'Green Book' and 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Win Big at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards
Viggo Mortensen won best actor for his role in 'Green Book,' which also took home best picture.
AARP's 18th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards were held the evening of Feb. 4 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Hosted by Martin Short, the ceremony celebrated 2018's top films, with Green Book and Can You Ever Forgive Me? each earning two awards. Best picture and best actor (Viggo Mortensen) went to Green Book and best screenwriters (Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty) and best supporting actor (Richard E. Grant) went to Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Other notable wins were for Glenn Close in The Wife, Judi Dench in All Is True for best actress and best supporting actress, respectively. Best director went to Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, while Roma scored best foreign film and Oscar shut-out Won't You Be My Neighbor? scored best documentary. The ceremony also included a tribute to Oscar-winning actress Shirley MacLaine, who was the 2018 Career Achievement Award honoree.
The Movies for Grownups Awards will broadcast on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9/8c p.m. on PBS.
A complete list of winners is below.
-
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
-
Best Actress
WINNER - Glenn Close (The Wife)
Sandra Bullock (Bird Box)
Viola Davis (Widows)
Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)
Julia Roberts (Ben Is Back)
-
Best Actor
WINNER - Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Hugh Jackman (The Front Runner)
Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)
John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)
-
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER - Judi Dench (All Is True)
Angela Bassett (Black Panther)
Blythe Danner (What They Had)
Nicole Kidman (Boy Erased)
Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians)
-
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER - Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Robert Duvall (Widows)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Robert Forster (What They Had)
Ian McKellen (All Is True)
-
Best Director
WINNER - Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Kenneth Branagh (All Is True)
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
Mimi Leder (On the Basis of Sex)
-
Best Screenwriter
WINNER - Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Peter Farrelly, Brian Hayes Currie, Nick Vallelonga (Green Book)
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Peter Hedges (Ben Is Back)
Paul Schrader (First Reformed)
-
Best Ensemble
-
Best Grownup Love Story
-
Best Intergenerational Film
-
Best Time Capsule
-
Best Documentary
-
Best Foreign Film
WINNER - Roma (Mexico)
Cold War (Poland, France, U.K.)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)
The Guilty (Denmark)