The Stars of 'High Fidelity': Where Are They Now?
On the 20th anniversary of the film, see what John Cusack, Jack Black, Lisa Bonet and more of the film's stars have been up to.
It's been 20 years since record store owner Rob (John Cusack) recounted his top five breakups, as well as his relationship in progress, in High Fidelity. Throughout the 2000 film, Rob makes lists to analyze each failed relationship.
The movie earned $47.1 million at the global box office following its March 31, 2000 release. High Fidelity, based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name, earned generally positive reviews from critics and has a 91 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Jack Black, Lisa Bonet, Joan Cusack, Tim Robbins, Sara Gilbert, Iben Hjejle, Todd Louiso, Lili Taylor, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Natasha Gregson Wagner also star in the film, which was co-written by D.V. DeVincentis, Steve Pink, John Cusack, Scott Rosenberg and directed by Stephen Frears.
The anniversary falls after the February 2020 debut of the Hulu television adaption of the novel, which stars Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz as Robyn "Rob" Brooks. In the updated, gender-swapped series, Rob recounts her previous relationships with a similar "top five" list. The series also stars Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes.
In honor of the film’s anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what John and Joan Cusack, Black, Bonet, Gilbert and more of the High Fidelity team are doing now.
-
Rob Gordon, portrayed by John Cusack
Cusack starred as Rob Gordon, a music-loving record store owner who has a difficult time understanding women. After he is dumped by his long term girlfriend (Hjejle), Rob decides to analyze his past relationships by making a "top five" list of his past partners. Since starring in and co-writing High Fidelity, Cusack has gone on to appear in the films Serendipity, Must Love Dogs, 1408, Igor, 2012, The Raven, The Paperboy, River Runs Red and Distorted. He most recently starred in the film Never Grow Old, which hit theaters in March 2019. The actor will next star in upcoming Amazon series Utopia. In addition to his work onscreen, Cusack co-wrote the films Grosse Point Blank and War, Inc. and has produced films including Grace Is Gone, Max, Hot Tub Time Machine and Cell.
-
Barry Judd, portrayed by Jack Black
Black appeared in the film as Rob's employee at the record store Barry Judd. The character is known for hurtling insults at both his colleagues and customers, which are often due to their personal taste in music. After appearing in High Fidelity, Black went on to star in the films Shallow Hal, School of Rock, King Kong, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, The Holiday, Tropic Thunder, Gulliver's Travels, Bernie, Goosebumps, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Black also voiced the main character Po in the Kung Fu Panda movie series. In addition to his work as an actor, Black serves as the lead vocalist for the comedic rock duo Tenacious D with Kyle Gass. The band, which was formed in 1994, won a Grammy Award in 2015 in the best metal performance category for the song "The Last in Line." The duo has released four albums: Tenacious D (2001), The Pick of Destiny (2006), Rize of the Fenix (2012) and Post-Apocalypto (2018).
-
Marie DeSalle, portrayed by Lisa Bonet
Bonet portrayed Marie DeSalle, a nightclub singer who has a fling with Rob. Bonet memorably sang Peter Frampton's "Baby I Love Your Way" in High Fidelity. The actress has since appeared in the films Biker Boyz and Road to Paloma. The former The Cosby Show and A Different World star has also guest starred on the television shows Life on Mars, Drunk History, The Red Road, New Girl, Girls and Ray Donovan. Her daughter Zoe, shared with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, currently stars in Hulu's High Fidelity TV series.
-
Liz, portrayed by Joan Cusack
John's sister Joan Cusack starred in High Fidelity as Liz, Rob's well-meaning friend. She has appeared in ten films with her brother, including Class, Sixteen Candles, Grandview, U.S.A., Broadcast News, Say Anything, Grosse Point Blank, Cradle Will Rock, Martian Child and War, Inc. In addition to her Academy Award-nominated roles in 1988's Working Girl and 1997's In & Out, the actress has appeared in the films School of Rock, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, Friends with Money, Confessions of a Shopaholic, My Sister's Keeper, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Snatched, Instant Family and Let It Snow. Cusack starred on Showtime's Shameless as Shelia Gallagher from 2011-2015, while she has made guest appearances on The Office and A Series of Unfortunate Events. The actress also voiced the role of Jessie in the Toy Story franchise.
-
Laura, portrayed by Iben Hjejle
Laura is introduced in the film as Rob's long-term girlfriend. After she breaks up with him, he is inspired to look at his past relationships to see where he went wrong. Throughout the film, Rob pines over Laura and tries to win her back. The Danish actress has gone on to appear in the Danish sitcoms Far From Las Vegas and Klovn, as well as the Swedish series Wallander and the Norwegian series Dag. Hjejle's film credits include Dreaming of Julia, The Boss of It All, Defiance, Journey to Saturn, Chéri, The Eclipse, Rosa Morena and Stockholm East.
-
Dick, portrayed by Todd Louiso
Louiso appeared in the film as Rob's timid employee Dick, who often acts as a foil to Black's Barry. Since starring in High Fidelity, Louiso has played supporting roles in the films Thank You for Smoking, Snakes on a Plane, A Bag of Hammers, The Last Word, Gemini and All About Nina. The actor has also guest starred on the television series Chicago Hope, Joan of Arcadia, Frasier, House, Californication and Suburgatory. Louiso made his feature directorial debut with 2002's Love Liza. He has since directed 2009's The Marc Pease Experience and 2012's Hello I Must Be Going. Additionally, Louiso co-wrote the screenplay for the 2015 film adaptation of Macbeth alongside Jacob Koskoff and Michael Lesslie.
-
Sarah Kendrew, portrayed by Lili Taylor
Taylor played Rob's former flame Sarah Kendrew. Since playing Sarah, Taylor has appeared in the films The Conjuring, Public Enemies, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, To the Bone, Leatherface and Eli. She recently starred in The Evening Hour, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, and will next appear in the upcoming films The Gettysburg Address and Paper Spiders. Taylor's television credits include the roles of Lisa Kimmel Fisher on HBO's Six Feet Under and as Linda Rumancek on Netflix's Hemlock Grove. The actress starred on the short-lived Fox series Almost Human from 2013-2014, as well as on both seasons of ABC's anthology series American Crime. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Anne Blaine in the second season. Taylor will next appear in the HBO miniseries Perry Mason.
-
Annaugh Moss, portrayed by Sara Gilbert
Gilbert played Annaugh Moss, who is introduced as a customer at the record store. She quickly impresses Dick with her knowledge of how The Clash influenced Green Day. Following her role as Darlene Conner on Roseanne from 1988-1997, Gilbert starred on the short-lived CBS sitcom Welcome to New York from 2000-2001 and The WB's Twins from 2005-2006. The actress also had roles on ER, The Class, The Big Bang Theory and Atypical. She reprised her Roseanne role in the 2018 reboot of the series, while she has been playing Darlene on the spin-off The Conners since 2018. Gilbert also created and executive produces the CBS daytime talk show The Talk, on which she served as a co-host from 2010-2019. Her film credits include roles in Riding in Cars with Boys and Laws of Attraction.
-
Charlie Nicholson, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones
Zeta-Jones appeared in the film as Charlie, one of Rob's former flames from college that he concludes is "awful." Following her role in High Fidelity, Zeta-Jones won an Oscar and Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards for her supporting role as Velma Kelly in Chicago. Her other notable films include Traffic, America's Sweethearts, Intolerable Cruelty, Ocean's Twelve, The Terminal, No Reservations and Red 2. Zeta-Jones' small-screen credits include roles on Feud: Bette and Joan and Queen America. She has also starred in a number of stage productions, most recently appearing in Carnegie Hall's 2017 production of The Children's Monologues.
-
Ian "Ray" Raymond, portrayed by Tim Robbins
Robbins appeared in the film as Ian "Ray" Raymond, who begins a relationship with Laura after she breaks up with Rob. Since his role in High Fidelity, Robbins has appeared in The Secret Life of Words, War of the Worlds, Noise, The Lucky Ones, Green Lantern, Thanks for Sharing and Dark Waters. The actor won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in Mystic River. On the TV side, Robbins has had starring roles on HBO series The Brink and Here and Now, as well as on the second season of Hulu's Castle Rock. Additionally, he wrote and directed the films Bob Roberts and Dead Man Walking, with the latter earning him a best director Oscar nomination.
-
Caroline Fortis, portrayed by Natasha Gregson Wagner
Wagner appeared in the film as Caroline, a young reporter who interviews Rob. Following her role in High Fidelity, the actress went on to act in the films Vampires: Los Muertos, Wonderland and Anesthesia. She starred on the short-lived Fox soap opera Pasadena as Beth Greeley in 2001 and played the role of April Skouris on the CBS science fiction series The 4400 from 2005-2007. Wagner, who is the daughter of actress Natalie Wood and producer Richard Gregson, has also guest starred on ER, State of Mind, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, House, The Closer and Date My Dad.