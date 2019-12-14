Late Night Lately: Harry Styles Concert, 'Parasite' Director Debut, Impeachment Commentary

Harry Styles gave "Crosswalk the Musical" a concert twist and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with Kendall Jenner while guest-hosting The Late Late Show this week while James Corden filmed Prom.

Before the performers took to the crosswalk, Styles and Corden handed out flyers to drivers stuck in traffic. Corden sang "Sign of the Times" to promote the show, while Styles approached drivers and said, "There's a show today. Don't know why."

Styles sang "Lights Up," which Corden felt was best represented through modern dance, before performing "Watermelon Sugar." Corden took the final number to new heights. Styles sang his 2017 hit "Sign of the Times" as he swung on a zip line over the crosswalk. The crew added backdrops of trees to help Styles re-create the song's music video.

Styles and Jenner ate a number of unappetizing food items to avoid answering burning questions during the next segment while Styles guest-hosted. Styles kicked off the game by asking Jenner to rank her siblings "from best to worst parents" or to drink 1,000-year-old eggnog. After smelling the beverage, Jenner chose to answer the question. After taking a moment to think, she continued her list with Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney being the worst parent.

Jenner next asked Styles which songs on his 2017 self-titled album were about her. (The two were first romantically linked in 2013.) The singer opted to take a bite of cod sperm instead of answering.

Styles later revealed that he had watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to avoid eating a bug trifle. "It was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you all were shouting at each other," he said. Jenner joked, "So you've seen every episode."