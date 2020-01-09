Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: 'Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time' Among Nominees

Composer Burt Bacharach will receive the Icon Award, while industry veteran Bob Hunka will receive the Legacy Award at the Feb. 6 ceremony.

'The Irishman' (left), 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Mary Ramos, a 2020 Grammy nominee for her work as a music supervisor on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is among the nominees for the 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for her work on Quentin Tarantino's film. She is nominated for best music supervision for film: budgeted over $25 million, along with Tom MacDougall for Frozen II, Matt Sullivan for Aladdin, Ted Caplan for Ford v Ferrari and Randall Poster and Robbie Robertson for The Irishman.

The awards, now in their 10th year, will be presented Feb. 6 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.  

Newly elected guild president Joel C. High pointed to the event's growth in a statement Thursday announcing the nominees: "In 10 short years we have progressed from four awards given out at a brunch on Grammy morning to an event at The Wiltern with 16 trophies awarded in the growing fields of music supervision including games, ads, trailers, documentaries, as well as film and television."

The guild presents four awards for best music supervision for film, at various budget levels.

The guild also presents two song honors, one for film and one for television. Here, too, music supervisors are honored, along with the songwriters. Three of the five film song nominees — "Spirit" from The Lion King, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II and "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" from Wild Rose — are on the Oscar shortlist for best original song, but the other two guild nominees ("One Little Soldier" from Bombshell and "Don't Call Me Angel" from Charlie's Angels) were left off the Oscar shortlist.

Both newly written and newly revived songs are eligible in the song categories. This year's nominees on the TV side include newly recorded versions of C. Carson Parks' “Something Stupid," which was a global smash in 1967 for Nancy Sinatra and Frank Sinatra, and The Killers' "All These Things That I've Done," a song from that band's 2004 debut album.

Evyen Klean is competing against himself in two categories: best music supervision in a docuseries and best music supervision in a television movie. Hot songwriter IIya Salmanzadeh is competing against himself for best song written and/or recorded for a film.

In addition, two special honors will be presented. Legendary composer Burt Bacharach will receive the Icon Award, while industry veteran Bob Hunka will receive the Legacy Award.

A full list of nominees follows.

  • Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Over $25 Million

    'Frozen 2'
    Mary Ramos - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Tom MacDougall - Frozen II
    Matt Sullivan - Aladdin
    Ted Caplan - Ford v Ferrari
    Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson - The Irishman

     

  • Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $25 Million

    'Queen & Slim'
    Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata - Always Be My Maybe
    Jason Markey - Hustlers
    Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville - Blinded by the Light
    Kier Lehman - Queen & Slim
    Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott - Judy

  • Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $10 Million

    'The Peanut Butter Falcon'
    Henry Van Roden - Seberg
    Tracy McKnight - Five Feet Apart
    Zachary Dawes - The Peanut Butter Falcon
    Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster - Waves
    Steven Gizicki - Teen Spirit

  • Best Music Supervision for Films Budgeted Under $5 Million

    'The Farewell'
    Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold - Wild Rose
    Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely - The Farewell
    Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer - Atlantics
    Lynn Fainchtein - Gloria Bell
    Terri D’Ambrosio - The Last Black Man In San Francisco

  • Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

    'The Lion King'
    “Spirit” from The Lion King
    Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie
    Performed By: Beyoncé
    Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib

    “One Little Soldier” from Bombshell
    Writer: Regina Spektor
    Performed By: Regina Spektor
    Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean

    “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
    Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
    Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
    Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

    “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from Wild Rose
    Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen
    Performed by Jessie Buckley
    Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott

    “Don’t Call Me Angel” from Charlie’s Angels
    Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha,
    Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus
    Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michel

  • Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

    'The Apollo'
    Boy Howdy - The Story Of CREEM Magazine
    Tracy McKnight - Halston
    Aminé Ramer - Love, Antosha
    G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone - The Apollo
    Willa Yudell - Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1

  • Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama

    'Euphoria'
    Madonna Wade-Reed - All American - Season 1
    Ashley Neumeister - American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train - Season 1
    Adam Leber, Jen Malone - Euphoria - Season 1
    Steven Gizicki - Fosse/Verdon - Season 1
    Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy - Pose - Season 2

  • Best Music Supervision in a Television Musical or Comedy

    'Glow'
    Bruce Gilbert - GLOW - Season 3
    Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez - Los Espookys - Season 1
    Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2
    Brienne Rose - Russian Doll - Season 1
    Matt Biffa - Sex Education - Season 1

  • Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

    'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men'
    Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen - Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
    Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman - Free Meek
    Evyen Klean - Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
    Evyen Klean - What's My Name: Muhammad Ali

  • Best Music Supervision in a Television Movie

    'Deadwood: The Movie'
    Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve - Deadwood: The Movie
    Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson - The Dirt
    Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez - My Dinner With Hervé
    Howard Paar - Native Son
    Tracy McKnight - Tall Girl

  • Best Music Supervision in Reality Television

    'America's Got Talent'
    Robin Kaye - American Idol - Season 3
    Meryl Ginsberg - America’s Got Talent - Season 14
    Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton - Girls Cruise - Season 1
    Jon Ernst - The Hills: New Beginnings - Season 1
    Jill Meyers - Songland - Season 1

  • Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

    'This Is Us'
    “All These Things That I’ve Done” from A Million Little Things
    Songwriter(s): Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.
    Artist: Gabriel Mann
    Episode: #101 “Pilot”
    Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman

    “Invisible Ink” from This Is Us
    Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
    Artist: Mandy Moore
    Program: This Is Us
    Episode: #307 “Sometimes”
    Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe

    “Jenny of Oldstones” from Game of Thrones
    Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss
    Artist: Florence + The Machine
    Program: Game of Thrones
    Episode: #802 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
    Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean

    “On a Roll” from Black Mirror
    Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor
    Artist: Miley Cyrus
    Program: Black Mirror
    Episode: #503 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”
    Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley

    “Something Stupid” from Better Call Saul
    Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks
    Artist: Lola Marsh
    Program: Better Call Saul
    Episode: #407 “Something Stupid”
    Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

  • Best Music Supervision in a Film Trailer

    'Joker'
    Anny Colvin (Jax) - Joker Teaser
    Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Wonder Woman 1984
    Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) - The Goldfinch
    Danny Exum (Workshop Creative) - Bombshell Trailer 1
    Will Quiney (Grandson LA) - When They See Us

  • Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

    'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare'
    Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
    Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima - FIFA 20
    Brandon Young, Eric Kalver - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
    Daniel Olsen - Sayonara Wild Hearts
    Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro - Death Stranding