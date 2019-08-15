'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Mrs. Maisel' and More Series' Cinematographers on Filming "Pastel" 1950s New York and a Dark, Dystopian Gilead

Based on Joe Wright's film of the same name, Amazon's Hanna stars Esme Creed-Miles as the title character, a teenager on the run from the CIA.

For series cinematographer Dana Gonzales, the process started with looking back at the 2011 movie. "When reimagining an amazing film, you cannot help but think about the original images and tone," says Gonzales, whose previous work includes the FX series Fargo and Legion.

But Gonzales and director Sarah Adina Smith decided they wouldn't precisely follow in the footsteps of the film. "We wanted the audience to experience the world like Hanna does: the wilderness that she has lived in since birth for 16 years and the harsh reality of the outside world that becomes her new surroundings."

The nominated "Forest" episode (the first of eight in the first season), set in Poland, was shot in Budapest and the Tatra Mountains bordering Slovakia and Poland. "With a significant part of the pilot episode being shot in snow [in the mountains], moving the camera as much as we did became a major time commitment," says Gonzales. "Great planning and a dedicated Hungarian crew made this possible. The camera movement is seamless, and the audience is able to experience the openness of Hanna's world."

Gonzales, who says he's a huge fan of foreign films, aimed for Hanna's forest home to have a mystical quality to it. "I wanted it to be both magical and mysterious and feel far away," he says. "I wanted the forest to be rich with atmosphere and in full contrast to the Moroccan and European locations where Hanna hides out and plans her next moves." He shot Hanna's childhood forest world with Panavision Primo lenses because "the sharp perfect optics reflect Hanna's clean, pure, innocence."

Flashbacks, as well as Hanna's world when she leaves the forest, were shot with Panavision PVintage Prime lenses. "I felt these lenses organically reflected how Hanna and the audience would experience the new, wonderful and dangerous situations the series would dive into," Gonzales explains. "The lens' nonperfect color, character and creamy flares become distinct in Hanna's perspective."

The cinematographer adds that he always targets an "organic approach" with his photography. "I always feel that helps the story and characters become more accessible to the audience," he says, "with the lenses and lighting creating a distinctive tone that can be adjusted for the story arcs."