In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Hellboy,' 'Little' and More

This Friday is stacked with new movies for audiences to enjoy.

Teen romance fans can head to theaters for After, a story originally based on Wattpad fan fiction, starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, There's also Little, a comedy starring Marsai Martin, following a woman who gets turned into a middle-school girl and has to find her way back to adulthood.

Other movies opening this weekend include Hellboy, which reintroduces the half-demon superhero who must make a decision to save the world from ultimate doom, or protect the supernatural world; Teen Spirit, starring Elle Fanning, tells the Cinderella story with a twist, as a young girl explores her talents and attempts to leave her small English town.

Read on to see what The Hollywood Reporter's critics have to say about Friday's releases.