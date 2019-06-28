'Big Little Lies' Finale to 'Bohemian Rhapsody': What's Coming to HBO in July

9:30 AM 6/28/2019

by Alexandra Del Rosario

Subscribers to the premium cable network can look forward to Oscar-winning movies, dramatic series finales and more this month.

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

The Monterey Five may take their final bow as Big Little Lies comes to a close on July 21, but a number of movies are just making their first appearance on HBO. 

Also bowing out at the end of July will be Years and Years and El Jardin de Bronce. To fill their spots on the HBO lineup this month will be titles hailing from the early 2000s all the way to 2018's hits. 

Movies the early 2000s include Me, Myself & Irene, Rush Hour 2 and Notting Hill. Recent films coming to the premium cable network include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldFirst Man, Widows  and Bohemian Rhapsody

A good mix of original HBO miniseries, documentaries and more will also premiere on the network this month. 

Here's what HBO subscribers can look forward to in July (and click here to see which movies are leaving the network at the end of the month).

  • July 1

    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.,

    Divorce, Season 3 Premiere
    Hackerville, Premiere
    Victor Crowley (2017)
    American Nightmares (2018)
    El Astronauta (2018)
    My Name is Maria de Jesus (2017)
    Yo Soy Taino (2019)
    The A-Team (Extended Version) (2010)
    A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
    An Ideal Husband (1999)
    By the Sea (2015)
    Cyrus (2010)
    Dead Man on Campus (1998)
    Doppelganger (1993)
    Elektra (Director’s Cut) (2005)
    The Hoax (2006)
    I, Robot (2004)
    Justice League (2017)
    Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)
    Little Fockers (2010)
    The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
    Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
    The Mother (2003)
    Mr. Right (2005)
    MXP: Most Xtreme Primate (2004)
    Notting Hill (1999)
    The Ring Two (Extended Version) (2005)
    Rush Hour 2 (2001)
    Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018)
    Term Life (2016)
    Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
    Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
    When We Were Kings (1996)
    Without a Paddle (2004)

  • July 5

    Thoroughbreds (2017)

    Lino, una aventura de siete vidas (2017)

  • July 6

    Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

    Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

  • July 9

    Courtesy of SXSW

    I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (Part I)

  • July 10

    I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (Part II)

  • July 12

    A Boy Called Sailboat (2018)

  • July 13

    Jaap Buitendijk

    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

    Sesame Street, Season 49 Finale

  • July 15

    From the Earth to the Moon, Re-Release

  • July 16

    Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars (Part I)

  • July 17

    Behind Closed Doors: The Talwars (Part II)

  • July 19

    Courtesy of HBO

    Los Espookys, Season Finale

    Miriam Miente (2018)

  • July 20

    Courtesy of Universal Studios

    First Man (2018)

  • July 21

    Jennifer Clasen/HBO

    Big Little Lies, Series Finale

  • July 23

    Courtesy of Murray Close/20th Century fox

    Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (Part I)

    Red Sparrow (2018)

  • July 26

    Natacha (2017)

  • July 27

    Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

    Widows (2018)

  • July 29

    BBC Red Productions/Guy Farrow

    Years and Years, Miniseries Finale

    El Jardin de Bronce, Series Finale

  • July 30

    Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

  • July 31

    Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist

     