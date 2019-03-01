In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Greta,' 'Madea Family Funeral' and More

This Friday, audiences will be able to see a variety of films, from drama/thriller Greta, starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz, to Tyler Perry's final installment in his Madea comedy franchise, A Madea Family Funeral.

Other titles opening this weekend include Apollo 11, a documentary that offers further insight into what happened when the moon landing took place; Climax, a psychedelic horror film that depicts a dance troupe's intoxicated rehearsal; and Saint Judy, the true story of an Afghan woman who changed America's asylum laws for good.

Read on to see what The Hollywood Reporter's critics had to say about the new releases.