HBO Max's New Releases Coming in July 2020

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'Dumb & Dumber,' 'Fantastic Four,' 'J. Edgar'
Among the slate of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in July, there are titles in every genre. From blockbusters to subtle indie flicks, the content is set to freshen up the platform next month. 

In the superhero genre, Batman is taking center stage in multiple animated titles, from Batman: Year One to Assault on Arkham and more.

Tim Story's 2005 version of Fantastic Four, starring Jessica Alba and Chris Evans, is also arriving on HBO Max. Justice League and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider are also imminently dropping. And then there's Superman, starring the late Christopher Reeve.

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill (Volumes 1 and 2) are joining HBO Max, along with Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

For a dose of nostalgia and family fare, the Free Willy franchise is making its entrance along with 2007's Nancy Drew starring Emma Roberts as the teen detective. Roberto Benigni's Oscar winning Life is Beautiful will drop on the platform, as will The Talented Mr. Ripley.

And if laughter is what you're after, the original Dumb & Dumber with Jim Carrey and Jeff Bridges is landing alongside Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd. 

On the TV side, the series premiere of drama Foodie Love is coming to the platform along with the season four premiere of anthology series Room 104.

Missed what came to HBO last month? Check out the June additions here.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in July.

  • July 1

    'Catch Me If You Can'
    Absolute Power
    The Adventures of Pinocchio
    The Amazing Panda Adventure
    American Graffiti (HBO)
    American History X
    Angels in the Outfield
    Angus
    August Rush
    The Bachelor
    Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
    Batman and Harley Quinn
    Batman vs. Two-Face
    The Batman vs. Dracula
    Batman: Assault on Arkham
    Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
    Batman: Under the Red Hood
    Batman: Year One
    Beautiful Creatures
    Beerfest
    The Big Year (Extended Version) (HBO)
    The Bishop's Wife
    Blade 2
    Blade
    Blade: Trinity
    Blazing Saddles
    Blood Work
    Born to Be Wild
    The Boy Who Could Fly
    Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (HBO)
    Catch Me If You Can
    Clara's Heart
    The Conjuring
    Cop Out
    Creepshow
    Death Becomes Her (HBO)
    The Departed
    The Dirty Dozen
    Dirty Harry
    Doc Hollywood
    Dolphin Tale
    Dumb & Dumber
    Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
    Enemy of the State (HBO)
    The English Patient (HBO)
    The Enforcer
    The Exorcist
    Fantastic Four (Extended Version) (HBO)
    Flags of Our Fathers (HBO)
    Flushed Away (HBO)
    Four Christmases
    Fred Claus
    Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
    Free Willy 3: The Rescue
    Free Willy
    Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
    Freedom Fighters: The Ray
    The Gauntlet
    Get Smart
    Good Girls Get High
    Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
    Green Lantern: First Flight
    The Green Pastures
    Grumpier Old Men
    Grumpy Old Men
    A Guy Named Joe
    Heartbreak Ridge
    The Horn Blows at Midnight
    Horrible Bosses (Extended Version) (HBO)
    In Secret (HBO)
    In Time (HBO)
    Inkheart
    Innerspace     (HBO)
    Insomnia
    J. Edgar
    Jack Frost
    Jane Eyre (HBO)
    Jeepers Creepers 2 (HBO)
    Jeepers Creepers (HBO)
    JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
    John Q (HBO)
    Journey to the Center of the Earth
    Justice League vs. Teen Titans
    Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
    Justice League: Doom
    Justice League: Gods and Monsters
    Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
    Justice League: The New Frontier
    Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
    Justice League: War
    Kill Bill: Volume 1
    Kill Bill: Volume 2
    Kiss of the Dragon (HBO)
    Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
    Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
    The Last Emperor (HBO)
    Last Knights (HBO)
    The Last Samurai
    Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
    Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
    Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
    Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
    Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
    The Letter     (HBO)
    Life Is Beautiful (HBO)
    Little Big League
    Little Manhattan     (HBO)
    Little Nicky
    The Longest Yard
    Loser Leaves Town     (HBO)
    Love Don't Cost a Thing
    Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
    Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
    Magnolia (HBO)
    Malibu's Most Wanted
    Mars Attacks
    Megamind
    Message In A Bottle
    Michael
    Mickey Blue Eyes
    Money Talks
    Monkey Trouble
    Mr. Nanny
    Munich     (HBO)
    Music and Lyrics
    Nancy Drew
    National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
    National Lampoon's European Vacation
    National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon
    National Lampoon's Vacation
    Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics     (Documentary Premiere)
    New Looney Tunes
    Now and Then
    Orphan
    Osmosis Jones
    Pee-wee's Big Adventure
    The Polar Express
    Pop Star
    Power
    The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone     (HBO)
    Rich and Famous
    The Right Stuff
    Rumor Has It
    Saving Private Ryan
    Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird  
    Showgirls     (HBO)
    Something to Talk About
    Space Jam
    Spies Like Us
    Star Trek
    Stay (HBO)
    Sudden Impact
    Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
    Superman II
    Superman III
    Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
    Superman Returns
    Superman: Brainiac Attacks
    Superman: The Movie
    Superman: Unbound
    Sweet November
    Take the Lead
    Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
    Tequila Sunrise
    The Talented Mr. Ripley (HBO)
    Thirteen Ghosts
    Tightrope
    Tom & Jerry: The Movie
    The Towering Inferno     (HBO)
    Troy
    True Crime
    Twelve Monkeys     (HBO)
    Unforgiven
    Vegas Vacation
    Watchmen     (movie)
    What's Your Number? (Extended Version) (HBO)
    The Women
    Wyatt Earp
    Yogi Bear     (Movie)
    Yours, Mine, and Ours

  • July 3

    Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest)

  • July 4

    'Midway'
    Midway

  • July 7

    Blue Exorcist, Seasons one and two
    Your Lie in April, Season one
    91 Days, Season one

  • July 9

    Amy Schumer
    Close Enough, Series premiere
    Expecting Amy, Docuseries premiere

  • July 11

    'Last Christmas'
    Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale
    Last Christmas (HBO)

  • July 13

    'Foodie Love'
    Foodie Love, Series premiere

  • July 14

    Jada Pinkett Smith in 'Showbiz Kids'
    Inuyasha, Season One
    Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

  • July 15

    'Smurfs'
    Smurfs, Season one

  • July 16

    House of Ho, Series premiere

  • July 17

    Abuelos (Aka Grandpas)

  • July 18

    'Harriet'
    Harriet

  • July 21

    Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3
    Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season one

  • July 23

    Tig N Seek, Series premiere

  • July 24

    'Room 104'
    Room 104, Season four premiere
    La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen)

  • July 25

    'Motherless Brooklyn'
    Motherless Brooklyn

  • July 28

    Aldnoah.Zero, Season one
    Mob Psycho, Season one
    Stockton On My Mind, Documentary premiere (HBO)

  • July 30

    The Dog House, UK Edition, Season one
    Frayed, Series premiere

  • July 31

    'Los Lobos'
    Los Lobos