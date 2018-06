Those leather jackets, those school rivalries, "those summer nights" — they were decades ago.

Grease, released on June 16, 1978, is now celebrating its 40th anniversary this month. Its mark on U.S. culture however, feels just as fresh today as it did the day it was released.

Depicting the love story of Danny and Sandy though 1950s — complete with doo-wop’s and hand jives — Grease became an immediate box office success and fan favorite. Making more than $394 million worldwide, it remains the fourth highest-grossing live-action musical of all time.

To mark Grease's 40th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter is looking back at the stars who made beauty school dropouts and summer flings iconic and who sang the songs that have been iconic to generations of high school students.