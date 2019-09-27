The Must-Have Beauty Products of Top Hollywood Glam Squads

6:00 AM 9/27/2019

by Meg Hemphill

To achieve Scarlett Johansson's glow, Lupita Nyong'o's dramatic moments and Jennifer Lopez's perfect long bob, Hollywood's go-to groomers stash these items in their kits.

Beau Grealy

Asking a makeup artist or hairstylist to name their favorite beauty product usually results in widened eyes that say, "How could I ever pick just one?" Because Hollywood’s most in-demand pros don’t just have beauty closets — they have rooms devoted to the loot they receive on a weekly basis from brands hoping to have their wares used on their influential clients, from Margot Robbie to Zendaya. With a bit of a nudge, the groomers featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual list of top glam squads opened their kits and vanities to share their ultimate product picks that they use personally and on clients.

Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist Chris Appleton always has a Mason Pearson brush in hand, while Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup artist Nick Barose keeps natural-looking Lashify lashes in his kit. Charlize Theron’s hairstylist Adir Abergel swears by Chantecaille’s gold-infused patches to relieve fatigued undereyes as Nicole Kidman’s hair guru, Kylee Heath, keeps Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion on hand to amplify  wash-and-go hairstyles. For these world-traveling beauty pros about to embark on the four-month journey of awards season, anything that makes their lives easier and their work flawless is a must-have.

  • Brie Larson

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Hourglass eyebrow pencil

    How does Nina Park create such flawless, elegant brows on clients Brie Larson and Laura Harrier? Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil; $28, at hourglasscosmetics.com

    Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

    Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector reduces signs of breakage, making it ideal for Bryce Scarlett to use on Brie Larson's frequently-styled hair; $28, at olaplex.com 

  • Charlize Theron

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Dior Pump ’N’ Volume mascara

    Over the past year, Sabrina Bedrani has amplified lashes on Charlize Theron, Elisabeth Moss, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Priyanka Chopra, Isla Fisher and Tessa Thompson using Dior Pump ’N’ Volume mascara, making it a clear kit essential; $29.50, at dior.com

    Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask

    Because of his travel schedule with clients like Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart, Adir Abergel relies on Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Masks to de-puff and hydrate the undereye; $195/eight masks, at chantecaille.com  

     

  • Cynthia Erivo

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Kevin Murphy Re.Store

    Cynthia Erivo’s hairstylist, Coree Moreno, calls Kevin Murphy Re.Store repairing treatment “the most amazing product he’s ever used” because it works on any “hair type and texture;” $35, at Juan Juan Salon, Beverly Hills, or  kevinmurphy.com

    Armani Foundation

    Terrell Mullin uses Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in shades 11.75 and 13 for Cynthia Erivo; $64 each, at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

  • Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Huile de Jasmin

    Kate Lee, Emilia Clarke's makeup artist, calls the "heavenly" smelling CHANEL Huile de Jasmin one of her favorite products: "I use it everywhere-face, hair, body;" $120, at chanel.com

    Virtue Restorative Mask

    To keep Emilia Clarke's hair shiny and healthy, Jenny Cho recommends Clarke slather on Virtue Restorartive Mask, from fellow hairstylist Adir Abergel's line; $66, at virtuelabs.com

  • Florence Pugh

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Bumble and bumble Prep

    Though he’s “not a big product fan,” Peter Lux, Florence Pugh’s hairstylist, has been using Bumble & bumble Prep for 20 years as his first step in styling: “It’s lightweight and prepares the hair for what’s to come;” $26, at bumbleandbumble.com

    Cle de Peau Radiant Fluid Foundation

    Naoko Scintu uses Cle de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Foundation on Florence Pugh because “it’s so sheer and luminous that it perfects the skin without any heaviness;” $120, at cledepaubeaute.com

     

  • Hailee Steinfeld

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    111skin

    Carolina Gonzalez calls the luxurious 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Cream an essential for hydrating clients’ complexions (Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge); $1,095, at 111skin.com

    T3 Hairdryer

    “I love my T3 Cura Lux hair dryer because it has volume boost and shine settings,” says Laura Polko of her must-have for doing Hailee Steinfeld’s hair; $285, at t3micro.com

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Mason Pearson Brush

    The one product that touches nearly all Chris Appleton's clients, from Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande: The Mason Pearson hairbrush, with its patented design that detangles and distributes hair oils. "Everyone needs a Mason Pearson in their life;" $170, at net-a-porter.com

    La Mer Creme de la Mer

    Hrush Achemyan’s cannot-live-without product for all her clients, including Jennifer Lopez, as well as herself is La Mer Crème de la Mer; $335/2 oz. at cremedelamer.com

  • Lupita Nyong’o

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Vernon Francois Collection Dazzling Spritz

    “No matter the look, I always finish Lupita’s hair with a little Dazzling Spritz,” says Nyong’o’s hairstylist Vernon Francois of the oil-infused shine spray; $14, at vernonfrancois.com

    Lashify Lashes

    “I’m not a fan of false lashes that look fake,” says Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup pro Nick Barose. “These look so real and my clients always love them;” Lashify Bold Gossamer Lashes; $20, at lashify.com

  • Margot Robbie

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Surratt Eyelash Curler

    Margot Robbie’s makeup artist Pati Dubroff loves using the Surratt Relevée Lash Curler on clients Dakota Johnson and Priyanka Chopra; $34, at surrattbeauty.com

    Moroccan Oil dry shampoo

    To refresh Margot Robbie’s hair instantly, Bryce Scarlett uses MoroccanOil Dry Shampoo for Light Tones (a.k.a. Robbie’s blond tresses); $26, at moroccanoil.com

  • Nicole Kidman

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Oribe Matte Waves

    “I like to wash and wear my hair, so I apply Oribe Matte Waves [Texture Lotion] to towel-dried hair, and done,” says Kylee Heath, Nicole Kidman’s hairstylist; $42, at oribe.com         

    Cle de Peau Correcteur Visage

    Kate Synnott, Nicole Kidman’s makeup artist, counts Cle de Peau Correcteur Visage as one of her all-time favorite concealers; $70, at cledepeaubeaute.com

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Caudalie elixir

    Lisa Aharon, Rachel Brosnahan’s makeup artist, calls Caudalie Beauty Elixir her personal must-have for good reason: It tightens pores, smoothes fine lines and helps set makeup; $49, at caudalie.com

    R&Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo

    For Rachel Brosnahan, “I love a good volumizing mousse as well as a good dry shampoo for texture,” says Owen Gould, who reaches for R&Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo; $32, at randco.com

  • Saoirse Ronan

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Chanel Longwear Eyebrow Gel in blond

    Saoirse Ronan “has really nice feathered brows,” says pro Kara Yoshimoto Bua. To get “a piece-y look with definition,” she reaches for CHANEL Longwear Eyebrow Gel in Blond "for the center" and Brune "for the outer" brow; $32, at chanel.com       

    Living Proof Thickening Mousse

    To add oomph to Saoirse Ronan’s hair, Ben Skervin uses Living Proof Volume Thickening Mousse; $28, at livingproof.com

     

  • Scarlett Johansson

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Pat McGrath - Skin Fetish Highlighter

    To help achieve a “radiant and glowing” complexion, Scarlett Johansson’s makeup pro, Frankie Boyd, uses Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Highlighter on her; $48, patmcgrath.com

    Olaplex Bond No.6

    “I have one main hair goal for all of my clients who get their hair overly-worked on,” says Jenny Cho. “It’s to make sure it’s healthy.” To that end, she uses the reparative treatment Olaplex Bond No. 6 on Scarlett Johansson’s tresses; $28, at sephora.com

  • Zazie Beetz

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Nexxus Humectress Conditioning Mist

    Lacy Redway confesses she “doesn’t use a ton of products” on Zazie Beetz, but does use Nexxus on occasion and always carries a small bottle of Humectress Conditioning Mist “for any hair emergencies;” $22, at nexxus.com

    Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist

    Tyron Machhausen uses CHANEL Hydra Beauty Essence Mist “before I apply makeup and throughout the day to refresh” Zazie Beetz’s skin. “Best product for a long press day!” $90, at chanel.com

  • Zendaya

    Getty Images; Courtesy of brand

    Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray 

    Pro Ursula Stephen, who works with Zendaya, always has Tresemme Micro Mist Hairspray for Curls “and a comb in my hand,” adding that it “can prep, set, style and hold everything for the night;” $6.50, at ulta.com

    Lancome Mr Big Mascara

    Sheika Daley calls Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara “phenomenal” and a must-have for clients, including Zendaya. “You can’t finish a look without beautiful lashes;” $25, at lancome-usa.com

    This story first appeared in the Sept. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.