Grammys Jewelry: Mismatched Earrings, Sculptural Shapes and Bold Statements

In the midst of a jam-packed awards season, the Grammys always stand out for being the night when “safe” is a widely eschewed notion on the red carpet – indeed, for the music industry’s biggest event, sartorial choices for men and women alike seem to be rooted in a go-big-or-go-home philosophy.

Powerful clothing statements also may require equally strong jewels, among the reasons why Sunday’s Grammys red carpet sported more statement necklaces than seen, for example, at this year’s SAG Awards or Golden Globes. White diamonds ruled the night, while bold, sculptural pieces in yellow gold also were popular; some of the red carpet’s strongest earrings, meanwhile, were artfully mismatched. Here’s a look at the night’s best bling.

