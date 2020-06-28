HBO Max's New Releases Coming in July 2020

Among the slate of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in July, there are titles in every genre. From blockbusters to subtle indie flicks, the content is set to freshen up the platform next month.

In the superhero genre, Batman is taking center stage in multiple animated titles, from Batman: Year One to Assault on Arkham and more.

Tim Story's 2005 version of Fantastic Four, starring Jessica Alba and Chris Evans, is also arriving on HBO Max. Justice League and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider are also imminently dropping. And then there's Superman, starring the late Christopher Reeve.

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill (Volumes 1 and 2) are joining HBO Max, along with Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

For a dose of nostalgia and family fare, the Free Willy franchise is making its entrance along with 2007's Nancy Drew starring Emma Roberts as the teen detective. Roberto Benigni's Oscar winning Life is Beautiful will drop on the platform, as will The Talented Mr. Ripley.

And if laughter is what you're after, the original Dumb & Dumber with Jim Carrey and Jeff Bridges is landing alongside Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.

On the TV side, the series premiere of drama Foodie Love is coming to the platform along with the season four premiere of anthology series Room 104.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO Max in July.