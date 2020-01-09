Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: 'Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time' Among Nominees
Composer Burt Bacharach will receive the Icon Award, while industry veteran Bob Hunka will receive the Legacy Award at the Feb. 6 ceremony.
Mary Ramos, a 2020 Grammy nominee for her work as a music supervisor on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is among the nominees for the 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for her work on Quentin Tarantino's film. She is nominated for best music supervision for film: budgeted over $25 million, along with Tom MacDougall for Frozen II, Matt Sullivan for Aladdin, Ted Caplan for Ford v Ferrari and Randall Poster and Robbie Robertson for The Irishman.
The awards, now in their 10th year, will be presented Feb. 6 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.
Newly elected guild president Joel C. High pointed to the event's growth in a statement Thursday announcing the nominees: "In 10 short years we have progressed from four awards given out at a brunch on Grammy morning to an event at The Wiltern with 16 trophies awarded in the growing fields of music supervision including games, ads, trailers, documentaries, as well as film and television."
The guild presents four awards for best music supervision for film, at various budget levels.
The guild also presents two song honors, one for film and one for television. Here, too, music supervisors are honored, along with the songwriters. Three of the five film song nominees — "Spirit" from The Lion King, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II and "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" from Wild Rose — are on the Oscar shortlist for best original song, but the other two guild nominees ("One Little Soldier" from Bombshell and "Don't Call Me Angel" from Charlie's Angels) were left off the Oscar shortlist.
Both newly written and newly revived songs are eligible in the song categories. This year's nominees on the TV side include newly recorded versions of C. Carson Parks' “Something Stupid," which was a global smash in 1967 for Nancy Sinatra and Frank Sinatra, and The Killers' "All These Things That I've Done," a song from that band's 2004 debut album.
Evyen Klean is competing against himself in two categories: best music supervision in a docuseries and best music supervision in a television movie. Hot songwriter IIya Salmanzadeh is competing against himself for best song written and/or recorded for a film.
In addition, two special honors will be presented. Legendary composer Burt Bacharach will receive the Icon Award, while industry veteran Bob Hunka will receive the Legacy Award.
A full list of nominees follows.
This story first appeared on Billboard.com.
-
Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Over $25 Million
Mary Ramos - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom MacDougall - Frozen II
Matt Sullivan - Aladdin
Ted Caplan - Ford v Ferrari
Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson - The Irishman
-
Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $25 Million
Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata - Always Be My Maybe
Jason Markey - Hustlers
Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville - Blinded by the Light
Kier Lehman - Queen & Slim
Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott - Judy
-
Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $10 Million
Henry Van Roden - Seberg
Tracy McKnight - Five Feet Apart
Zachary Dawes - The Peanut Butter Falcon
Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster - Waves
Steven Gizicki - Teen Spirit
-
Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $5 Million
Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold - Wild Rose
Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely - The Farewell
Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer - Atlantics
Lynn Fainchtein - Gloria Bell
Terri D’Ambrosio - The Last Black Man In San Francisco
-
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Spirit” from The Lion King
Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie
Performed By: Beyoncé
Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib
“One Little Soldier” from Bombshell
Writer: Regina Spektor
Performed By: Regina Spektor
Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from Wild Rose
Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen
Performed by Jessie Buckley
Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott
“Don’t Call Me Angel” from Charlie’s Angels
Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha,
Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus
Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michel
-
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Boy Howdy - The Story Of CREEM Magazine
Tracy McKnight - Halston
Aminé Ramer - Love, Antosha
G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone - The Apollo
Willa Yudell - Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1
-
Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama
Madonna Wade-Reed - All American - Season 1
Ashley Neumeister - American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train - Season 1
Adam Leber, Jen Malone - Euphoria - Season 1
Steven Gizicki - Fosse/Verdon - Season 1
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy - Pose - Season 2
-
Best Music Supervision in a Television Musical or Comedy
Bruce Gilbert - GLOW - Season 3
Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez - Los Espookys - Season 1
Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2
Brienne Rose - Russian Doll - Season 1
Matt Biffa - Sex Education - Season 1
-
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen - Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman - Free Meek
Evyen Klean - Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
Evyen Klean - What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
-
Best Music Supervision in a Television Movie
Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve - Deadwood: The Movie
Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson - The Dirt
Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez - My Dinner With Hervé
Howard Paar - Native Son
Tracy McKnight - Tall Girl
-
Best Music Supervision in Reality Television
Robin Kaye - American Idol - Season 3
Meryl Ginsberg - America’s Got Talent - Season 14
Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton - Girls Cruise - Season 1
Jon Ernst - The Hills: New Beginnings - Season 1
Jill Meyers - Songland - Season 1
-
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
“All These Things That I’ve Done” from A Million Little Things
Songwriter(s): Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.
Artist: Gabriel Mann
Episode: #101 “Pilot”
Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman
“Invisible Ink” from This Is Us
Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
Artist: Mandy Moore
Program: This Is Us
Episode: #307 “Sometimes”
Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe
“Jenny of Oldstones” from Game of Thrones
Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss
Artist: Florence + The Machine
Program: Game of Thrones
Episode: #802 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean
“On a Roll” from Black Mirror
Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor
Artist: Miley Cyrus
Program: Black Mirror
Episode: #503 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”
Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley
“Something Stupid” from Better Call Saul
Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks
Artist: Lola Marsh
Program: Better Call Saul
Episode: #407 “Something Stupid”
Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić
-
Best Music Supervision in a Film Trailer
Anny Colvin (Jax) - Joker Teaser
Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Wonder Woman 1984
Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) - The Goldfinch
Danny Exum (Workshop Creative) - Bombshell Trailer 1
Will Quiney (Grandson LA) - When They See Us
-
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima - FIFA 20
Brandon Young, Eric Kalver - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Daniel Olsen - Sayonara Wild Hearts
Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro - Death Stranding