HBO's New Releases Coming in May 2020

9:21 PM 4/29/2020

by Trilby Beresford

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the premium outlet next month.

'Contagion,' 'La La Land,' 'Jaws'
Photofest

With the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home measures still in full force, a refreshment of film and television is about to be on offer.

HBO is welcoming the month of May by adding a host of new movies and TV shows to the platform from a variety of genres. 

Among the hit movies arriving are Crazy Rich Asians, BlakKklansman, The Fighter, La La Land and Michael Clayton. For something comedic, The Hangover Part II, School of Rock and The Hot Chick are on the slate.

Meanwhile, Steven Soderbergh's timely, pandemic-themed Contagion is making an appearance along with all three films in the Jaws franchise.

On the TV side, the season three finale of Westworld arrives, along with the season two finale of My Brilliant Friend, the Downton Abbey movie and the series finale of Run from producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. 

For those who want to sink their teeth into a docuseries, the finale of Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children will be available at the start of the month. 

Missed what came to HBO last month? Check out the April additions here.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO in May.

  • May 1

    'Crazy Rich Asians'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

    The Art of Getting By Bigger 
    Betty 
    Black Knight
    BlacKkklansman 
    Broken Arrow 
    Cast Away 
    Cinema Paradiso (Director’s Cut) 
    Cold Mountain 
    Commando 
    Contagion 
    Cowboys & Aliens (Unrated Version) 
    Crazy Rich Asians 
    Death at a Funeral 
    Dick Tracy 
    The Fighter 
    Friday Night Lights 
    Green Card 
    The Hangover Part II 
    Her Body
    The Hot Chick 
    How Stella Got Her Groove Back 
    In Bruges 
    Incarnate 
    Jaws 
    Jaws 3-D 
    Jaws: The Revenge 
    John Tucker Must Die 
    Josie and the Pussycats 
    The Kite Runner 
    La La Land 
    Little Shop of Horrors (Director’s Cut) 
    Long Gone By
    Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 
    The Meg 
    Michael Clayton 
    My Big Fat Greek Wedding 
    Nocturnal Animals
    Paul (Extended Version) 
    Precious 
    Rise of the Guardians 
    School of Rock 
    Signs 
    Something Borrowed 
    This Means War (Extended Version) 
    Twins
    Unstoppable 
    Wild Hogs
    Western Stars 
    Your Highness (Extended Version)

  • May 2

    'The Art of Racing in the Rain'
    20th Century Fox

    The Art of Racing in the Rain

  • May 3

    'Westworld'
    John P Johnson / HBO

    Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, Docuseries Finale
    Westworld, Season 3 finale

  • May 4

    'My Brilliant Friend'
    Courtesy of HBO

    My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 finale

  • May 5

    'Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind'
    Courtesy of Sundance

    Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

  • May 9

    'Downton Abbey'
    Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

    Downton Abbey

  • May 10

    'I Know This Much is True'
    HBO

    I Know This Much is True, Limited series premiere

  • May 15

    El Pacto (The Pact)
    Todxs Nosotrxs, Season finale

  • May 18

    Hard, Series premiere

  • May 23

    'Ready or Not'
    Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

    Ready or Not

  • May 24

    'Run'
    HBO

    Run, Series finale

  • May 30

    'Lucy in the Sky'
    Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Lucy in the Sky