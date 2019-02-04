'Green Book' and 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Win Big at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards

AARP's 18th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards were held the evening of Feb. 4 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Hosted by Martin Short, the ceremony celebrated 2018's top films, with Green Book and Can You Ever Forgive Me? each earning two awards. Best picture and best actor (Viggo Mortensen) went to Green Book and best screenwriters (Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty) and best supporting actor (Richard E. Grant) went to Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Other notable wins were for Glenn Close in The Wife, Judi Dench in All Is True for best actress and best supporting actress, respectively. Best director went to Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, while Roma scored best foreign film and Oscar shut-out Won't You Be My Neighbor? scored best documentary. The ceremony also included a tribute to Oscar-winning actress Shirley MacLaine, who was the 2018 Career Achievement Award honoree.

The Movies for Grownups Awards will broadcast on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9/8c p.m. on PBS.

A complete list of winners is below.