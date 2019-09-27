The Must-Have Beauty Products of Top Hollywood Glam Squads

Asking a makeup artist or hairstylist to name their favorite beauty product usually results in widened eyes that say, "How could I ever pick just one?" Because Hollywood’s most in-demand pros don’t just have beauty closets — they have rooms devoted to the loot they receive on a weekly basis from brands hoping to have their wares used on their influential clients, from Margot Robbie to Zendaya. With a bit of a nudge, the groomers featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual list of top glam squads opened their kits and vanities to share their ultimate product picks that they use personally and on clients.

Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist Chris Appleton always has a Mason Pearson brush in hand, while Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup artist Nick Barose keeps natural-looking Lashify lashes in his kit. Charlize Theron’s hairstylist Adir Abergel swears by Chantecaille’s gold-infused patches to relieve fatigued undereyes as Nicole Kidman’s hair guru, Kylee Heath, keeps Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion on hand to amplify wash-and-go hairstyles. For these world-traveling beauty pros about to embark on the four-month journey of awards season, anything that makes their lives easier and their work flawless is a must-have.