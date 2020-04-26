Now See This Newsletter: Hello 'Never Have I Ever,' Farewell 'Homeland'

Why is Mindy Kaling’s first Netflix series premiering on Monday, a day of the week the streamer rarely (if ever) introduces new content? No clue, but based on THR TV critic Inkoo Kang’s review, it sounds like it might be something special (especially in its later episodes). Although Kang has reservations about the “overpacked clunkiness” of the first half of the 10-episode season, she writes that it “streamlines into a deeply moving exploration of a teenage girl falling apart.”

What Other Critics Are Saying About Never Have I Ever

Inkoo is far from alone in her enthusiasm. Sonia Saraiya of Vanity Fair calls it “a breezy, delightful season of television,” while Kristen Baldwin of EW praises star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s “remarkable comedic swagger.”