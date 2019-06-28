'Big Little Lies' Finale to 'Bohemian Rhapsody': What's Coming to HBO in July

The Monterey Five may take their final bow as Big Little Lies comes to a close on July 21, but a number of movies are just making their first appearance on HBO.

Also bowing out at the end of July will be Years and Years and El Jardin de Bronce. To fill their spots on the HBO lineup this month will be titles hailing from the early 2000s all the way to 2018's hits.

Movies the early 2000s include Me, Myself & Irene, Rush Hour 2 and Notting Hill. Recent films coming to the premium cable network include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, First Man, Widows and Bohemian Rhapsody.

A good mix of original HBO miniseries, documentaries and more will also premiere on the network this month.

Here's what HBO subscribers can look forward to in July (and click here to see which movies are leaving the network at the end of the month).