HBO Max's New Releases Coming in August

As the month of August approaches, HBO Max is preparing to refresh its platform with a slate of new films and TV shows.

Among the blockbusters, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight will be available along with Jim Carrey-starrer Yes Man and the Robert Zemeckis-directed sci-fi drama Contact, an adaptation of Carl Sagan's 1985 novel of the same name.

Richard Linklater's romantic dramas Before Sunrise and Before Sunset are also making their way to HBO Max, each starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

Elsewhere, 1996's The First Wives Club is landing on the platform. Other comedies arriving on HBO Max include Wedding Crashers and Elf.

In the thriller genre, The Fugitive and Fracture are landing on the streamer along with heist film Ocean's 11. Best adapted screenplay Oscar winner JoJo Rabbit is also making its entrance. Seth Rogen-starrer The American Pickle will also premiere on the platform.

Additional films hitting HBO Max next month include 1989 best picture winner Driving Miss Daisy, the final cut of Blade Runner and the extended version of musical drama Walk the Line, with Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon playing Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in August.