The Must-Have Beauty Products of Top Hollywood Glam Squads
To achieve Scarlett Johansson's glow, Lupita Nyong'o's dramatic moments and Jennifer Lopez's perfect long bob, Hollywood's go-to groomers stash these items in their kits.
Asking a makeup artist or hairstylist to name their favorite beauty product usually results in widened eyes that say, "How could I ever pick just one?" Because Hollywood’s most in-demand pros don’t just have beauty closets — they have rooms devoted to the loot they receive on a weekly basis from brands hoping to have their wares used on their influential clients, from Margot Robbie to Zendaya. With a bit of a nudge, the groomers featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual list of top glam squads opened their kits and vanities to share their ultimate product picks that they use personally and on clients.
Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist Chris Appleton always has a Mason Pearson brush in hand, while Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup artist Nick Barose keeps natural-looking Lashify lashes in his kit. Charlize Theron’s hairstylist Adir Abergel swears by Chantecaille’s gold-infused patches to relieve fatigued undereyes as Nicole Kidman’s hair guru, Kylee Heath, keeps Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion on hand to amplify wash-and-go hairstyles. For these world-traveling beauty pros about to embark on the four-month journey of awards season, anything that makes their lives easier and their work flawless is a must-have.
Brie Larson
Hourglass eyebrow pencil
How does Nina Park create such flawless, elegant brows on clients Brie Larson and Laura Harrier? Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil; $28, at hourglasscosmetics.com
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector reduces signs of breakage, making it ideal for Bryce Scarlett to use on Brie Larson's frequently-styled hair; $28, at olaplex.com
Charlize Theron
Dior Pump ’N’ Volume mascara
Over the past year, Sabrina Bedrani has amplified lashes on Charlize Theron, Elisabeth Moss, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Priyanka Chopra, Isla Fisher and Tessa Thompson using Dior Pump ’N’ Volume mascara, making it a clear kit essential; $29.50, at dior.com
Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask
Because of his travel schedule with clients like Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart, Adir Abergel relies on Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Masks to de-puff and hydrate the undereye; $195/eight masks, at chantecaille.com
Cynthia Erivo
Kevin Murphy Re.Store
Cynthia Erivo’s hairstylist, Coree Moreno, calls Kevin Murphy Re.Store repairing treatment “the most amazing product he’s ever used” because it works on any “hair type and texture;” $35, at Juan Juan Salon, Beverly Hills, or kevinmurphy.com
Armani Foundation
Terrell Mullin uses Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in shades 11.75 and 13 for Cynthia Erivo; $64 each, at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
Emilia Clarke
Huile de Jasmin
Kate Lee, Emilia Clarke's makeup artist, calls the "heavenly" smelling CHANEL Huile de Jasmin one of her favorite products: "I use it everywhere-face, hair, body;" $120, at chanel.com
Virtue Restorative Mask
To keep Emilia Clarke's hair shiny and healthy, Jenny Cho recommends Clarke slather on Virtue Restorartive Mask, from fellow hairstylist Adir Abergel's line; $66, at virtuelabs.com
Florence Pugh
Bumble and bumble Prep
Though he’s “not a big product fan,” Peter Lux, Florence Pugh’s hairstylist, has been using Bumble & bumble Prep for 20 years as his first step in styling: “It’s lightweight and prepares the hair for what’s to come;” $26, at bumbleandbumble.com
Cle de Peau Radiant Fluid Foundation
Naoko Scintu uses Cle de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Foundation on Florence Pugh because “it’s so sheer and luminous that it perfects the skin without any heaviness;” $120, at cledepaubeaute.com
Hailee Steinfeld
111skin
Carolina Gonzalez calls the luxurious 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Cream an essential for hydrating clients’ complexions (Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge); $1,095, at 111skin.com
T3 Hairdryer
“I love my T3 Cura Lux hair dryer because it has volume boost and shine settings,” says Laura Polko of her must-have for doing Hailee Steinfeld’s hair; $285, at t3micro.com
Jennifer Lopez
Mason Pearson Brush
The one product that touches nearly all Chris Appleton's clients, from Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande: The Mason Pearson hairbrush, with its patented design that detangles and distributes hair oils. "Everyone needs a Mason Pearson in their life;" $170, at net-a-porter.com
La Mer Creme de la Mer
Hrush Achemyan’s cannot-live-without product for all her clients, including Jennifer Lopez, as well as herself is La Mer Crème de la Mer; $335/2 oz. at cremedelamer.com
Lupita Nyong’o
Vernon Francois Collection Dazzling Spritz
“No matter the look, I always finish Lupita’s hair with a little Dazzling Spritz,” says Nyong’o’s hairstylist Vernon Francois of the oil-infused shine spray; $14, at vernonfrancois.com
Lashify Lashes
“I’m not a fan of false lashes that look fake,” says Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup pro Nick Barose. “These look so real and my clients always love them;” Lashify Bold Gossamer Lashes; $20, at lashify.com
Margot Robbie
Surratt Eyelash Curler
Margot Robbie’s makeup artist Pati Dubroff loves using the Surratt Relevée Lash Curler on clients Dakota Johnson and Priyanka Chopra; $34, at surrattbeauty.com
Moroccan Oil dry shampoo
To refresh Margot Robbie’s hair instantly, Bryce Scarlett uses MoroccanOil Dry Shampoo for Light Tones (a.k.a. Robbie’s blond tresses); $26, at moroccanoil.com
Nicole Kidman
Oribe Matte Waves
“I like to wash and wear my hair, so I apply Oribe Matte Waves [Texture Lotion] to towel-dried hair, and done,” says Kylee Heath, Nicole Kidman’s hairstylist; $42, at oribe.com
Cle de Peau Correcteur Visage
Kate Synnott, Nicole Kidman’s makeup artist, counts Cle de Peau Correcteur Visage as one of her all-time favorite concealers; $70, at cledepeaubeaute.com
Rachel Brosnahan
Caudalie elixir
Lisa Aharon, Rachel Brosnahan’s makeup artist, calls Caudalie Beauty Elixir her personal must-have for good reason: It tightens pores, smoothes fine lines and helps set makeup; $49, at caudalie.com
R&Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo
For Rachel Brosnahan, “I love a good volumizing mousse as well as a good dry shampoo for texture,” says Owen Gould, who reaches for R&Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo; $32, at randco.com
Saoirse Ronan
Chanel Longwear Eyebrow Gel in blond
Saoirse Ronan “has really nice feathered brows,” says pro Kara Yoshimoto Bua. To get “a piece-y look with definition,” she reaches for CHANEL Longwear Eyebrow Gel in Blond "for the center" and Brune "for the outer" brow; $32, at chanel.com
Living Proof Thickening Mousse
To add oomph to Saoirse Ronan’s hair, Ben Skervin uses Living Proof Volume Thickening Mousse; $28, at livingproof.com
Scarlett Johansson
Pat McGrath - Skin Fetish Highlighter
To help achieve a “radiant and glowing” complexion, Scarlett Johansson’s makeup pro, Frankie Boyd, uses Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Highlighter on her; $48, patmcgrath.com
Olaplex Bond No.6
“I have one main hair goal for all of my clients who get their hair overly-worked on,” says Jenny Cho. “It’s to make sure it’s healthy.” To that end, she uses the reparative treatment Olaplex Bond No. 6 on Scarlett Johansson’s tresses; $28, at sephora.com
Zazie Beetz
Nexxus Humectress Conditioning Mist
Lacy Redway confesses she “doesn’t use a ton of products” on Zazie Beetz, but does use Nexxus on occasion and always carries a small bottle of Humectress Conditioning Mist “for any hair emergencies;” $22, at nexxus.com
Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist
Tyron Machhausen uses CHANEL Hydra Beauty Essence Mist “before I apply makeup and throughout the day to refresh” Zazie Beetz’s skin. “Best product for a long press day!” $90, at chanel.com
Zendaya
Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray
Pro Ursula Stephen, who works with Zendaya, always has Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray for Curls “and a comb in my hand,” adding that it “can prep, set, style and hold everything for the night;” $6.50, at ulta.com
Lancome Mr Big Mascara
Sheika Daley calls Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara “phenomenal” and a must-have for clients, including Zendaya. “You can’t finish a look without beautiful lashes;” $25, at lancome-usa.com
