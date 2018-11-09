'The Grinch': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

Hide your ornaments — everyone's favorite Christmas-stealing villain is back with a vengeance and a fresh voice. Benedict Cumberbatch is the new Grinch in The Grinch, Illumination's take on Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale, dashing into theaters Nov. 9.

Joining Cumberbatch in the voice cast of Whos are Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Pharrell Williams and Angela Lansbury. The film is the first animated version of the story to hit the big screen, while its predecessors include the popular 1966 TV movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas and the live-action Jim Carrey starrer of the same name.

In the spirit — or anti-spirit — of the season, The Hollywood Reporter breaks down who's voicing whom in Whoville.