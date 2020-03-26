HBO's New Releases Coming in April 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, there is still a constant stream of television on hand to curb cabin fever, or simply to provide a dose of entertainment when the time calls for it.
HBO is kicking off April by welcoming a host of new movies and TV shows, and there's bound to be something for every viewer's preference.
Among the hit movies imminently arriving are the Die Hard and American Pie franchises, along with Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Team America: World Police. Character-driven dramas and comedies hitting the premium outlet include Lisa Cholodenko's The Kids are Alright, while Peter Jackson's sweeping thriller The Lovely Bones offers a slice of the supernatural.
Jacob Tremblay-starrer Good Boys is also making an appearance, as is Kumail Nanjiani starrer Stuber and the second installment of Stephen King's evil clown saga, It: Chapter 2.
On the TV side, High Maintenance season 4 is here, along with the season finale of The Plot Against America. April also brings the series premiere of six-part reality show We're Here, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race contestants; and family saga I Know This Much is True, based on the novel by Wally Lamb.
Docuseries Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, which traces a group of young people who went missing between 1979 and 1981, also makes its way to the service next month.
Other movies on the agenda include Water for Elephants, The Nice Guys, Sophie's Choice, Slumdog Millionaire and Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Edition).
Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO in April.
-
April 1
Alpha and Omega
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
Becoming Jane
Clockstoppers
Daylight
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Dragged Across Concrete
Drop Dead Fred
The Family Stone
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Galveston
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version)
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Judge
The Kids Are All Right
The Lovely Bones
Loving Monte Carlo
The Nice Guys
The Predator
Slumdog Millionaire
Something Wild
Sophie’s Choice
Team America: World Police
Ulee’s Gold
War Dogs
Water for Elephants
Xanadu
-
April 3
High Maintenance
Ola De Crimenes (Crime Wave)
The Serenade (La Serenata)
-
April 4
Good Boys
-
April 5
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries premiere
-
April 11
It: Chapter 2
-
April 12
Insecure, Season 4 premiere
Run, Series premiere
-
April 17
Las Herederas (The Heiresses)
-
April 18
Stuber
-
April 19
Entre Hombre
-
April 20
The Plot Against America, Series finale
Shadows, Season 3
-
April 23
We're Here, Series premiere
-
April 25
Bad Education
-
April 27
I Know This Much is True, Limited series premiere
-
April 28
Autism: The Sequel