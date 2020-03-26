HBO's New Releases Coming in April 2020

3:21 PM 3/26/2020

by Trilby Beresford

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'Die Hard,' 'American Pie'
'Die Hard,' 'American Pie'
Photofest

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, there is still a constant stream of television on hand to curb cabin fever, or simply to provide a dose of entertainment when the time calls for it.

HBO is kicking off April by welcoming a host of new movies and TV shows, and there's bound to be something for every viewer's preference. 

Among the hit movies imminently arriving are the Die Hard and American Pie franchises, along with Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Team America: World Police. Character-driven dramas and comedies hitting the premium outlet include Lisa Cholodenko's The Kids are Alright, while Peter Jackson's sweeping thriller The Lovely Bones offers a slice of the supernatural.

Jacob Tremblay-starrer Good Boys is also making an appearance, as is Kumail Nanjiani starrer Stuber and the second installment of Stephen King's evil clown saga, It: Chapter 2.

On the TV side, High Maintenance season 4 is here, along with the season finale of The Plot Against America. April also brings the series premiere of six-part reality show We're Here, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race contestants; and family saga I Know This Much is True, based on the novel by Wally Lamb.

Docuseries Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, which traces a group of young people who went missing between 1979 and 1981, also makes its way to the service next month.

Other movies on the agenda include Water for Elephants, The Nice Guys, Sophie's Choice, Slumdog Millionaire and Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Edition).

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO in April. 

  • April 1

    'Glee: The 3D Concert Movie'
    'Glee: The 3D Concert Movie'

    Alpha and Omega

    Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

    American Pie

    American Pie 2

    American Wedding

    Becoming Jane

    Clockstoppers

    Daylight

    Die Hard

    Die Hard 2

    Die Hard with a Vengeance

    Dragged Across Concrete

    Drop Dead Fred

    The Family Stone

    The Flintstones

    The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

    Galveston

    Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version)

    The Great Gilly Hopkins

    The Judge

    The Kids Are All Right

    The Lovely Bones

    Loving Monte Carlo

    The Nice Guys

    The Predator

    Slumdog Millionaire

    Something Wild

    Sophie’s Choice

    Team America: World Police

    Ulee’s Gold

    War Dogs

    Water for Elephants

    Xanadu

  • April 3

    'High Maintenance'
    'High Maintenance'
    Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

    High Maintenance

    Ola De Crimenes (Crime Wave)

    The Serenade (La Serenata)

  • April 4

    'Good Boys'
    'Good Boys'
    Courtesy of Universal Studios

    Good Boys

  • April 5

    Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries premiere

  • April 11

    'It: Chapter 2'
    'It: Chapter 2'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros.

    It: Chapter 2

  • April 12

    'Insecure'
    'Insecure'
    Justina Mintz/Courtesy of HBO

    Insecure, Season 4 premiere

    Run, Series premiere

  • April 17

    Las Herederas (The Heiresses)

  • April 18

    'Stuber'
    'Stuber'
    Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

    Stuber

  • April 19

    Entre Hombre

  • April 20

    'The Plot Against America'
    'The Plot Against America'
    Michele K. Short/HBO

    The Plot Against America, Series finale

    Shadows, Season 3

  • April 23

    We're Here, Series premiere

  • April 25

    'Bad Education'
    'Bad Education'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    Bad Education

  • April 27

    'I Know This Much is True'
    'I Know This Much is True'
    HBO

    I Know This Much is True, Limited series premiere

  • April 28

    Autism: The Sequel