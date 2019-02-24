Oscars: Historic Wins for Mahershala Ali, Hannah Beachler and More

After years of criticism and #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the 2019 Oscars saw a number of historic wins on Sunday night.

Before the show even crossed the one-hour mark, the number of black women who have ever won non-acting Oscars went from one to three. As the show went on, Green Book's Mahershala Ali, Black Panther's Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler, and Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Spike Lee all notched firsts with their wins.

Overall, the Motion Picture Academy seemed to embrace diversity and inclusiveness, though representation will likely continue to be an issue at the awards show and the industry as a whole.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at the historic wins from the 91st Academy Awards.