Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: 'Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time' Among Nominees

Mary Ramos, a 2020 Grammy nominee for her work as a music supervisor on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is among the nominees for the 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for her work on Quentin Tarantino's film. She is nominated for best music supervision for film: budgeted over $25 million, along with Tom MacDougall for Frozen II, Matt Sullivan for Aladdin, Ted Caplan for Ford v Ferrari and Randall Poster and Robbie Robertson for The Irishman.

The awards, now in their 10th year, will be presented Feb. 6 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Newly elected guild president Joel C. High pointed to the event's growth in a statement Thursday announcing the nominees: "In 10 short years we have progressed from four awards given out at a brunch on Grammy morning to an event at The Wiltern with 16 trophies awarded in the growing fields of music supervision including games, ads, trailers, documentaries, as well as film and television."

The guild presents four awards for best music supervision for film, at various budget levels.

The guild also presents two song honors, one for film and one for television. Here, too, music supervisors are honored, along with the songwriters. Three of the five film song nominees — "Spirit" from The Lion King, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II and "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" from Wild Rose — are on the Oscar shortlist for best original song, but the other two guild nominees ("One Little Soldier" from Bombshell and "Don't Call Me Angel" from Charlie's Angels) were left off the Oscar shortlist.

Both newly written and newly revived songs are eligible in the song categories. This year's nominees on the TV side include newly recorded versions of C. Carson Parks' “Something Stupid," which was a global smash in 1967 for Nancy Sinatra and Frank Sinatra, and The Killers' "All These Things That I've Done," a song from that band's 2004 debut album.

Evyen Klean is competing against himself in two categories: best music supervision in a docuseries and best music supervision in a television movie. Hot songwriter IIya Salmanzadeh is competing against himself for best song written and/or recorded for a film.

In addition, two special honors will be presented. Legendary composer Burt Bacharach will receive the Icon Award, while industry veteran Bob Hunka will receive the Legacy Award.

A full list of nominees follows.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.