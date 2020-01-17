Gumdrops to Bath Soaks: 6 Luxe and Calming CBD Products to Soothe Nerves
-
Lord Jones Gumdrops
$45, box of nine, lordjones.com
Kristen Bell is a fan of Lord Jones, the first brand at Sephora with CBD (which a 2018 review of studies concluded "may help patients with a number of clinical conditions" including anxiety, depression and even PTSD). The Old Fashioned Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops are meant to promote calm; at lordjones.com.
-
Mary's Nutritionals Elite Capsules
$65, 30 capsules, marysnutritionals.com
Denver-based Mary's Nutritionals has put together a luxe line of wellness and beauty products (its CBD massage oils are used in Ritz-Carlton spas). Made from organically grown Colorado hemp, Mary's Nutritionals Elite Capsules come in a daily dose to relieve stress and promote better sleep habits; at marysnutritionals.com.
-
Vertly Bath Salts
$29, six-ounce bag, vertlybalm.com
With Vertly's CBD Infused Bath Salts — made with Dead Sea salt and essential oils like lemongrass, clary sage and ginger — the CBD soaks in during a long bath, encouraging calmness and pain relief; at vertlybalm.com.
-
Hilani Oil Tincture
$80, 50-milliliter bottle, iamhilani.com
Hilani is the only CBD company dedicated to mental health and well-being. Its WAVE Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is full of healing oils like ashwagandha and tulsi, calming oils from plants like rosemary, lavender and California poppy, and, of course, a healthy dose of CBD oil; at iamhilani.com.
-
Foria Basics Tonic
$58, 15-milliliter bottle, foriawellness.com
Foria is best known for its CBD-based sexual arousal products, but the company also has entered the wellness field with its Foria Basics Tonic. The fast-acting oil purports to brighten outlooks and relieve tension. Foria products have been featured on Vanderpump Rules and Conan; at foriawellness.com.
-
Root 66 Focus Tincture
$49.99 for 15mL bottle, root66brand.com
Root 66 has a line of organic CBD tinctures to improve mental well-being, relieve pain, and help with sleep, but their Focus tincture is specifically made to help with anxiety, fatigue, energy, and attention. Using sun-grown hemp-derived CBD as a base, Focus is also filled with ingredients known to be effective for brain care like eleuthero root, bacopa, and gotu kola; at root66brand.com.
