Guys Got Creative With Lapel Accents at Oscars
Michael B. Jordan, Stephan James and Adam Lambert spruced up their lapels.
With dandyism dominating men’s looks on recent red carpets, it was no surprise that so many tuxes at Sunday’s 91st Academy Awards were imbued with a bit of sparkle. In a few cases, however, stylists employed creative methods to make that happen. Here’s a look at the guys who upped the ante in accessorizing (and don't miss our list of the 2019 Oscars best-dressed men).
-
Stephan James
Among the earliest arrivals on the Oscars red carpet, James wore a custom three-piece tuxedo in red velvet by Etro, with just a touch of sparkle courtesy of Swarovski. But that star-shaped pin was actually one-half of a pair of costume earrings, fashioned into a lapel pin. Swarovski’s Lucky Goddess pierced earrings are priced at $149.
-
Billy Porter
The Pose actor wore a quartet of brooches by Oscar Heyman to the Golden Globes, so how to top that? A quartet of head-to-toe looks. Porter made four changes – all based on a dramatic tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano – between the red carpet, ceremony and after-parties, and once again reached out to Oscar Heyman for jewels. During red-carpet interviews, Porter added the brand’s Fancy Diamond Gardenia Brooch – featuring 371 round white and yellow diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum – to his lush bowtie. The brooch is priced at $94,000.
-
Adam Lambert and Ben Falcone
Flowers are an ultra-classic choice for an evening look, and it was a pleasant surprise to see it revived on Sunday’s red carpet. Adam Lambert opted for a fresh orchid with his Tom Ford suit (his change for the Vanity Fair party included a switch to an oversized pearl and diamond snowflake brooch). Ben Falcone, meanwhile, sported a tuxedo by Lanvin, accented with a silk gardenia lapel pin also by the French label.
Stylist Chloe Hartstein, who coordinated the looks for both Falcone and wife Melissa McCarthy (who wore custom Brandon Maxwell), told The Hollywood Reporter the choice was “a pretty but subtle contrast to Melissa’s look.”
-
Michael B. Jordan
Like James, Jordan’s team also got creative with earrings to create a little sparkle on the lapel of his navy velvet Tom Ford jacket. One each of two pairs of Piaget earrings were used to create the look; both styles are from the house’s Limelight Couture Précieuse collection and start at $39,200.
-
John Legend
At Sunday night’s Vanity Fair party, the Oscar winner for 2014’s Selma made a thoughtful choice, according to his stylist, David Thomas, who brought Legend a piece sent by a London-based friend, Dennis Tsuii, a travel blogger who is transitioning into jewelry design. “He knew I used to do a jewelry collaboration with Jacob of Beverly Hills, so he sent it to me for my opinion,” Thomas said of the design, dubbed the Galaxy pin and crafted of diamonds and sapphires set in 18-karat white gold; Tsuii was inspired to create the piece while looking out the window on a flight from Hong Kong to London.
“For John we tend to go quite classic and traditional with his look at awards shows, the respectful idea of a black tuxedo and white shirt, but that’s also so [John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen] can really go all out with her own look, and John will compliment her nicely.”In his Gucci tux and white shirt, Legend and Thomas agreed the look was missing a little something, so the stylist showed his client the Galaxy pin. “John loved it and said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Thomas said. “A lot of people only want an association with a well-known brand, or they don’t want to make a mistake, but John is so confident, and that applies to so many areas of his life. It’s amazing to have a client who so easily says, ‘That’s beautiful, I’d like to wear that’ and knows full well what he’s doing.”