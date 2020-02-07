Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Queen & Slim' Among Winners

9:02 AM 2/7/2020

by Kimberly Nordyke and Annie Howard

TV winners included 'Euphoria' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (left) and 'Queen & Slim'
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (left) and 'Queen & Slim'
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures; Andre D. Wagner/Universal Pictures

Music supervisors for Once Upon a Time, Queen & Slim, Waves and The Last Black Man in San Francisco were among the winners Thursday night at the 10th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

On the TV side, winners included music supervisors on Euphoria, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Songland, Native Son and The Dirt.

A total of 31 pros were honored at the awards, held at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, which celebrate "outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in movies, television, games, advertising and trailers" in 2019.

In addition, Burt Bacharach was honored with the Icon Award for his work on films including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Alfie, Arthur and Austin Powers, while Bob Hunka received the Legacy Award from Emmylou Harris, who also gave a surprise performance. Hunka was honored for his career, which spans managing a Symphony Orchestra (Edmonton); a mobile recording studio (Enactron); an independent record production company that counted Anne Murray, Harris and Johnny Cash among its clients (Happy Sack Productions); and Dolly Parton's music publishing company (Velvet Apple Music).

Regina Spektor and the band Lola Marsh also each performed and took home awards for songs written for Bombshell and Better Call Saul, respectively.

Among the presenters handing out awards were Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bolton, Daniel Ezra, Dash Mihok, Jay Roach, Reggie Watts, Spencer Paysinger, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Alex Winter and Peter Gallagher.

A full list of winners follows.

 

  • Films Budgeted Over $25 Million

    SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

    Mary Ramos - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)
    Tom MacDougall - Frozen II
    Matt Sullivan - Aladdin
    Ted Caplan - Ford v Ferrari
    Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson - The Irishman

  • Films Budgeted Under $25 Million

    Universal Pictures

    Kier Lehman - Queen & Slim (WINNER)
    Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata - Always Be My Maybe
    Jason Markey - Hustlers
    Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville - Blinded by the Light
    Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott - Judy

  • Films Budgeted Under $10 Million

    Courtesy of A24

    Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster - Waves (WINNER)
    Henry Van Roden - Seberg
    Tracy McKnight - Five Feet Apart
    Zachary Dawes - The Peanut Butter Falcon
    Steven Gizicki - Teen Spirit

  • Films Budgeted Under $5 Million

    Courtesy of A24

    Terri D’Ambrosio - The Last Black Man In San Francisco (WINNER)
    Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold - Wild Rose
    Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely - The Farewell
    Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer - Atlantics
    Lynn Fainchtein - Gloria Bell

     

  • Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

    Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

    “One Little Soldier” from Bombshell (WINNER)
    Writer: Regina Spektor
    Performed By: Regina Spektor
    Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean

    “Spirit” from The Lion King
    Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie
    Performed By: Beyoncé
    Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib

    “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
    Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
    Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
    Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

    “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from Wild Rose
    Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen
    Performed by Jessie Buckley
    Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott

    “Don’t Call Me Angel” from Charlie’s Angels
    Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha,
    Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus
    Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michel

  • Television Drama

    Eddy Chen/HBO

    Adam Leber, Jen Malone - Euphoria - Season 1 (WINNER)
    Madonna Wade-Reed - All American - Season 1
    Ashley Neumeister - American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train - Season 1
    Steven Gizicki - Fosse/Verdon - Season 1
    Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy - Pose - Season 2

  • Television Musical or Comedy

    Courtesy of Amazon

    Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2 (WINNER)
    Bruce Gilbert - GLOW - Season 3
    Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez - Los Espookys - Season 1
    Brienne Rose - Russian Doll - Season 1
    Matt Biffa - Sex Education - Season 1

  • Reality Television

    Trae Patton/NBC

    Jill Meyers - Songland - Season 1 (WINNER)
    Robin Kaye - American Idol - Season 3
    Meryl Ginsberg - America’s Got Talent - Season 14
    Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton - Girls Cruise - Season 1
    Jon Ernst - The Hills: New Beginnings - Season 1

  • Television Movie

    Matthew Libatique/Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson - The Dirt (WINNER - TIE)
    Howard Paar - Native Son (WINNER - TIE)
    Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve - Deadwood: The Movie
    Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez - My Dinner With Hervé
    Tracy McKnight - Tall Girl

  • Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

    Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

    “Something Stupid” from Better Call Saul (WINNER)
    Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks
    Artist: Lola Marsh
    Program: Better Call Saul
    Episode: #407 “Something Stupid”
    Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

    “All These Things That I’ve Done” from A Million Little Things
    Songwriter(s): Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.
    Artist: Gabriel Mann
    Episode: #101 “Pilot”
    Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman

    “Invisible Ink” from This Is Us
    Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
    Artist: Mandy Moore
    Program: This Is Us
    Episode: #307 “Sometimes”
    Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe

    “Jenny of Oldstones” from Game of Thrones
    Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss
    Artist: Florence + The Machine
    Program: Game of Thrones
    Episode: #802 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
    Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean

    “On a Roll” from Black Mirror
    Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor
    Artist: Miley Cyrus
    Program: Black Mirror
    Episode: #503 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”
    Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley

  • Documentary

    Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

    Tracy McKnight - Halston (WINNER)
    Boy Howdy - The Story Of CREEM Magazine
    Aminé Ramer - Love, Antosha
    G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone - The Apollo
    Willa Yudell - Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1

  • Docuseries

    Sue Kwon/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

    Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen - Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (WINNER)
    Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman - Free Meek
    Evyen Klean - Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
    Evyen Klean - What's My Name: Muhammad Ali

  • Music Supervision for Trailers

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

    Anny Colvin (Jax) - Joker Teaser (WINNER)
    Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Wonder Woman 1984
    Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) - The Goldfinch
    Danny Exum (Workshop Creative) - Bombshell Trailer 1
    Will Quiney (Grandson LA) - When They See Us

  • Best Original Music in Advertising

    David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove - Apple Watch “Hokey Pokey” (WINNER)
    Alec Stern - Miller Lite “Followers”
    Nellie Rajabi - Google Pixel “Kiss Detection”
    Eric Johnson, Dan Gross - Fuji Film “Don’t Just Take, Give”

  • Best Sync in Advertising

    David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove - Apple iPhone “Color Flood” (WINNER)
    Josh Marcy - Apple iPhone “Don’t Mess with Mother”
    Doug Darnell - Lyft “Face Off”
    JT Griffith - Nike “Dominate All Dimensions”

  • Music Supervision in a Video Game

    Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima - FIFA 20 (WINNER)
    Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
    Brandon Young, Eric Kalver - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
    Daniel Olsen - Sayonara Wild Hearts
    Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro - Death Stranding