zenon Featuring Spektral Quartet)
-
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
My Mood Is You, Freddy Cole
The Questions, Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love, Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want, Raul Midon With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window, Cecile McLorin Salvant
-
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
Diamond Cut, Tia Fuller
Live In Europe, Fred Hersch Trio
Seymour Reads The Constitution!, Brad Mehldau Trio
Still Dreaming, Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
Emanon, The Wayne Shorter Quartet
-
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
All About That Basie, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom, John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Presence, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
All Can Work, John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
Barefoot Dances And Other Visions, Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
-
Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
Heart Of Brazil, Eddie Daniels
Back To The Sunset, Dafnis Prieto Big Band
West Side Story Reimagined, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cinque, Elio Villafranca
Yo Soy La Tradicion, Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
-
Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
"You Will Win," Jekalyn Carr
Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters
"Won't He Do It," Koryn Hawthorne
"Never Alone," Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters
"Cycles," Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE
Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter
"A Great Work," Brian Courtney Wilson
Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters
-
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
Reckless Love, Cory Asbury
Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters
You Say, Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
JOY., for KING & COUNTRY
Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Grace Got You, MercyMe Featuring John Reuben
David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters
Known, Tauren Wells
Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters
-
Best Gospel Album
One Nation Under God, Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place, Tori Kelly
Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side, The Walls Group
A Great Work, Brian Courtney Wilson
-
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
"Look Up Child," Lauren Daigle
"Hallelujah Here Below," Elevation Worship
"Living With A Fire," Jesus Culture
"Surrounded," Michael W. Smith
"Survivor: Live From Harding Prison," Zach Williams
-
Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
Unexpected, Jason Crabb
Clear Skies, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Favorites: Revisited By Request, The Isaacs
Still Standing, The Martins
Love Love Love, Gordon Mote
-
Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
Prometo, Pablo Alboran
Sincera, Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2, Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM, Raquel Sofía
Vives, Carlos Vives
-
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.
Claroscura, Aterciopelados
Coasticity, Coasticity
Encanto Tropical, Monsieur Perine
Gourmet, Orishas
Aztlan, Zoe
-
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteno, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
Primero Soy Mexicana, Angela Aguilar
Mitad Y Mitad, Calibre 50
Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II, Aida Cuevas
Cruzando Borders, Los Texmaniacs
Leyendas De Mi P.ueblo, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
¡Mexico Por Simpre!, Luis Miguel
-
Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
Pa' Mi Gente, Charlie Aponte
Legado, Formell Y Los Van Van
Orquestra Akokan, Orquesta Akokan
Ponle Actitud, Felipe Pelaez
Anniversary, Spanish Harlem Orchestra
-
Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
"Kick Rocks," Sean Ardoin
"Saint James Infirmary Blues," Jon Batiste
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile
"All On My Mind," Anderson East
"Last Man Standing," Willie Nelson
-
Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"All The Trouble"
Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright, songwriters
(Lee Ann Womack)
"Build a Bridge"
Jeff Tweedy, songwriter
(Mavis Staples)
"The Joke"
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
(Brandi Carlile)
"Knockin' On Your Screen Door"
Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters
(John Prine)
"Summer's End"
Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters
(John Prine)
-
Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette
The Tree Of Forgiveness, John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, Lee Ann Womack
One Drop Of Truth, The Wood Brothers
-
Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
Portraits In Fiddles, Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II, Sister Sadie
Rivers And Roads, Special Consensus
The Travelin' McCourys, The Travelin' McCourys
North Of Despair, Wood & Wire
-
Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
Something Smells Funky 'Round Here, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
Benton County Relic, Cedric Burnside
The Blues Is Alive And Well, Buddy Guy
No Mercy In This Land, Ben Harper And Charlie Musselwhite
Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues Of Blue Lu Barker), Maria Muldaur
-
Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
Please Don't Be Dead, Fantastic Negrito
Here In Babylon, Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps
Cry No More, Danielle Nicole
Out Of The Blues, Boz Scaggs
Victor Wainwright And The Train, Victor Wainwright And The Train
-
Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
Whistle Down the Wind, Joan Baez
Black Cowboys, Dom Flemons
Rifles & Rosary Beads, Mary Gauthier
Weed Garden, Iron & Wine
All Ashore, Punch Brothers
-
Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
Kreole Rock and Soul, Sean Ardoin
Spyboy, Cha Wa
Aloha From Na Hoa, Na Hoa
NO 'Ane'I, Kalani Pe'a
Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs, Young Spirit
-
Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.
As the World Turns, Black Uhuru
Reggae Forever, Etana
Rebellion Rises, Ziggy Marley
A Matter Of Time, Protoje
44/876, Sting & Shaggy
-
Best World Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.
Deran, Bombino
Fenfo, Fatoumata Diawara
Black Times, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Freedom, Soweto Gospel Choir
The Lost Songs of World War II, Yiddish Glory
-
Best Children's Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
All The Sounds, Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
Building Blocks, Tim Kubart
Falu's Bazaar, Falu
Giants Of Science, The Pop Ups
The Nation of Imagine, Frank & Deane
-
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Accessory To War (Neil DeGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang), Courtney B. Vance
Calypso, David Sedaris
Creative Quest, Questlove
Faith - A Journey For All, Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish
-
Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
Annihilation, Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen
Tamborine, Chris Rock
-
Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.
The Band's Visit
Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk & Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists
Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers
David Yazbek, composer & lyricist
(Original Broadway Cast)
Carousel
Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez & Jessie Mueller, principal soloists
Steven Epstein, producer
(Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist)
(2018 Broadway Cast)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Gronwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis & Jason Tam, principal soloists
Harvey Mason, Jr., producer
(Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist)
(Original Television Cast)
My Fair Lady
Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz & Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists
Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel & Ted Sperling, producers
(Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist)
(2018 Broadway Cast)
Once On This Island
Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell & Lea Salonga, principal soloists
Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty & Elliot Scheiner, producers
(Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist)
(New Broadway Cast)
-
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
Call Me By Your Name, (Various Artists)
Deadpool 2, (Various Artists)
The Greatest Showman, (Various Artists)
Lady Bird, (Various Artists)
Stranger Things, (Various Artists)
-
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.
Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson, composer
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
Coco, Michael Giacchino, composer
The Shape Of Water, Alexandre Desplat, composer
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams, composer
-
Best Song Written for Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"All The Stars," Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters
(Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Track from: Black Panther
"Mystery Of Love," Sufjan Stevens, songwriter
(Sufjan Stevens)
Track from: Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me," Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters
(Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
Track from: Coco
"Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters
(Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
"This Is Me," Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters
(Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Track from: The Greatest Showman
-
Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
"Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)," Terence Blanchard, composer
(Terence Blanchard)
"Chrysalis," Jeremy Kittel, composer
(Kittel & Co.)
"Infinity War," Alan Silverstri, composer
(Alan Silvestri)
"Mine Mission," John Powell & John Williams, composers
(John Powell & John Williams)
"The Shape Of Water," Alexandre Desplat, composer
(Alexandre Desplat)
-
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"Batman Theme (TV)," Randy Waldman & Justin Wilson, arrangers
(Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis)
"Change The World," Mark Kibble, arranger
(Take 6)
"Madrid Finale," John Powell, arranger
(John Powell)
"The Shape Of Water," Alexandre Desplat, arranger
(Alexandre Desplat)
"Stars And Stripes Forever," John Daversa, arranger
(John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)
-
Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals
An Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
"It Was A Very Good Year," Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson, arrangers
(Willie Nelson)
"Jolene," Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis, arrangers
(Dan Pugach)
"Mona Lisa," Vince Mendoza, arranger
(Gregory Porter)
"Nina," Gonzalo Grau, arranger
(Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider)
"Spiderman Theme," Randy Waldman, arranger
(Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter)
-
Best Recording Package
Be The Cowboy, Mary Banas, art director
(Mitski)
Love Yourself: Tear, HuskyFox, art director
(BTS)
Masseduction, Willo Perron, art director
(St. Vincent)
The Offering, Qing-Yang Xiao, art director
(The Chairman)
Well Kept Thing, Adam Moore, art director
(Foxhole)
-
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box), Arian Buhler, Charles Dooher, Jeff Fura, Scott Sandler & Matt Taylor, art directors
(Guns N' Roses)
I'll Be Your Girl, Carson Ellis, Jeri Heiden & Glen Nakasako, art directors
(The Decemberists)
Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings, Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Roy Henry Vickers, art directors
(Grateful Dead)
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovic, art directors
("Weird Al" Yankovic)
Too Many Bad Habits, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors
(Johnny Nicholas)
-
Best Album Notes
Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924, James P. Leary, album notes writer
(Various Artists)
4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recording Of America's Iconic Instrument, Richard Martin & Ted Olson, album notes writers
(Charles A. Asbury)
The 1960 Time Sessions, Ben Ratliff, album notes writer
(Sonny Clark Trio)
The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reeese Europe's Society Orchestra, David Gilbert, album notes writer
(Various Artists)
Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition), Amanda Petrusich, album notes writer
(Bob Dylan)
Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris, David Evans, album notes writer
(Various Artists)
-
Best Historical Album
Any Other Way, Rob Bowman, Douglas Mcgowan, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers
Jeff Lipton, mastering engineer
(Jackie Shane)
At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight..., Martin Hawkins, compilation producer
Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer
(Various Artists)
Battleground Korea: Songs and Sounds Of America's Forgotten War, Hugo Keesing, compilation producer
Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer
(Various Artists)
A Rhapsody In Blue - The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant, Robert Russ, compilation producer
Andreas K. Meyer & Rebekah Wineman, mastering engineers
(Oscar Levant)
Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris, William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers
Michael Graves, mastering engineer
(Various Artists)
-
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do, Ryan Freeland & Kenneth Pattengale, engineers
Kim Rosen, mastering engineer
(The Milk Carton Kids)
Colors, Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David “Elevator” Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp & Cassidy Turbin, engineers
Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers
(Beck)
Earthtones, Robbie Lackritz, engineer
Philip Shaw Bova, mastering engineer
(Bahamas)
Head Over Heels, Nathaniel Alford, Jason Evigan, Chris Galland, Tom Gardner, Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Tony Hoffer, Derek Keota, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Macklovitch, Amber Mark, Manny Marroquin, Vaughn Oliver, Chris "TEK" O'Ryan, Morgan Taylor Reid & Gian Stone, engineers
Chris Gehringer & Michelle Mancini, mastering engineers
(Chromeo)
Voicenotes, Manny Marroquin & Charlie Puth, engineers
Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
(Charlie Puth)
-
Producer of the Year — Non-Classical
A Producer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
Boi-1da
• Be Careful (Cardi B) (T)
• Diplomatic Immunity (Drake) (S)
• Friends (The Carters) (T)
• God's Plan (Drake) (S)
• Heard About Us (The Carters) (T)
• Lucky You (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas) (T)
• Mob Ties (Drake) (T)
• No Limit (G-Eazy Featuring A$AP Rocky & Cardi B) (S)
Larry Klein
• All These Things (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
• Anthem (Madeleine Peyroux) (A)
• The Book Of Longing (Luciana Souza) (A)
• Can I Have It All (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
• Junk (Hailey Tuck) (A)
• Look At What We've Done (Thomas Dybdahl) (S)
• Meaning To Tell Ya (Molly Johnson) (A)
Linda Perry
• Harder Better Faster Stronger (Willa Amai) (S)
• Served Like A Girl (Music From And Inspired By The Documentary Film) (Various Artists) (A)
• 28 Days In The Valley (Dorothy) (A)
Kanye West
• Daytona (Pusha T) (A)
• Kids See Ghosts (Kids See Ghosts) (A)
• K.T.S.E. (Teyana Taylor) (A)
• Nasir (Nas) (A)
• Ye (Kanye West) (A)
Pharrell Williams
• Apes*** (The Carters) (T)
• Man Of The Woods (Justin Timberlake) (A)
• No One Ever Really Dies (N.E.R.D) (A)
• Stir Fry (Migos) (T)
• Sweetener (Ariana Grande) (A)
-
Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
"Audio (CID Remix)," CID, remixer
(LSD)
"How Long (EDX'S Dubai Skyline Remix)," Maurizio Colella, remixer
(Charlie Puth)
"Only Road, (Cosmic Gate Remix), Stefan Bossems & Claus Terhoeven, remixers
(Gabriel & Dresden Featuring Sub Teal)
"Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)," Kaskade, remixer
(Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso)
"Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)," Alex Crossan, remixer
(Haim)
-
Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).
Eye In The Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition, Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer
Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers
Alan Parsons, surround producer
(The Alan Parsons Project)
Folketoner, Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer
Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer
Morten Lindberg, surround producer
(Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
Seven Words From The Cross, Daniel Shores, surround mix engineer
Daniel Shores, surround mastering engineer
Dan Merceruio, surround producer
(Matthew Guard & Skylark)
Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg, Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer
Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer
Morten Lindberg, surround producer
(Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir)
Symbol, Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround mix engineers
Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer
Prashant Mistry & Ronald Prent, surround producers
(Engine-Earz Experiment)
-
Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs
Mark Donahue & Dirk Sobotka, engineers;
Mark Donahue, mastering engineer
(Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss Concerto No. 1
Mark Donahue, engineer
Mark Donahue, mastering engineer
(Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
John Williams At The Movies
Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers
Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer
(Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds)
Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music Of James M. Stephenson
Bill Maylone & Mary Mazurek, engineers
Bill Maylone, mastering engineer
(John Bruce Yeh)
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11
Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers
Tim Martyn, mastering engineer
(Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Visions and Variations
Tom Caulfield, engineer
Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer
(A Far Cry)
-
Producer of the Year — Classical
A Producer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
Blanton Alspaugh
• Arnesen: Infinity - Choral Works
(Joel Rinsema & Kantorei)
• Aspects Of America
(Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
• Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes
(Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)
• Gordon, R.: The House Without A Christmas Tree
(Bradley Moore, Elisabeth Leone, Maximillian Macias, Megan Mikailovna Samarin, Patricia Schuman, Lauren Snouffer, Heidi Stober, Daniel Belcher, Houston Grand Opera Juvenile Chorus & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra)
• Haydn: The Creation
(Andres Orozco-Estrada, Betsy Cook Weber, Houston Symphony & Houston Symphony Chorus)
• Heggie: Great Scott
(Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
• Music Of Faure, Buide & Zemlinsky
(Trio Selene)
• Paterson: Three Way - A Trio Of One-Act Operas
(Dean Williamson, Daniele Pastin, Courtney Ruckman, Eliza Bonet, Melisa Bonetti, Jordan Rutter, Samuel Levine, Wes Mason, Matthew Trevino & Nashville Opera Orchestra)
• Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade To Music; Flos Campi
(Peter Oundjian & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
David Frost
• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Volume 7
(Jonathan Biss)
• Mirror In Mirror
(Anne Akiko Meyers, Kristjan Jarvi & Philharmonia Orchestra)
• Mozart: Idomeneo
(James Levine, Alan Opie, Matthew Polenzani, Alice Coote, Nadine Sierra, Elza van den Heever, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
• Presentiment
(Orion Weiss)
• Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier
(Sebastian Weigle, Reeée Fleming, Elīna Garanca, Erin Morley, Günther Groissbock, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
Elizabeth Ostrow
• Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs
(Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
• The Road Home
(Joshua Habermann & Santa Fe Desert Chorale)
Judith Sherman
• Beethoven Unbound
(Llyr Williams)
• Black Manhattan Volume 3
(Rick Benjamin & Paragon Ragtime Orchestra)
• Bolcom: Piano Music
(Various Artists)
• Del Tredici: March To Tonality
(Mark Peskanov & Various Artists)
• Love Comes In At The Eye
(Timothy Jones, Stephanie Sant'Ambrogio, Jeffrey Sykes, Anthony Ross, Carol Cook, Beth Rapier & Stephanie Jutt)
• Meltzer: Variations On A Summer Day & Piano Quartet
(Abigail Fischer, Jayce Ogren & Sequitur)
• Mendelssohn: Complete Works For Cello And Piano
(Marcy Rosen & Lydia Artymiw)
• New Music For Violin And Piano
(Julie Rosenfeld & Peter Miyamoto)
• Reich: Pulse/Quartet
(Colin Currie Group & International Contemporary Ensemble)
Dirk Sobotka
• Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1
(Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
• Lippencott: Frontier Symphony
(Jeff Lippencott & Ligonier Festival Orchestra)
• Mahler: Symphony No. 8
(Thierry Fischer, Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Utah Symphony)
• Music Of The Americas
(Andres Orozco-Estrada & Houston Symphony)
-
Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1, Manfred Honeck, conductor
(Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 & Symphony No. 4, Thomas Dausgaard, conductor
(Seattle Symphony)
Ruggles, Stucky & Harbison: Orchestral Works, David Alan Miller, conductor
(National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)
Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
(San Francisco Symphony)
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11, Andris Nelsons, conductor
(Boston Symphony Orchestra)
-
Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.
Adams: Doctor Atomic, John Adams, conductor
Aubrey Allicock, Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley & Brindley Sherratt
Friedemann Engelbrecht, producer
(BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)
Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs, Michael Christie, conductor
Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edwards Parks, Garrett Sorenson & Wei Wu
Elizabeth Ostrow, producer
(The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Lully: Alceste, Christophe Rousset, conductor
Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro & Judith Van Wanroij
Maximilien Ciup, producer
(Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur)
Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier, Sebastian Weigle, conductor
Renee Fleming, Elina Garanca, Gunther Groissbock & Erin Morley
David Frost, producer
(Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Verdi: Rigoletto, Constantine Orbelian, conductor
Francesco Demuro, Dmitri Hvorostovsky & Nadine Sierra
Vilius Keras & Aleksandra Keriene, producers
(Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir)
-
Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
"Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes," Vladimir Gorbik, conductor
(Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)
"Kastalsky: Memory Eternal," Steven Fox, conductor
(The Clarion Choir)
"McLoskey: Zealot Canticles," Donald Nally, conductor
(Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
"Rachmaninov: The Bells"
Mariss Jansons, conductor; Peter Dijkstra, chorus master
(Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
"Seven Words From The Cross," Matthew Guard, conductor
(Skylark)
-
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
"Anderson, Laurie: Landfall," Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
"Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach," The Danish String Quartet
"Blueprinting," Aizuri Quartet
"Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos," Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-Andre Hamelin
"Visions And Variations," A Far Cry
-
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 2, Yuja Wang
Simon Rattle, conductor
(Berliner Philharmoniker)
Biber: The Mystery Sonatas, Christina Day Martinson
Martin Pearlman, conductor
(Boston Baroque)
Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 In G Minor, Op. 26. Joshua Bell
(The Academy Of St. Martin In The Fields)
Glass: Three Pieces In The Shape Of A Square, Craig Morris
Kernis: Violin Concerto, James Ehnes
Ludovic Morlot, conductor
(Seattle Symphony)
-
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.
ARC, Anthony Roth Costanzo
Jonathan Cohen, conductor
(Les Violons Du Roy)
The Handel Album, Philippe Jaroussky
Artaserse, ensemble
Mirages, Sabine Devieilhe
François-Xavier Roth, conductor
(Alexandre Tharaud; Marianne Crebassa & Jodie Devos; Les Siecles)
Schubert: Winterreise, Randall Scarlata
Gilbert Kalish, accompanist
Song Of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D'India & Landi, Karim Sulayman
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor
Apollo's Fire, ensembles
-
Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.
Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems of Life, Glacier, Rush, JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Tim Handley, producer
Gold, The King's Singers
Nigel Short, producer
The John Adams Edition, Simon Rattle, conductor
Christoph Franke, producer
John Williams At The Movies, Jerry Junkin, conductor
Donald J. McKinney, producer
Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade To Music; FLos Campi, Peter Oundjian, conductor
Blanton Alspaugh, producer
-
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer's Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
Bates: The (R)evolution Of Steve Jobs, Mason Bates, composer
Mark Campbell, librettist
(Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Du Yum: Air Glow, Du Yun, composer
(International Contemporary Ensemble)
Heggie: Great Scott Jake Heggie, composer
Terrence McNally, librettist
(Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Perez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
Kernis: Violin Concerto, Aaron Jay Kernis, composer
(James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
Mazzoli: Vespers For Violin, Missy Mazzoli, composer
(Olivia De Prato)
-
Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
"Apes***," The Carters
Ricky Saiz, video director
Melodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
Hiro Murai, video director
Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
"I'm Not Racist," Joyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors
Joyner Lucas, video producer
"Pynk," Janelle Monae
Emma Westenberg, video director
Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
"Mumbo Jumbo," Tierra Whack
Marco Prestini, video director
Sara Nassim, video producer
-
Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
Life In 12 Bars, (Eric Clapton)
Lili Fini Zanuck, video director
John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers
Whitney, (Whitney Houston)
Kevin Macdonald, video director
Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers
Quincy, (Quincy Jones)
Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors
Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer
Itzhak, (Itzhak Perlman)
Alison Chernick, video director
Alison Chernick, video producer
The King, (Elvis Presley)
Eugene Jarecki, video director
Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers