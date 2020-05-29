HBO Max's New Releases Coming in June 2020

by Trilby Beresford

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'Elf,' 'You've Got Mail,' 'The Goonies'
An abundance of new content is arriving in June on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service that launched on May 27 and builds upon the existing framework of HBO.

From comedy to hard-hitting drama and beyond, there are plenty of options to discover while at home amid the pandemic. James Cameron's sweeping romance Titanic is arriving, as well as Will Ferrell's comedic Christmas vibes in Elf and Richard Donner's beloved childhood film The Goonies. The Final Destination franchise is also dropping on the platform, along with the first two Hobbit movies.

Robert Altman's 1971 western McCabe and Mrs. Miller is also landing on HBO Max, along with Sidney Lumet's 1988 drama Running On Empty, starring the late River Phoenix.

For those looking for musical films, the Liza Minnelli-starrer Cabaret is becoming available, as well as Chicago, with Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta Jones.

Meanwhile, viewers can see a revisit a young Macaulay Culkin and Elijah Wood in 1993 thriller The Good Son. And James Mangold's sports drama Ford v Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, will also join the platform. 

On the TV side, the season four finale of Issa Rae's Insecure will join HBO Max along with the season finales of We're Here and Betty.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in June. 

  • June 1

    'Titanic'
    Adventures In Babysitting (HBO)
    Amelie (HBO)
    The American (HBO)
    An American Werewolf in London (HBO)
    Another Cinderella Story
    Beautiful Girls (HBO)
    Black Beauty
    Bridget Jones's Baby
    The Bucket List
    Cabaret
    The Champ
    Chicago
    A Cinderella Story
    A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
    Clash Of The Titans
    Cradle 2 the Grave
    Crash (Director's Cut) (HBO)
    Doubt (HBO)
    Dreaming Of Joseph Lees (HBO)
    Drop Dead Gorgeous
    Dune (HBO)
    Elf 
    Enter The Dragon
    Far and Away (HBO)
    Final Destination
    Final Destination 2
    Final Destination 3
    The Final Destination
    Firewall
    Flipped
    Forces of Nature (HBO)
    The Fountain (HBO)
    4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
    Frantic
    From Dusk Til Dawn
    Full Metal Jacket
    Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro (HBO)
    The Good Son (HBO)
    The Goonies 
    Hanna (HBO)
    Havana (HBO)
    He Got Game (HBO)
    Heaven Can Wait
    Heidi
    Hello Again (HBO)
    The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
    The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
    The Hunger
    In Her Shoes (HBO)
    In Like Flint (HBO)
    The Iron Giant 1999
    It Takes Two
    Juice 
    The Last Mimzy 
    License To Wed 
    Life (HBO)
    Lifeforce (HBO)
    Lights Out (HBO)
    Like Water For Chocolate (HBO)
    Looney Tunes: Back in Action
    The Losers
    Love Jones
    Lucy (HBO)
    Magic Mike
    McCabe and Mrs. Miller
    Misery
    Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (HBO)
    A Monster Calls (HBO)
    Mr. Wonderful (HBO)
    Must Love Dogs
    My Dog Skip
    Mystic River
    The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
    The Neverending Story
    New York Minute
    Nights In Rodanthe
    No Reservations
    Ordinary People
    Our Man Flint (HBO)
    The Parallax View
    Patch Adams (HBO)
    A Perfect World
    Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro (HBO)
    Personal Best
    Presumed Innocent
    Ray (HBO)
    Richie Rich (Movie)
    Rosewood
    Rugrats Go Wild
    Running on Empty
    Secondhand Lions
    She's The Man (HBO)
    Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (HBO)
    Space Cowboys
    Speed Racer
    Splendor in the Grass
    The Stepfather (HBO)
    Summer Catch
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
    Tess (HBO)
    Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
    The Time Traveler's Wife
    Titanic
    TMNT 
    Torch Song Trilogy 1988
    Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (HBO)
    Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
    U-571 (HBO)
    U.S. Marshals
    Unaccompanied Minors
    Uncle Buck (HBO)
    Veronica Mars
    Walking and Talking (HBO)
    We Are Marshall
    Weird Science (HBO)
    When Harry Met Sally
    Wild Wild West
    Wonder (HBO)
    X-Men: First Class (HBO)
    You’ve Got Mail

  • June 2

    Inside Carbonaro, season one (TruTV)

  • June 4

    We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)

  • June 5

    'Betty'
    Betty, Season finale (HBO)

  • June 6

    'Ad Astra'
    Ad Astra (HBO)
    Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)

  • June 7

    I May Destroy You, Series premiere (HBO)

  • June 10

    Infinity Train, Season two premiere

  • June 12

    El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders) (HBO)

  • June 13

    'The Good Liar'
    The Good Liar (HBO)

  • June 14

    'Insecure'
    Merie W. Wallace/HBO

    I Know This Much Is True, Limited series finale (HBO)
    Insecure, Season 4 finale (HBO)

  • June 16

    'First Man'
    #GeorgeWashington
    Age of Big Cats, Season One
    Ancient Earth, Season one
    Apocalypse: WWI, Season one
    Big World in A Small Garden
    The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season one
    Cornfield Shipwreck
    The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart
    David Attenborough's Ant Mountain
    David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth
    DeBugged
    Digits, Season one
    Dragons & Damsels
    Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade
    Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season one
    First Man
    Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World
    Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo
    The History of Food, Season one
    Hurricane the Anatomy, Season one
    Into the Lost Crystal Caves
    Jason Silva: Transhumanism
    King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 and Part 2), Season one
    Knuckleball!
    Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait
    Looney Tunes, Season one
    Man’s First Friend
    Penguin Central
    Pompeii: Disaster Street
    Popeye, Season one
    Pyramids Builders: New Clues
    Realm of the Volga, Season one
    Sacred Spaces, Season one
    Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary premiere (CNN)
    Scanning the PyramidsScience vs. Terrorism, Season one
    The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season one
    Secret Life of Lakes, Season one
    Secret Life Underground, Season one
    Secrets of the Solar System, Season one
    Space Probes!, Season one
    Speed, Season one
    Spies of War, Season one
    Tales of Nature, Season one
    Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat
    Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace
    Viking Women, Season one
    Vitamania
    Whale Wisdom
    The Woodstock Bus

  • June 18

    'Summer Camp Island'
    Summer Camp Island, Season 2 premiere
    Karma, Series Premiere

  • June 19

    'Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn'
    Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
    Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
    Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof) (HBO)

  • June 20

    'Ford v Ferrari'
    Ford v Ferrari (HBO)

  • June 21

    'Perry Mason'
    Perry Mason, Limited series premiere (HBO)

  • June 22

    Hard, Series finale (HBO)

  • June 24

    'South Park'
    South Park, Seasons 1-23
    Transhood, Documentary premiere (HBO)

  • June 25

    'Adventure Time Distant Lands'
    Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special premiere
    Doom Patrol, Season 2 premiere
    Esme & Roy, Season 2A premiere
    Search Party, Season 3 premiere

  • June 26

    Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants)

  • June 27

    'Doctor Sleep'
    Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut) (HBO)

  • June 28

    'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'
    I'll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries premiere

  • June 30

    'Welcome to Chechnya'
    Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary premiere