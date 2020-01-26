Grammys: 6 Most Memorable Moments (Updating)
Lizzo's big win, Usher's Prince tribute and Camila Cabello's emotional performance were just some of the night’s standout moments.
The 2020 Grammy Awards began on a somber note, with guests and performers inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center mourning the death of late basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
In her monologue, host Alicia Keys encouraged the room to join together to heal through the night's celebration of music.
“I know that we're going to all join together and do what we do in happy times and challenging times. We're going to sing together, we're going to laugh together. We're going to dance together, we're gonna cry together,” Keys said. “We're going to bring it all together.”
Performances by Lizzo, Usher and Lil Nas X helped bring some much-needed positive energy to the Grammy stage, amidst heartfelt tributes and some record-breaking wins.
The Hollywood Reporter rounded up all of the standout moment from the 2020 Grammy Awards — including the night's most powerful moments and every big surprise.
-
Honoring Kobe Bryant
On music's biggest night of the year, attendees and audiences alike tuned into CBS with heavy hearts, mourning the loss of an American icon, Kobe Bryant. From the show's first seconds to performances and speeches throughout the night, Bryant was on everyone's mind. Lizzo opened the 62nd Grammys saying, "Tonight's for Kobe," and then went into a beautiful rendition of her "Cuz I Love You," which starts with the lyrics, "I'm crying."
Alicia Keys' host monologue further highlighted the loss, with music's biggest night taking place "in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Staples Center. She asked everyone for a moment of silence for everyone who died in the helicopter accident Sunday. "To be honest, we're all feeling crazy sad right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero," Keys said in her monologue. "We never imagined in a million years we'd be starting the show [like this] right now."
Boyz II Men joined Keys on stage during her monologue, and together, they sang the group's, "It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday." Keys added that music is the one thing that has the power to bring everyone together. "It's the most healing thing in the world," the host said.
Later, during Aerosmith and Run-DMC's performance, Rev Run held up a Bryant jersey in honor of the late Laker.
-
Alicia Keys Serenades the Night's Nominees
In a sentimental medley, Keys applauded this year's nominees.
Sat at the piano, the singer launched into her own version of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” Keys to highlight the year in music.
"Ariana went 'next' / Tyler brought us 'Igor' / And Lil Nas rode that road 'til he couldn't no more," Keys sang.
In a verse about the current political moment, Keys offered her thoughts on the ongoing impeachment proceedings: “Y'all get out / Let's bring Cardi B in."
-
Camila Cabello's Heartwarming Performance
Camila Cabello performed "First Man," a song from her new album, Romance. The song is a tribute to her father, Alejandro, who was sitting in the front row during her performance.
In the background, videos of Cabello as a baby and then later as a child with her father decorated the stage behind her as she sang in a stunning pink mini dress. She walked into the audience toward the end of her song and sang directly to her father, who was tearing up.
The Cuban-American singer-songwriter is up for best pop duo/group performance for "Señorita," alongside Shawn Mendes.
-
Billie Eilish Gives Emotional Performance
In her first appearance on the Grammy stage, Billie Eilish performed an emotional rendition of her song “When the Party's Over"” from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Before the televised portion began, Eilish won best pop vocal album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The 18-year-old artist set a record as the youngest nominee in Grammy history to earn nominations in all four major categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.
Her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell, also nominated in five categories, appeared on stage with Eilish.
-
Lizzo's Big Night
The eight-time 62nd Grammys nominee started her big night with a performance of two of her biggest songs. Lizzo opened her performance and the 2020 Grammys by dedicating the night to Bryant.
Clad in a black, sparkly gown, she began with "Cuz I Love You," which is also the name of the album she won best urban contemporary album for on Sunday. After a brief interlude, Lizzo returned to the symphony and dancer-filled stage in a colorful bodysuit and leggings for "Truth Hurts." The 31-year-old singer even brought out her iconic "Sasha" flute.
Lizzo is also taking home a Grammy win for best pop solo performance.
-
The Very Prince-esque Tribute
Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E. took the stage to honor the late Prince with a three-song tribute. Decked out in a sparkly blue jacket, with an unbuttoned white collar shirt and silver pants, Usher began the performance with his rendition of, "Little Red Corvette." Their performance mirrored the music legend's distinctive hybrid sounds and bold style with a blue and purple light show.
FKA Twigs joined Usher on stage when he segued into "When Doves Cry." She made her entrance by twirling on a pole in a white feathered outfit, and the two then pivoted to the iconic "Kiss."
For the final song, Prince's famous circle appeared in purple and a group of dancers filled the stage behind Usher and FKA Twigs, with long-time Prince collaborator Sheila E. on the drums.