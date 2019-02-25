Guys Got Creative With Lapel Accents at Oscars

At Sunday night’s Vanity Fair party, the Oscar winner for 2014’s Selma made a thoughtful choice, according to his stylist, David Thomas, who brought Legend a piece sent by a London-based friend, Dennis Tsuii, a travel blogger who is transitioning into jewelry design. “He knew I used to do a jewelry collaboration with Jacob of Beverly Hills, so he sent it to me for my opinion,” Thomas said of the design, dubbed the Galaxy pin and crafted of diamonds and sapphires set in 18-karat white gold; Tsuii was inspired to create the piece while looking out the window on a flight from Hong Kong to London.

“For John we tend to go quite classic and traditional with his look at awards shows, the respectful idea of a black tuxedo and white shirt, but that’s also so [John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen] can really go all out with her own look, and John will compliment her nicely.”

In his Gucci tux and white shirt, Legend and Thomas agreed the look was missing a little something, so the stylist showed his client the Galaxy pin. “John loved it and said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Thomas said. “A lot of people only want an association with a well-known brand, or they don’t want to make a mistake, but John is so confident, and that applies to so many areas of his life. It’s amazing to have a client who so easily says, ‘That’s beautiful, I’d like to wear that’ and knows full well what he’s doing.”