Grammys: 6 Most Memorable Moments (Updating)

The 2020 Grammy Awards began on a somber note, with guests and performers inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center mourning the death of late basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

In her monologue, host Alicia Keys encouraged the room to join together to heal through the night's celebration of music.

“I know that we're going to all join together and do what we do in happy times and challenging times. We're going to sing together, we're going to laugh together. We're going to dance together, we're gonna cry together,” Keys said. “We're going to bring it all together.”

Performances by Lizzo, Usher and Lil Nas X helped bring some much-needed positive energy to the Grammy stage, amidst heartfelt tributes and some record-breaking wins.

The Hollywood Reporter rounded up all of the standout moment from the 2020 Grammy Awards — including the night's most powerful moments and every big surprise.