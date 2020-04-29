HBO's New Releases Coming in May 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home measures still in full force, a refreshment of film and television is about to be on offer.

HBO is welcoming the month of May by adding a host of new movies and TV shows to the platform from a variety of genres.

Among the hit movies arriving are Crazy Rich Asians, BlakKklansman, The Fighter, La La Land and Michael Clayton. For something comedic, The Hangover Part II, School of Rock and The Hot Chick are on the slate.

Meanwhile, Steven Soderbergh's timely, pandemic-themed Contagion is making an appearance along with all three films in the Jaws franchise.

On the TV side, the season three finale of Westworld arrives, along with the season two finale of My Brilliant Friend, the Downton Abbey movie and the series finale of Run from producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

For those who want to sink their teeth into a docuseries, the finale of Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children will be available at the start of the month.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on HBO in May.