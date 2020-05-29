HBO Max's New Releases Coming in June 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
An abundance of new content is arriving in June on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service that launched on May 27 and builds upon the existing framework of HBO.
From comedy to hard-hitting drama and beyond, there are plenty of options to discover while at home amid the pandemic. James Cameron's sweeping romance Titanic is arriving, as well as Will Ferrell's comedic Christmas vibes in Elf and Richard Donner's beloved childhood film The Goonies. The Final Destination franchise is also dropping on the platform, along with the first two Hobbit movies.
Robert Altman's 1971 western McCabe and Mrs. Miller is also landing on HBO Max, along with Sidney Lumet's 1988 drama Running On Empty, starring the late River Phoenix.
For those looking for musical films, the Liza Minnelli-starrer Cabaret is becoming available, as well as Chicago, with Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta Jones.
Meanwhile, viewers can see a revisit a young Macaulay Culkin and Elijah Wood in 1993 thriller The Good Son. And James Mangold's sports drama Ford v Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, will also join the platform.
On the TV side, the season four finale of Issa Rae's Insecure will join HBO Max along with the season finales of We're Here and Betty.
Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in June.
-
June 1
Adventures In Babysitting (HBO)
Amelie (HBO)
The American (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London (HBO)
Another Cinderella Story
Beautiful Girls (HBO)
Black Beauty
Bridget Jones's Baby
The Bucket List
Cabaret
The Champ
Chicago
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Clash Of The Titans
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crash (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Doubt (HBO)
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees (HBO)
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Dune (HBO)
Elf
Enter The Dragon
Far and Away (HBO)
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Firewall
Flipped
Forces of Nature (HBO)
The Fountain (HBO)
4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
Frantic
From Dusk Til Dawn
Full Metal Jacket
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro (HBO)
The Good Son (HBO)
The Goonies
Hanna (HBO)
Havana (HBO)
He Got Game (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait
Heidi
Hello Again (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hunger
In Her Shoes (HBO)
In Like Flint (HBO)
The Iron Giant 1999
It Takes Two
Juice
The Last Mimzy
License To Wed
Life (HBO)
Lifeforce (HBO)
Lights Out (HBO)
Like Water For Chocolate (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
The Losers
Love Jones
Lucy (HBO)
Magic Mike
McCabe and Mrs. Miller
Misery
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (HBO)
A Monster Calls (HBO)
Mr. Wonderful (HBO)
Must Love Dogs
My Dog Skip
Mystic River
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
The Neverending Story
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe
No Reservations
Ordinary People
Our Man Flint (HBO)
The Parallax View
Patch Adams (HBO)
A Perfect World
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro (HBO)
Personal Best
Presumed Innocent
Ray (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie)
Rosewood
Rugrats Go Wild
Running on Empty
Secondhand Lions
She's The Man (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (HBO)
Space Cowboys
Speed Racer
Splendor in the Grass
The Stepfather (HBO)
Summer Catch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
Tess (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
The Time Traveler's Wife
Titanic
TMNT
Torch Song Trilogy 1988
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (HBO)
Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
U-571 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals
Unaccompanied Minors
Uncle Buck (HBO)
Veronica Mars
Walking and Talking (HBO)
We Are Marshall
Weird Science (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally
Wild Wild West
Wonder (HBO)
X-Men: First Class (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail
-
June 2
Inside Carbonaro, season one (TruTV)
-
June 4
We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
-
June 5
Betty, Season finale (HBO)
-
June 6
Ad Astra (HBO)
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
-
June 7
I May Destroy You, Series premiere (HBO)
-
June 10
Infinity Train, Season two premiere
-
June 12
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders) (HBO)
-
June 13
The Good Liar (HBO)
-
June 14
I Know This Much Is True, Limited series finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 4 finale (HBO)
-
June 16
#GeorgeWashington
Age of Big Cats, Season One
Ancient Earth, Season one
Apocalypse: WWI, Season one
Big World in A Small Garden
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season one
Cornfield Shipwreck
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart
David Attenborough's Ant Mountain
David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth
DeBugged
Digits, Season one
Dragons & Damsels
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season one
First Man
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The History of Food, Season one
Hurricane the Anatomy, Season one
Into the Lost Crystal Caves
Jason Silva: Transhumanism
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 and Part 2), Season one
Knuckleball!
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait
Looney Tunes, Season one
Man’s First Friend
Penguin Central
Pompeii: Disaster Street
Popeye, Season one
Pyramids Builders: New Clues
Realm of the Volga, Season one
Sacred Spaces, Season one
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary premiere (CNN)
Scanning the PyramidsScience vs. Terrorism, Season one
The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season one
Secret Life of Lakes, Season one
Secret Life Underground, Season one
Secrets of the Solar System, Season one
Space Probes!, Season one
Speed, Season one
Spies of War, Season one
Tales of Nature, Season one
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace
Viking Women, Season one
Vitamania
Whale Wisdom
The Woodstock Bus
-
June 18
Summer Camp Island, Season 2 premiere
Karma, Series Premiere
-
June 19
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof) (HBO)
-
June 20
Ford v Ferrari (HBO)
-
June 21
Perry Mason, Limited series premiere (HBO)
-
June 22
Hard, Series finale (HBO)
-
June 24
South Park, Seasons 1-23
Transhood, Documentary premiere (HBO)
-
June 25
Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special premiere
Doom Patrol, Season 2 premiere
Esme & Roy, Season 2A premiere
Search Party, Season 3 premiere
-
June 26
Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants)
-
June 27
Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut) (HBO)
-
June 28
I'll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries premiere
-
June 30
Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary premiere