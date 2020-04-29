HBO's New Releases Coming in May 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.
With the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home measures still in full force, a refreshment of film and television is about to be on offer.
HBO is welcoming the month of May by adding a host of new movies and TV shows to the platform from a variety of genres.
Among the hit movies arriving are Crazy Rich Asians, BlakKklansman, The Fighter, La La Land and Michael Clayton. For something comedic, The Hangover Part II, School of Rock and The Hot Chick are on the slate.
Meanwhile, Steven Soderbergh's timely, pandemic-themed Contagion is making an appearance along with all three films in the Jaws franchise.
On the TV side, the season three finale of Westworld arrives, along with the season two finale of My Brilliant Friend, the Downton Abbey movie and the series finale of Run from producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
For those who want to sink their teeth into a docuseries, the finale of Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children will be available at the start of the month.
Missed what came to HBO last month? Check out the April additions here.
Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO in May.
-
May 1
The Art of Getting By Bigger
Betty
Black Knight
BlacKkklansman
Broken Arrow
Cast Away
Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Cut)
Cold Mountain
Commando
Contagion
Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version)
Crazy Rich Asians
Death at a Funeral
Dick Tracy
The Fighter
Friday Night Lights
Green Card
The Hangover Part II
Her Body
The Hot Chick
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
In Bruges
Incarnate
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
John Tucker Must Die
Josie and the Pussycats
The Kite Runner
La La Land
Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut)
Long Gone By
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Meg
Michael Clayton
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
Paul (Extended Version)
Precious
Rise of the Guardians
School of Rock
Signs
Something Borrowed
This Means War (Extended Version)
Twins
Unstoppable
Wild Hogs
Western Stars
Your Highness (Extended Version)
-
May 2
The Art of Racing in the Rain
-
May 3
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Finale
Westworld, Season 3 finale
-
May 4
My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 finale
-
May 5
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind
-
May 9
Downton Abbey
-
May 10
I Know This Much is True, Limited series premiere
-
May 15
El Pacto (The Pact)
Todxs Nosotrxs, Season finale
-
May 18
Hard, Series premiere
-
May 23
Ready or Not
-
May 24
Run, Series finale
-
May 30
Lucy in the Sky