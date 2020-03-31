The Stars of 'High Fidelity': Where Are They Now?

It's been 20 years since record store owner Rob (John Cusack) recounted his top five breakups, as well as his relationship in progress, in High Fidelity. Throughout the 2000 film, Rob makes lists to analyze each failed relationship.

The movie earned $47.1 million at the global box office following its March 31, 2000 release. High Fidelity, based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name, earned generally positive reviews from critics and has a 91 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jack Black, Lisa Bonet, Joan Cusack, Tim Robbins, Sara Gilbert, Iben Hjejle, Todd Louiso, Lili Taylor, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Natasha Gregson Wagner also star in the film, which was co-written by D.V. DeVincentis, Steve Pink, John Cusack, Scott Rosenberg and directed by Stephen Frears.

The anniversary falls after the February 2020 debut of the Hulu television adaption of the novel, which stars Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz as Robyn "Rob" Brooks. In the updated, gender-swapped series, Rob recounts her previous relationships with a similar "top five" list. The series also stars Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes.

In honor of the film’s anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what John and Joan Cusack, Black, Bonet, Gilbert and more of the High Fidelity team are doing now.