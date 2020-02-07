Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Queen & Slim' Among Winners

Music supervisors for Once Upon a Time, Queen & Slim, Waves and The Last Black Man in San Francisco were among the winners Thursday night at the 10th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

On the TV side, winners included music supervisors on Euphoria, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Songland, Native Son and The Dirt.

A total of 31 pros were honored at the awards, held at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, which celebrate "outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in movies, television, games, advertising and trailers" in 2019.

In addition, Burt Bacharach was honored with the Icon Award for his work on films including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Alfie, Arthur and Austin Powers, while Bob Hunka received the Legacy Award from Emmylou Harris, who also gave a surprise performance. Hunka was honored for his career, which spans managing a Symphony Orchestra (Edmonton); a mobile recording studio (Enactron); an independent record production company that counted Anne Murray, Harris and Johnny Cash among its clients (Happy Sack Productions); and Dolly Parton's music publishing company (Velvet Apple Music).

Regina Spektor and the band Lola Marsh also each performed and took home awards for songs written for Bombshell and Better Call Saul, respectively.

Among the presenters handing out awards were Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bolton, Daniel Ezra, Dash Mihok, Jay Roach, Reggie Watts, Spencer Paysinger, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Alex Winter and Peter Gallagher.

A full list of winners follows.