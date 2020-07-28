HBO Max's New Releases Coming in August

9:02 PM 7/28/2020

by Trilby Beresford

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'Before Sunrise,' 'Yes Man,' 'The First Wives Club'
Photofest

As the month of August approaches, HBO Max is preparing to refresh its platform with a slate of new films and TV shows.

Among the blockbusters, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight will be available along with Jim Carrey-starrer Yes Man and the Robert Zemeckis-directed sci-fi drama Contact, an adaptation of Carl Sagan's 1985 novel of the same name.

Richard Linklater's romantic dramas Before Sunrise and Before Sunset are also making their way to HBO Max, each starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

Elsewhere, 1996's The First Wives Club is landing on the platform. Other comedies arriving on HBO Max include Wedding Crashers and Elf.

In the thriller genre, The Fugitive and Fracture are landing on the streamer along with heist film Ocean's 11. Best adapted screenplay Oscar winner JoJo Rabbit is also making its entrance. Seth Rogen-starrer The American Pickle will also premiere on the platform. 

Additional films hitting HBO Max next month include 1989 best picture winner Driving Miss Daisy, the final cut of Blade Runner and the extended version of musical drama Walk the Line, with Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon playing Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. 

Missed what came to HBO last month? Check out the July additions here.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in August.

  • Aug. 1

    'The Dark Knight'
    Photofest

    All the President's Men
    Altered States
    Awkwafina is Nora from Queens,     Season 1
    Bad Influence (HBO)
    Barkleys of Broadway
    Batman
    Batman Begins
    Batman Forever
    Batman Returns
    The Bear     (HBO)
    Bee Season (HBO)
    Before Sunrise (HBO)
    Before Sunset (HBO)
    Biloxi Blues (HBO)
    Blade Runner: The Final Cut
    Blue Crush (HBO)
    The Candidate
    Carefree
    The Change-Up (Unrated Version) (HBO)
    Contact
    The Dark Knight
    The Dishwasher (HBO)
    Driving Miss Daisy
    Elf
    The First Grader (HBO)
    The First Wives Club
    Flipper (HBO)
    Flying Down to Rio
    Flying Leathernecks
    Fracture
    The Fugitive
    The Gay Divorcee
    Get on Up (HBO)
    Go Tell It on the Mountain (HBO)
    Grace Unplugged (HBO)
    Hard to Kill
    Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 and 2
    Highlander: The Final Dimension (HBO)
    Highlander IV: Endgame (HBO)
    The Hindenburg (HBO)
    Hours (HBO)
    House Party
    House Party 2
    House Party: Tonight's the Night
    How to Be a Player (HBO)
    Idiocracy (Extended Version) (HBO)
    Jeremiah Johnson
    Jim Thorpe: All-American
    Jojo Rabbit (HBO)
    Kung Fu Panda
    Kung Fu Panda 2
    Leprechaun (HBO)
    Leprechaun 2 (HBO)
    Leprechaun 3 (HBO)
    Leprechaun 4: In Space (HBO)
    Leprechaun: Origins (HBO)
    The Long Kiss Goodnight
    The Lost Boys: The Thirst (HBO)
    The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version) (HBO)
    Love Field (HBO)
    Lovelace (HBO)
    Lying And Stealing (HBO)
    The Marine (Unrated Version) (HBO)
    Martha Marcy May Marlene (HBO)
    Marvin's Room (HBO)
    Maverick
    Monkeybone (HBO)
    Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium (HBO)
    Murder at 1600
    The Mustang (HBO)
    My Sister's Keeper
    Nell (HBO)
    New Year's Eve (HBO)
    Ocean's Eleven
    On Dangerous Ground
    On Golden Pond (HBO)
    Phantom (HBO)
    Pi (HBO)
    Raise the Titanic (HBO)
    Roberta
    Romeo Must Die
    Savages (Unrated Version) (HBO)
    Say It Isn't So (HBO)
    Serendipity
    Skyline (HBO)
    South Central
    Spy Game (HBO)
    Steven Universe Movie
    The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle
    Striptease
    Swing Time
    10,000 BC
    They Live by Night
    Things Never Said (HBO)
    Three Days of the Condor
    Time Bandits (HBO)
    Top Hat
    Two Minutes of Fame (HBO)
    Walk the Line (Extended Version) (HBO)
    Without Limits
    Yes Man

  • Aug. 2

    'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'
    Courtesy of HBO

    I'll Be Gone in the Dark (Docuseries Finale)

  • Aug. 3

    'Invisible Stories'
    Courtesy of HBO Asia

    Invisible Stories

  • Aug. 4

    Aldnoah.Zero 
    Inuyasha 
    Mob Psycho, Season 1 
    Promised Neverland, Season 1 
    Puella Magi Madoka Magica 
    The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

  • Aug. 6

    'An American Pickle'
    HBO Max

    An American Pickle
    Doom Patrol    , Season 2 finale
    Esme & Roy, Season 2B
    On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

  • Aug. 7

    Habla Now (HBO)

  • Aug. 8

    'Richard Jewell'
    Claire Folger/Warner Bros. Entertainment

    Richard Jewell (HBO)

  • Aug. 9

    'Perry Mason'
    'Perry Mason'
    Courtesy of HBO

    Perry Mason, Season finale

  • Aug. 12

    Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

  • Aug. 13

    Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

  • Aug. 14

    Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola) (HBO)

  • Aug. 15

    'Birds of Prey'
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

  • Aug. 16

    "Lovecraft Country'
    Elizabeth Morris/HBO

    Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere

  • Aug. 18

    'Looney Tunes'
    Credit: Warner Bros.

    Looney Tunes, Batch 3
    Smurfs, Season 2

  • Aug. 20

    The Fungies, Season 1A
    Singletown, Season 1

  • Aug. 21

    No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother) (HBO)

  • Aug. 22

    'Queen & Slim'
    Universal Pictures

    Queen & Slim (HBO)

  • Aug. 23

    Mia's Magic Playground

  • Aug. 24

    'I May Destroy You'
    Laura Radford/HBO

    I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

  • Aug. 27

    Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

  • Aug. 28

    Seneca (HBO)
    Steven Universe Future, Season Six

  • Aug. 29

    'The Way Back'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

    The Way Back (HBO)