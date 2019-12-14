Late Night Lately: Harry Styles Concert, 'Parasite' Director Debut, Impeachment Commentary
This week: Harry Styles played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with ex Kendall Jenner and performed a crosswalk concert while guest-hosting The Late Late Show this week while James Corden was off filming. Meanwhile, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho made his U.S. talk show debut with Jimmy Fallon, and Trevor Noah explored "The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment."
Harry Styles Performs "Crosswalk Concert," Grills Kendall Jenner in 'Late Late Show' Guest Hosting Gig
Harry Styles gave "Crosswalk the Musical" a concert twist and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with Kendall Jenner while guest-hosting The Late Late Show this week while James Corden filmed Prom.
Before the performers took to the crosswalk, Styles and Corden handed out flyers to drivers stuck in traffic. Corden sang "Sign of the Times" to promote the show, while Styles approached drivers and said, "There's a show today. Don't know why."
Styles sang "Lights Up," which Corden felt was best represented through modern dance, before performing "Watermelon Sugar." Corden took the final number to new heights. Styles sang his 2017 hit "Sign of the Times" as he swung on a zip line over the crosswalk. The crew added backdrops of trees to help Styles re-create the song's music video.
Styles and Jenner ate a number of unappetizing food items to avoid answering burning questions during the next segment while Styles guest-hosted. Styles kicked off the game by asking Jenner to rank her siblings "from best to worst parents" or to drink 1,000-year-old eggnog. After smelling the beverage, Jenner chose to answer the question. After taking a moment to think, she continued her list with Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney being the worst parent.
Jenner next asked Styles which songs on his 2017 self-titled album were about her. (The two were first romantically linked in 2013.) The singer opted to take a bite of cod sperm instead of answering.
Styles later revealed that he had watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to avoid eating a bug trifle. "It was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you all were shouting at each other," he said. Jenner joked, "So you've seen every episode."
'Parasite' Helmer Bong Joon-ho Makes First U.S. Late Night Appearance
Bong Joon-ho made his first-ever U.S. talk show appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The director arrived with his translator to discuss his film Parasite — the film earned three Golden Globes nominations early Monday — which he emphasized was a "funny and scary movie."
After being asked to describe his film, Bong said that he preferred not to say much about it. "I'd like to say as little as possible here because the film is best when you go into it cold," he said.
Earlier this year, Parasite won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, where it also received an eight-minute standing ovation and prompted Jury president Alejandro G. Iñárritu to state that the Palme d'Or decision was "unanimous." After Fallon celebrated the director for having the first Korean film to receive the honor, he questioned why Bong was quick to tell the crowd "let's go home" after receiving a long applause.
"The standing ovation lasted very long but the actors and I were very hungry because we couldn't eat dinner," he explained. After the clapping continued, the director quipped that that was when he decided to finally say "let's go home."
Trevor Noah Explores "Wonderful Road to Impeachment"
The Daily Show aired a segment on Tuesday that explored "The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment" with Trevor Noah sharing his surprise that President Trump has made it this far in his presidency at all.
Noah stated, "That's right, Democrats have officially announced articles of impeachment to show that, other than Steven Seagal, no one is above the law." He then says, "I know this sounds weird, but I’m actually proud of Donald Trump. Yeah, because, he’s getting impeached, but I didn’t think he would make it three years, I’m not going to lie. Trump getting this far into his presidency without getting impeached is a lot like when a dog drives a car into a tree: yeah, he crashed, but he made it like eight blocks, that’s impressive. I don't know how he even put it into drive ... he barely knows letters."
On a more serious note, Noah references the debate within the Democratic party about how many articles to bring against Trump. "But in the end," he says, "they decided to strike with surgical precision." The Daily Show then cuts to a news segment revealing the two articles that are allegedly easiest to prove and backed up by the most evidence: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The late-night host calls it "good news" for Trump that he's only facing two charges, but then makes a joke that "it's kind of sad" there are only two charges, since other presidents such as Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson had more. "Trump will have the smallest impeachment of all time," Noah quips. "You know that's going to make him insecure."
'The Brady Bunch' Cast Spills Show Secrets
The cast of The Brady Bunch revealed that Jodie Foster was almost part of the show when they visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday.
Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland reunited to reminisce about their time on the classic TV program ahead of the HGTV/Food Network crossover special A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition.
During the appearance, Olsen revealed one actress that competed against her for her role. "Jodie Foster was up for Cindy," she shared.
Earlier in the segment, the cast reflected on if the show "jumped the shark" when Cousin Oliver (Robbie Rist) joined the show. "The show was already in the toilet when you add a new cute kid," said Olsen. "They just flush."
McCormick and Williams discussed their first kiss, which Williams detailed in his 1992 book Growing Up Brady. The cast also discussed Knight's reality show My Fair Brady, which Olsen admitted she "loved." Meanwhile, Williams was more critical of the show. "I have one word: Why?" he said.
When asked if they dated any celebrities the public didn't know about while filming the show, Olsen said that she kissed an actor from Oliver. "I was like 9, but I did get kissed by Mike Lester," she revealed.
"My girlfriend at the time was a world champion horse jumper," said Lookinland. "Does that count? Is she a celebrity?"
Alicia Keys Presents Musical 2019 Recap
Alicia Keys broke down 2019 when she served as the guest host of The Late Late Show on Monday.
Keys began the segment by mentioning that "Fleabag's priest couldn't get much hotter," while she also highlighted Beyoncé's concert film Homecoming and the Starbucks cup that made an appearance on Game of Thrones.
"Aunt Becky paid off a ton of schools. We got Apple TV and Disney+. John Legend was named the sexiest," she continued. "Greta Thunberg gave a climate talk. NASA had an all-female spacewalk; 2019 showed us women are strong 'cause hot girl summer lasts all year long."
The audience then joined Keys in singing the chorus of the song before she spoke about the sports highlights of the year, which included the Baylor Bears winning Women's March Madness and "Serena Williams kicking everyone's asses."
Keys then shifted to politics before moving on to music industry news, and then the most memorable films of the year, including Joker, Queen & Slim and The Irishman. "J. Lo in Hustlers deserves an Oscar," she continued. "New Sonic's less creepy and that's a fact, but if you want to be scared look at James [Corden] in Cats."
