Grammys: Watch All of the Televised Winners' Acceptance Speeches

Billie Eilish swept all four major categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning album of the year for her debut work, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, song and record of the year for "Bad Guy" along with best new artist. She is the youngest artist to win all four categories. She is the second-youngest best new artist winner behind LeAnn Rimes and the second-youngest for song of the year behind Lorde.

Eilish also won best pop vocal album for When We All Fall Asleep, rounding out her total number of wins to five. Her album, When We Fall Asleep, also won best engineered album, non-classical, with the award going to engineers Rob Kinelski, Finneas O'Connell and John Greenham. Eilish's older brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, won producer of the year — non-classical.

Lizzo won best pop solo performance for her hit single, "Truth Hurts," along with best traditional R&B performance for her song "Jerome" and best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe). DJ Khaled, John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle won best rap/sung performance for “Higher.” Hussle was also recognized for "Racks In The Middle. Tyler, the Creator took home best rap album for Igor.

Alicia Keys hosted the ceremony, opening with a somber tone just hours after Kobe Bryant's sudden and tragic death, with tributes from Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Run DMC and Aerosmith. Watch all the televised acceptance speeches below.