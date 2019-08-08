Hannah Hart, Tyler Oakley and More LGBTQ Digital Stars on Queer Role Models and Online Bullies

Joey Graceffa

"You can't have light without the dark, and that's an unfortunate truth. So there will never be a world where there is never going to be hate on the internet. However, there are better ways platforms can fight against harassment and bullying online, especially against queer folks and people of color in our communities. Algorithmically, platforms need to stop rewarding those who are creating videos, posting pictures or making comments that incite hate or, even worse, who create armies to attack or harass certain people. This type of hateful behavior should be punished, not rewarded."

Tyler Oakley

"Deplatform people who use the service in bad faith. It's not difficult or complicated."

Eugene Lee Yang

"Let's get one thing perfectly clear: The brunt of abuse and endangerment that's shouldered in a complicated debate regarding free speech on the internet is taken on by LGBTQ+ creators and people of color. It's hard to argue with platforms upholding decisions to remain neutral, which contains a certain amount of ethical logic to it, but it offers no protection or solace for those who become targets of harassment. If you're not going to remove hate speech, at the very least, publicly recognize that if it walks like a dog, barks like a dog and looks like a dog — it might want to legitimately hurt queer people."

Hannah Hart

"I would say admit that it's a problem. Own up to it and admit that it's a problem and start working toward solutions. It's kind of like anything, the first step is acceptance."