Grammys Jewelry: Mismatched Earrings, Sculptural Shapes and Bold Statements
High-drama looks required major bling to match.
In the midst of a jam-packed awards season, the Grammys always stand out for being the night when “safe” is a widely eschewed notion on the red carpet – indeed, for the music industry’s biggest event, sartorial choices for men and women alike seem to be rooted in a go-big-or-go-home philosophy.
Powerful clothing statements also may require equally strong jewels, among the reasons why Sunday’s Grammys red carpet sported more statement necklaces than seen, for example, at this year’s SAG Awards or Golden Globes. White diamonds ruled the night, while bold, sculptural pieces in yellow gold also were popular; some of the red carpet’s strongest earrings, meanwhile, were artfully mismatched. Here’s a look at the night’s best bling.
Alicia Keys
The 15-time Grammy winner kicked off her hosting duties with an appearance on the red carpet, wearing an Armani Privé long-sleeved silk cady gown, which she paired with Bulgari jewelry, including this high-jewelry Serpenti necklace, crafted of mother of pearl, coral and pavé diamonds set in 18-karat pink gold.
Lady Gaga
Winner of three Grammys on Sunday night, Lady Gaga continued her streak of wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels this awards season. With her custom Celine gown, Gaga chose a necklace from Tiffany & Co.’s 2019 Blue Book Collection: The mosaic-like piece required more than one year to craft and features more than 91 carats of uniquely cut diamonds set in platinum.
Camila Cabello
The fan favorite arrived early on the Grammys red carpet and lit up social media with her choice of an Armani Privé gown fully embroidered in pink crystals and featuring an open back. Her one-of-a-kind Harry Winston earrings are crafted of morganite, spinels and white diamonds totaling 30.59 carats and set in platinum.
Bebe Rexha
The double Grammy nominee made headlines about her team’s seemingly futile search to find choices for her big night, but Rexha’s choice for both gown and jewelry was roundly agreed to be among the best of the night. With her bold red tulle gown by Bahrain-based designer Shaima Al Mansoori, Rexha piled on the diamonds, including pieces by Abu Dhabi-based Amwaj Jewellery and London-based David Morris, while her eye-catching Illa Cosmic ring is by Hearts On Fire; priced at $35,000, the piece features 5.76 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.
Cardi B
The Grammy winner made news not only as the first solo woman artist to capture the award for Best Rap Album, but also for wearing some of the night’s most dramatic looks. For her performance and while picking up her trophy, Cardi B chose diamonds by Messika, including the Paris-based house’s Wild Moon earrings, crafted of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.
Katy Perry
With her sculptural gown from Balmain’s Spring 2019 haute-couture collection, Perry’s team reached out to another French house for jewelry that likewise felt artful. Her mismatched earrings are by Paris-based Djula; this Grand Siècle single earring is crafted of 6.24 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.
Tracee Ellis Ross
When Tracee Ellis Ross was younger, she worked backstage at mom Diana Ross’s concerts – key to her job was to have earrings ready for a quick change. On Sunday night the Black-ish actress garnered raves for her own look, which paired a Ralph & Russo Spring 2019 haute-couture suit in bright green with nearly $1 million in Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a pair of custom-made Colombian Emerald Cushion earrings.
Janelle Monáe
The Grammy nominee chose yellow-gold jewelry by Tiffany & Co. with her high-drama dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2019 haute-couture collection. In keeping with jewelry trends, Monáe and her team opted to break up two sets of earrings – the $4,200 chain double drop earrings and $5,200 graduated chain link quadruple drop earrings, both from the Tiffany HardWear collection – to create a mismatched pair.
Dua Lipa
Sunday night’s Grammy winner for Best New Artist paired her silver and blue custom Atelier Versace column gown with jewelry by Bulgari, including this high-jewelry necklace crafted of 29 emerald-cut diamonds and 567 brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat white gold and totaling more than 100 carats.
Rashida Jones
A Grammy winner as co-director for Best Music Film for 2018’s Quincy, Jones (daughter of the legendary music producer) paired her navy gown from Ralph Lauren’s 2019 Resort collection with yellow-gold jewelry by Cartier, including this $69,000 Cactus de Cartier bracelet, featuring chrysoprase, lapis lazuli and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold.