HBO Max's New Releases Coming in June 2020

An abundance of new content is arriving in June on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service that launched on May 27 and builds upon the existing framework of HBO.

From comedy to hard-hitting drama and beyond, there are plenty of options to discover while at home amid the pandemic. James Cameron's sweeping romance Titanic is arriving, as well as Will Ferrell's comedic Christmas vibes in Elf and Richard Donner's beloved childhood film The Goonies. The Final Destination franchise is also dropping on the platform, along with the first two Hobbit movies.

Robert Altman's 1971 western McCabe and Mrs. Miller is also landing on HBO Max, along with Sidney Lumet's 1988 drama Running On Empty, starring the late River Phoenix.

For those looking for musical films, the Liza Minnelli-starrer Cabaret is becoming available, as well as Chicago, with Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta Jones.

Meanwhile, viewers can see a revisit a young Macaulay Culkin and Elijah Wood in 1993 thriller The Good Son. And James Mangold's sports drama Ford v Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, will also join the platform.

On the TV side, the season four finale of Issa Rae's Insecure will join HBO Max along with the season finales of We're Here and Betty.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in June.