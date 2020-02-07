Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Queen & Slim' Among Winners
TV winners included 'Euphoria' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'
Music supervisors for Once Upon a Time, Queen & Slim, Waves and The Last Black Man in San Francisco were among the winners Thursday night at the 10th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.
On the TV side, winners included music supervisors on Euphoria, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Songland, Native Son and The Dirt.
A total of 31 pros were honored at the awards, held at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, which celebrate "outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in movies, television, games, advertising and trailers" in 2019.
In addition, Burt Bacharach was honored with the Icon Award for his work on films including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Alfie, Arthur and Austin Powers, while Bob Hunka received the Legacy Award from Emmylou Harris, who also gave a surprise performance. Hunka was honored for his career, which spans managing a Symphony Orchestra (Edmonton); a mobile recording studio (Enactron); an independent record production company that counted Anne Murray, Harris and Johnny Cash among its clients (Happy Sack Productions); and Dolly Parton's music publishing company (Velvet Apple Music).
Regina Spektor and the band Lola Marsh also each performed and took home awards for songs written for Bombshell and Better Call Saul, respectively.
Among the presenters handing out awards were Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bolton, Daniel Ezra, Dash Mihok, Jay Roach, Reggie Watts, Spencer Paysinger, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Alex Winter and Peter Gallagher.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Films Budgeted Over $25 Million
Mary Ramos - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)
Tom MacDougall - Frozen II
Matt Sullivan - Aladdin
Ted Caplan - Ford v Ferrari
Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson - The Irishman
-
Films Budgeted Under $25 Million
Kier Lehman - Queen & Slim (WINNER)
Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata - Always Be My Maybe
Jason Markey - Hustlers
Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville - Blinded by the Light
Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott - Judy
-
Films Budgeted Under $10 Million
Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster - Waves (WINNER)
Henry Van Roden - Seberg
Tracy McKnight - Five Feet Apart
Zachary Dawes - The Peanut Butter Falcon
Steven Gizicki - Teen Spirit
-
Films Budgeted Under $5 Million
Terri D’Ambrosio - The Last Black Man In San Francisco (WINNER)
Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold - Wild Rose
Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely - The Farewell
Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer - Atlantics
Lynn Fainchtein - Gloria Bell
-
Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“One Little Soldier” from Bombshell (WINNER)
Writer: Regina Spektor
Performed By: Regina Spektor
Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean
“Spirit” from The Lion King
Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie
Performed By: Beyoncé
Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from Wild Rose
Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen
Performed by Jessie Buckley
Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott
“Don’t Call Me Angel” from Charlie’s Angels
Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha,
Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus
Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michel
-
Television Drama
Adam Leber, Jen Malone - Euphoria - Season 1 (WINNER)
Madonna Wade-Reed - All American - Season 1
Ashley Neumeister - American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train - Season 1
Steven Gizicki - Fosse/Verdon - Season 1
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy - Pose - Season 2
-
Television Musical or Comedy
Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2 (WINNER)
Bruce Gilbert - GLOW - Season 3
Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez - Los Espookys - Season 1
Brienne Rose - Russian Doll - Season 1
Matt Biffa - Sex Education - Season 1
-
Reality Television
Jill Meyers - Songland - Season 1 (WINNER)
Robin Kaye - American Idol - Season 3
Meryl Ginsberg - America’s Got Talent - Season 14
Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton - Girls Cruise - Season 1
Jon Ernst - The Hills: New Beginnings - Season 1
-
Television Movie
Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson - The Dirt (WINNER - TIE)
Howard Paar - Native Son (WINNER - TIE)
Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve - Deadwood: The Movie
Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez - My Dinner With Hervé
Tracy McKnight - Tall Girl
-
Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
“Something Stupid” from Better Call Saul (WINNER)
Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks
Artist: Lola Marsh
Program: Better Call Saul
Episode: #407 “Something Stupid”
Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić
“All These Things That I’ve Done” from A Million Little Things
Songwriter(s): Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.
Artist: Gabriel Mann
Episode: #101 “Pilot”
Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman
“Invisible Ink” from This Is Us
Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
Artist: Mandy Moore
Program: This Is Us
Episode: #307 “Sometimes”
Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe
“Jenny of Oldstones” from Game of Thrones
Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss
Artist: Florence + The Machine
Program: Game of Thrones
Episode: #802 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean
“On a Roll” from Black Mirror
Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor
Artist: Miley Cyrus
Program: Black Mirror
Episode: #503 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”
Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley
-
Documentary
Tracy McKnight - Halston (WINNER)
Boy Howdy - The Story Of CREEM Magazine
Aminé Ramer - Love, Antosha
G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone - The Apollo
Willa Yudell - Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1
-
Docuseries
Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen - Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (WINNER)
Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman - Free Meek
Evyen Klean - Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
Evyen Klean - What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
-
Music Supervision for Trailers
Anny Colvin (Jax) - Joker Teaser (WINNER)
Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Wonder Woman 1984
Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) - The Goldfinch
Danny Exum (Workshop Creative) - Bombshell Trailer 1
Will Quiney (Grandson LA) - When They See Us
-
Best Original Music in Advertising
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove - Apple Watch “Hokey Pokey” (WINNER)
Alec Stern - Miller Lite “Followers”
Nellie Rajabi - Google Pixel “Kiss Detection”
Eric Johnson, Dan Gross - Fuji Film “Don’t Just Take, Give”
-
Best Sync in Advertising
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove - Apple iPhone “Color Flood” (WINNER)
Josh Marcy - Apple iPhone “Don’t Mess with Mother”
Doug Darnell - Lyft “Face Off”
JT Griffith - Nike “Dominate All Dimensions”
-
Music Supervision in a Video Game
Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima - FIFA 20 (WINNER)
Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Brandon Young, Eric Kalver - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Daniel Olsen - Sayonara Wild Hearts
Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro - Death Stranding