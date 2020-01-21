'Hillary': Bernie Insults, Monica Regrets and 3 Other Big Reveals in Hulu Docuseries

For Hillary Clinton, the timing was right. She was neither in office nor running for office, which meant for the first time in years she could speak candidly on so many subjects.

And candor is precisely what filmmaker Nanette Burstein (The Kid Stays in the Picture) captured for her four-part docuseries Hillary, which will roll out on Hulu March 6, International Women's Day, after making its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. What was initially envisioned as a campaign doc became something far more sweeping in scope with Burstein at the helm.

"We had 1,600, 1,700 hours of behind-the-scenes footage really letting our hair down, talking to people, making fun of each other — high points, low points, that was the idea," Clinton tells THR. "But once we hired Nanette and gave her free rein to look at everything, she made the case that this was really a story about much more than the campaign, and that my life paralleled the women's movement and a lot of the changes in society."

With ample access to the former secretary of state — 35 hours over seven days — as well as to her husband, colleagues and longtime friends, Burstein was able to weave together Clinton's life story without it feeling like a rehash. And while Hillary ultimately amounts to a flattering portrayal, the four-hour entry doesn't shy away from the many scandals and controversies that have dogged its subject, including the infamous Monica chapter (which gets more than 30 minutes of air time).