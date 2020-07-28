HBO Max's New Releases Coming in August
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
As the month of August approaches, HBO Max is preparing to refresh its platform with a slate of new films and TV shows.
Among the blockbusters, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight will be available along with Jim Carrey-starrer Yes Man and the Robert Zemeckis-directed sci-fi drama Contact, an adaptation of Carl Sagan's 1985 novel of the same name.
Richard Linklater's romantic dramas Before Sunrise and Before Sunset are also making their way to HBO Max, each starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.
Elsewhere, 1996's The First Wives Club is landing on the platform. Other comedies arriving on HBO Max include Wedding Crashers and Elf.
In the thriller genre, The Fugitive and Fracture are landing on the streamer along with heist film Ocean's 11. Best adapted screenplay Oscar winner JoJo Rabbit is also making its entrance. Seth Rogen-starrer The American Pickle will also premiere on the platform.
Additional films hitting HBO Max next month include 1989 best picture winner Driving Miss Daisy, the final cut of Blade Runner and the extended version of musical drama Walk the Line, with Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon playing Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.
Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in August.
-
Aug. 1
All the President's Men
Altered States
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence (HBO)
Barkleys of Broadway
Batman
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
The Bear (HBO)
Bee Season (HBO)
Before Sunrise (HBO)
Before Sunset (HBO)
Biloxi Blues (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blue Crush (HBO)
The Candidate
Carefree
The Change-Up (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Contact
The Dark Knight
The Dishwasher (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy
Elf
The First Grader (HBO)
The First Wives Club
Flipper (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio
Flying Leathernecks
Fracture
The Fugitive
The Gay Divorcee
Get on Up (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain (HBO)
Grace Unplugged (HBO)
Hard to Kill
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 and 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame (HBO)
The Hindenburg (HBO)
Hours (HBO)
House Party
House Party 2
House Party: Tonight's the Night
How to Be a Player (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jeremiah Johnson
Jim Thorpe: All-American
Jojo Rabbit (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Leprechaun (HBO)
Leprechaun 2 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Lost Boys: The Thirst (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Love Field (HBO)
Lovelace (HBO)
Lying And Stealing (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene (HBO)
Marvin's Room (HBO)
Maverick
Monkeybone (HBO)
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium (HBO)
Murder at 1600
The Mustang (HBO)
My Sister's Keeper
Nell (HBO)
New Year's Eve (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven
On Dangerous Ground
On Golden Pond (HBO)
Phantom (HBO)
Pi (HBO)
Raise the Titanic (HBO)
Roberta
Romeo Must Die
Savages (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Say It Isn't So (HBO)
Serendipity
Skyline (HBO)
South Central
Spy Game (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle
Striptease
Swing Time
10,000 BC
They Live by Night
Things Never Said (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor
Time Bandits (HBO)
Top Hat
Two Minutes of Fame (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version) (HBO)
Without Limits
Yes Man
-
Aug. 2
I'll Be Gone in the Dark (Docuseries Finale)
-
Aug. 3
Invisible Stories
-
Aug. 4
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
-
Aug. 6
An American Pickle
Doom Patrol, Season 2 finale
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
-
Aug. 7
Habla Now (HBO)
-
Aug. 8
Richard Jewell (HBO)
-
Aug. 9
Perry Mason, Season finale
-
Aug. 12
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
-
Aug. 13
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
-
Aug. 14
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola) (HBO)
-
Aug. 15
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
-
Aug. 16
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere
-
Aug. 18
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
-
Aug. 20
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
-
Aug. 21
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother) (HBO)
-
Aug. 22
Queen & Slim (HBO)
-
Aug. 23
Mia's Magic Playground
-
Aug. 24
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
-
Aug. 27
Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
-
Aug. 28
Seneca (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season Six
-
Aug. 29
The Way Back (HBO)