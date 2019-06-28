'Big Little Lies' Finale to 'Bohemian Rhapsody': What's Coming to HBO in July
Subscribers to the premium cable network can look forward to Oscar-winning movies, dramatic series finales and more this month.
The Monterey Five may take their final bow as Big Little Lies comes to a close on July 21, but a number of movies are just making their first appearance on HBO.
Also bowing out at the end of July will be Years and Years and El Jardin de Bronce. To fill their spots on the HBO lineup this month will be titles hailing from the early 2000s all the way to 2018's hits.
Movies the early 2000s include Me, Myself & Irene, Rush Hour 2 and Notting Hill. Recent films coming to the premium cable network include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, First Man, Widows and Bohemian Rhapsody.
A good mix of original HBO miniseries, documentaries and more will also premiere on the network this month.
Here's what HBO subscribers can look forward to in July (and click here to see which movies are leaving the network at the end of the month).
July 1
Divorce, Season 3 Premiere
Hackerville, Premiere
Victor Crowley (2017)
American Nightmares (2018)
El Astronauta (2018)
My Name is Maria de Jesus (2017)
Yo Soy Taino (2019)
The A-Team (Extended Version) (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
An Ideal Husband (1999)
By the Sea (2015)
Cyrus (2010)
Dead Man on Campus (1998)
Doppelganger (1993)
Elektra (Director’s Cut) (2005)
The Hoax (2006)
I, Robot (2004)
Justice League (2017)
Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)
Little Fockers (2010)
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
The Mother (2003)
Mr. Right (2005)
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate (2004)
Notting Hill (1999)
The Ring Two (Extended Version) (2005)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018)
Term Life (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
When We Were Kings (1996)
Without a Paddle (2004)
July 5
Thoroughbreds (2017)
Lino, una aventura de siete vidas (2017)
July 6
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
July 9
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (Part I)
July 10
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (Part II)
July 12
A Boy Called Sailboat (2018)
July 13
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
Sesame Street, Season 49 Finale
July 15
From the Earth to the Moon, Re-Release
July 16
Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars (Part I)
-
July 17
Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars (Part II)
July 19
Los Espookys, Season Finale
Miriam Miente (2018)
July 20
First Man (2018)
-
July 21
Big Little Lies, Series Finale
July 23
Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (Part I)
Red Sparrow (2018)
July 26
Natacha (2017)
-
July 27
Widows (2018)
July 29
Years and Years, Miniseries Finale
El Jardin de Bronce, Series Finale
July 30
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
July 31
Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist